longisland.com
Assemblyman Ra Presents Eagle Scouts of Troop 201 of Herricks With Citations
Assemblyman Ed Ra (R-Franklin Square) recently presented four new Eagle Scouts from Troop 201 of Herricks with citations commemorating their hard work and dedication to their communities in reaching the Eagle Scout Rank. The four members of the Troop include Michael Baranello, Aidan Joneleit, Ryan Doan and Constantine Koutsoftas. “I...
longisland.com
Upgraded Tennis Courts Coming Soon to Anchor Park in Massapequa
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilman Steve Labriola today announced that upgraded tennis courts are coming soon to Anchor Park in Massapequa. Existing tennis courts will be entirely replaced and reconstructed to ensure generations of residents to come will be able to enjoy a game of tennis at this beautiful park.
NY1
Gov. Kathy Hochul calls for ‘binding arbitration’ for NYC nurses
Gov. Kathy Hochul steps in on the potential nurses strike in New York City, asking for “binding arbitration.”. “For weeks now, we have been working tirelessly with our partners in New York City to broker negotiations between the nurses and affected hospitals and our efforts have achieved significant progress,” she wrote in a statement Sunday, citing that other hospitals called off their strikes for Monday. "Yet there remain outstanding issues at Montefiore and Mount Sinai and I am now calling for binding arbitration so that all parties can swiftly reach a resolution.”
4th car stolen from Nassau gas station while victim was pumping gas
In more than one instance the owner was standing just on the other side of the vehicle pumping gas.
Assemblyman Charles Fall named assistant majority leader
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie has appointed Assemblymember Charles Fall (D-North Shore/Battery Park) to be assistant majority leader. Heastie officially announced his decision on Friday. In addition to his new duties, Fall will continue serving as the chair of the Subcommittee on Consumer Fraud...
What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries. Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
Peeping Tom planted cellphone in Long Island gym to record women: police
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A Queens man was busted for recording women in a Long Island gym on Saturday, police said. A 20-year-old woman had just finished a tanning session at Planet Fitness on Great Neck Road at around 6 p.m. when she noticed a cellphone recording in the ceiling panels, police said. The victim […]
A second demonstration in opposition to Rep. George Santos is underway in Queens
On Saturday morning, a large group of protestors gathered outside of Rep. George Santos' district office in Douglaston, Queens; the previous day, a smaller group had assembled outside the building.
longisland.com
Karahi Adda Opens in Westbury
Karahi Adda, a new Pakistani food spot, has opened up in Westbury and online reviewers are starting to rave about it. The karahi is getting good reviews, which is named for the way it's prepared with a special sauce and the wok-like dish it's cooked in. Some of their most...
Suffolk County correction officer gets emotional retirement sendoff
YAPHANK, N.Y. -- He was given the last rites and death seemed imminent, but the spirit, prayers and love of his family and colleagues helped a correction officer beat COVID-19.CBS2 was in Yaphank on Thursday when Officer Timothy Heaton, a new grandfather, officially retired and was honored for the job he cherished.It was a surprise sendoff for the respected and retiring correction officer from Suffolk County. Tears flowed all around for Heaton."Amazing how things change in a year," Heaton said.Six months of last year Heaton was hospitalized in a life-and-death battle with long COVID. He spent six weeks in a...
Employee Molests Underage Girl In Back Area Of Krauszers In Park Ridge: Authorities
An employee fondled and kissed the breasts of an underage girl in the back of a Krauszers in Park Ridge after giving her THC pens, authorities charged. Sharath K. Reddy, 27, of New Milford didn't know the girl and a female friend who'd entered the Park Avenue convenience store around 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, they said.
Riverhead swears in new police officer
The Riverhead Police Department has a fresh face among its rank and file. Officer Mark Weiss of Riverhead was sworn in Wednesday as the department’s newest full-time police officer. Weiss has been working as a part-time cop in Riverhead since June, Police Chief David Hegermiller said. He fills a...
Girl, 16, dead in Long Island crash; three teenage boys hurt: Nassau PD
OLD BROOKVILLE, NY (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl was killed and three teenage boys were injured in a Long Island crash early on Sunday, police said. The girl was driving a Nissan westbound on Chicken Valley Road when she lost control and hit a tree near the intersection with Brookville Lane around 3:30 a.m., Nassau […]
fox5ny.com
NJ art teacher overdoses in front of students
Westfield, N.J. - An art teacher at a suburban New Jersey school is facing felony charges after a shocking overdose in a classroom of students. The Westfield Police Department said it happened at Roosevelt Intermediate School. 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor...
SUV Stolen From Lake Success Home Found On Verrazzano Bridge; Trio Nabbed
An 18-year-old man and two juveniles are facing charges after allegedly stealing an SUV from a home on Long Island, authorities said. Jabir Robinson, of Newark, was arrested alongside two underage suspects Saturday, Jan. 7, following a joint investigation that involved the New Jersey State Police, as well as the New York City, Nassau County, and Lake Success police departments.
yonkerstimes.com
On This Day in Yonkers History…
By Mary Hoar, City of Yonkers Historian, President Emerita Yonkers Historical Society, recipient of the 2004 Key to History, and President Untermyer Performing Arts Council. January 9, 1934: As part of his efforts to comply with Mayor Loehr’s orders to drastically reduce city spending, DPW Commissioner Edward Murray announced $75,000 would be cut from Yonkers street lighting budget. His plan was to reduce lighting in the “heart of Yonkers,” and stagger illumination in the outlying sections. Each light in our business sections had two lamps; only one would be lit. E. P. Prezzano, Yonkers Electric Light and Power Company VP, announced his company would be happy to work with Yonkers during the economy move. Murray’s total departmental reduction was $169,697; much of the cost reduction was to come from the elimination of jobs, both labor and higher salaried positions. All savings was earmarked to pay off Yonkers existing debt.
Two Cities In New York State Make The Top 20 Loneliest Places
Many people who live in New York City describe it as a lonely place. Even though the city has a population of almost 9 million people, it can seem like you are alone in the ocean. I lived in NYC while I attended grad school and it did feel kind of lonely. I think it's in part because of the hustle and bustle. Everyone is in their own world. Plus, without a car (this was before ride-sharing), it was much more difficult to connect with people in other boroughs. I lived in Lower Manhattan and while I knew people who lived in Brooklyn or the Bronx, seeing them regularly took some real effort without access to a vehicle. But, enough about my lonely sob story, you're not here for that.
The Town Board said no to a hearing on an important topic of major concern to hundreds of residents. Whose interests are being served?
How did Riverhead get to a place where a Town Board majority refuses to even hold a public hearing on something as vitally important and the subject of as much community interest as a proposed land use moratorium?. In effect, the Town Board in its 3-2 vote against scheduling a...
POLITICO
Adams' property tax predicament
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has said he would top his Albany wish list this session with criminal justice and housing issues. But another thorny issue that has bested mayors before him remains unsettled: The city’s property tax system. Nearly everyone agrees that the method of collecting real...
cityandstateny.com
George Santos’ awkward first day, legal weed and NY judicial drama
New York City’s most humble and abundant star, the rat, has long plagued Mayor Eric Adams both professionally and personally. On repeated occasions, he’s proclaimed his hatred and fear of them. His war has grown increasingly personal too as the battle has come to his front door. While Adams successfully challenged a summons from the city health department last month over rat-related issues at his Brooklyn property, he’s once again been hit with fines for apparently failing to eliminate the infestation. But has a hero risen up to help the mayor defeat his longtime foe? Curtis Silwa, Adams’ Republican opponent for mayor in 2021, rolled up to the Brooklyn property with two of his beloved felines and a suggestion: releasing a colony of feral cats to help mitigate the rodent problem. He also offered to serve as the city’s rat czar for free.
