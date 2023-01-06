Read full article on original website
Related
longisland.com
Attorney General James Secures Relief for Consumers Who Were Tricked Into Purchasing Sick Pets
New York Attorney General Letitia James today reached an agreement with Bell Pet Company, LLC (Bell Pet), which does business as The Pet Zone, and its owners for misleading consumers about the health of the pets they sold to New Yorkers. Today’s agreement requires Bell Pet to pay a civil penalty and create a restitution fund of up to $200,000 to reimburse eligible consumers for medical costs. The Pet Zone, which has stores in Albany, Poughkeepsie, Watertown, and Queensbury, misled customers about the health of the pets they purchased by providing incomplete medical records.
longisland.com
Five Interesting Places on Long Island We Resolve to Visit in 2023
Long Island has so many interesting places to do and things to see. We listed five you should have on your list for 2023. Visit a Castle - Forget traveling all the way to Britain or Scotland, we have castles right here on Long Island. Okay, they’re not all real medieval castles but they are close enough. Want to explore a big house and feel like you’re in an episode of Game of Thrones or Downton Abbey? Explore one of the great big castles on Long Island.
longisland.com
PSEG Long Island Thanks Its Customers for Their Commitment to Saving Energy
PSEG Long Island commends its customers for their commitment to saving energy and the environment, which last year earned customers an estimated $45 million in energy efficiency rebates. Along with the rebates, the residential and business customers who took advantage of PSEG Long Island’s energy efficiency rebate programs will save an estimated $65 million annually on their future electric bills for making the energy-saving renovations.
Comments / 0