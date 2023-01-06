Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Thrift Shop in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMemphis, TN
Memphis Rapper Known for Hit Song with Newboyz Arrested in Utica Ny.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Man Slashes Tires, Assaults Employee over wrong Dominos OrderAMY KAPLANMemphis, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MemphisTed RiversMemphis, TN
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
Related
Eleven Warriors
Former Ohio State Safety Jaylen Johnson Transferring to Memphis
Jaylen Johnson is heading to Memphis. The former Ohio State safety, who entered the transfer portal in December after playing no snaps in two years as a Buckeye, announced his commitment to Memphis on Sunday. By transferring to Memphis, Johnson reunites with former Ohio State safeties coach Matt Barnes, who...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Four-Star Forward Eric Dailey to Choose among OSU, Memphis and Pro Ball
The Cowboys are in the running for one of the top uncommitted basketball prospects left in the 2023 class. Eric Dailey, a 6-foot-7 forward at IMG Academy in Florida, will choose among Oklahoma State, Memphis and going pro on Wednesday, according to 247Sports’ Adam Finkelstein. Dailey is the No. 52 player in the 2023 class, making him the second-highest rated prospect who isn’t committed to a school behind only Bronny James (LeBron James’ son).
rockytopinsider.com
Former Tennessee Receiver Joining Memphis Coaching Staff
Former Tennessee receiver Justin Hunter is joining the Memphis football program as a quality control coach, Hunter shared on Twitter Saturday. Hunter was a three-year standout at Tennessee, playing entirely under head coach Derek Dooley. The 6-foot-4 receiver showed extreme promise as a freshman and early in his second season before tearing his ACL at Florida.
WATN Local Memphis
Funeral services set for Memphis rapper Lola 'Gangsta Boo' Mitchell
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral services have been set for Memphis rapper Lola Mitchell, known as Gangsta Boo, who passed away New Year’s Day. A celebration of life will be held Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, beginning at 7 p.m. at Raligarten in midtown Memphis. The funeral service is set for Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Brown Missionary Baptist Church at 980 Stateline Rd. in Southaven, Mississippi.
chatsports.com
Memphis, Tulane Earn Conference Wins in Saturday Action
PHILADELPHIA -- Jaylen Forbes scored 22 points as Tulane won on the road at Temple, 87-76, on Saturday. Forbes was 5-of-6 from the field and a perfect 10-of-10 from the line to lead the Green Wave (10-5, 3-1 American), who won their third consecutive game.
Tennessee Tribune
Chase Opening First Memphis Branches in 2023
Memphis, TN – Chase will open its doors to customers in Memphis for the first time later this year. The plan is to open at least six branches in the Memphis region within the next two years. The branch locations are listed below:. 557 S Highland St, Memphis. 1035...
actionnews5.com
Funeral arrangments set for Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The funeral arrangements have been set for Memphis rapper Lola Mitchell, also known as Gangsta Boo who passed away at the age of 43. Gangsta Boo was best known as one of the members of the Three 6 Mafia rap group. The circumstances around her death...
actionnews5.com
Memphis Sports and Event Center holds first event Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The sounds of whistles and buzzers signaled life had started at the brand-new Memphis Sports and Event Center on Saturday. The $60 million dollar facility is the first part of the new Liberty Park in Midtown -- an exciting project breathing new life to the historic fairgrounds. It’s also something city leaders have been trying to get off the ground since 2005.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas lands Marlon Crockett, transfer from Memphis
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Searcy and Cabot standout Marlon Crockett visited Arkansas on Friday and is returning home to finish his football career. Crockett, 6-4, 210, helped Searcy win a state championship his junior season and then signed with Memphis out of high school. He played at Gregory-Portland (Texas) prior to moving to Arkansas for his final two years of high school. He announced his commitment to Arkansas on Saturday and then talked to Hogville.net about why he chose the Razorbacks.
tri-statedefender.com
Old-way play helps Tigers chase down ECU’s Pirates
Seeking to get back on track after a road loss to Tulane on New Year’s Day, the University of Memphis found its way in the second half against the East Carolina Pirates at FedExForum on Saturday. Trailing the hot-shooting Pirates by eight (33-25) at the half, the Tigers (12-4,...
crescentcitysports.com
Bartlett goes overtime to edge LCA for Allstate Sugar Bowl Platinum title
Navaeh Scott scored six points in overtime as Barlett, Tennessee outlasted Lafayette Christian 66-63 to win the Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic Girls Platinum championship at the Alario Center Saturday in a game seen live at CrescentCitySports.com. It was a game which saw runs by both teams as Lafayette...
Fight outside Cordova restaurant leads to double hit-and-run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “Fighting with a vehicle is not smart.”. It was an after-party fight. That’s what usually happens in situations like that. They wait until the club closes,” said Eugene Sanders, Cordova. And that is exactly what Jason King, the owner of Mugshots New Bar...
WATN Local Memphis
Mother and child caught between BCBS and Methodist Le Bonheur negotiations battle
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The battle between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee and Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare continues leaving many to turn to other options. The two entities had been in negotiations for over a month, but did not finalize a new contract by the Dec. 31 deadline. Blue Cross Blue Shield is offering some extensions but on a case-by-case basis.
Memphis Flyer
If We Lose the Oak Court Mall
If not repurposed, the Oak Court Mall will be torn down, causing environmental harm. (Photo: Shara Clark) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
Attempted Infiniti theft leads to shooting in downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured after investigators say a shooting in downtown Memphis Saturday night stemmed from a group trying to steal a car. We were there as detectives worked to piece together what went down. Police records say they received a shooting call just before 10 p.m. Initially, we were told one […]
WATN Local Memphis
Apartment fire blocking North Highland, according to MFD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) have confirmed they are responding to a fire at an apartment complex on North Highland Street. Both sides of the roads are blocked near Chickasaw at the Greenline apartments, and citizens are being asked to avoid the area. This is a...
Tennessee Tribune
Democratic Candidate, Julian Bolton Earns Harold Ford Sr. Endorsement
Memphis, TN — Former Shelby County Commissioner Julian T. Bolton, Esq. — Democratic. candidate for State Representative District 86, earned the endorsement of Congressman Harold Ford, Sr. “We need someone in Nashville we know and trust…and I trust Julian Bolton. He is a lawyer and served on the...
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To Visit
Tennessee is home to some of the most haunted hotels in the country. From ghostly apparitions to unexplained noises, these hotels are sure to give you a spooky experience. Here are four of the most haunted hotels in Tennessee:
Three detained in South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers have three suspects in custody following a shooting that left a man in critical condition on Saturday. According to MPD, at 5:14 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Patton Street. Officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Regional One […]
desotocountynews.com
Gutierrez to play for Mexico this summer
Starting Olive Branch High School basketball guard Zahir Gutierrez has been playing with an international purpose when he’s not on the floor for the Conquistadors. Gutierrez, is a native of El Paso, Texas, but having been raised in Juarez, Mexico has dual American-Mexican citizenship. He recently announced that he has been selected as one of the top 20 players for the U16 FIBA Mexico National Basketball Team.
Comments / 0