ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
longisland.com

Assemblyman Ra Presents Eagle Scouts of Troop 201 of Herricks With Citations

Assemblyman Ed Ra (R-Franklin Square) recently presented four new Eagle Scouts from Troop 201 of Herricks with citations commemorating their hard work and dedication to their communities in reaching the Eagle Scout Rank. The four members of the Troop include Michael Baranello, Aidan Joneleit, Ryan Doan and Constantine Koutsoftas. “I...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Upgraded Tennis Courts Coming Soon to Anchor Park in Massapequa

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilman Steve Labriola today announced that upgraded tennis courts are coming soon to Anchor Park in Massapequa. Existing tennis courts will be entirely replaced and reconstructed to ensure generations of residents to come will be able to enjoy a game of tennis at this beautiful park.
MASSAPEQUA, NY
NY1

Gov. Kathy Hochul calls for ‘binding arbitration’ for NYC nurses

Gov. Kathy Hochul steps in on the potential nurses strike in New York City, asking for “binding arbitration.”. “For weeks now, we have been working tirelessly with our partners in New York City to broker negotiations between the nurses and affected hospitals and our efforts have achieved significant progress,” she wrote in a statement Sunday, citing that other hospitals called off their strikes for Monday. "Yet there remain outstanding issues at Montefiore and Mount Sinai and I am now calling for binding arbitration so that all parties can swiftly reach a resolution.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries.  Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Karahi Adda Opens in Westbury

Karahi Adda, a new Pakistani food spot, has opened up in Westbury and online reviewers are starting to rave about it. The karahi is getting good reviews, which is named for the way it's prepared with a special sauce and the wok-like dish it's cooked in. Some of their most...
WESTBURY, NY
CBS New York

Suffolk County correction officer gets emotional retirement sendoff

YAPHANK, N.Y. -- He was given the last rites and death seemed imminent, but the spirit, prayers and love of his family and colleagues helped a correction officer beat COVID-19.CBS2 was in Yaphank on Thursday when Officer Timothy Heaton, a new grandfather, officially retired and was honored for the job he cherished.It was a surprise sendoff for the respected and retiring correction officer from Suffolk County. Tears flowed all around for Heaton."Amazing how things change in a year," Heaton said.Six months of last year Heaton was hospitalized in a life-and-death battle with long COVID. He spent six weeks in a...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

Riverhead swears in new police officer

The Riverhead Police Department has a fresh face among its rank and file. Officer Mark Weiss of Riverhead was sworn in Wednesday as the department’s newest full-time police officer. Weiss has been working as a part-time cop in Riverhead since June, Police Chief David Hegermiller said. He fills a...
RIVERHEAD, NY
fox5ny.com

NJ art teacher overdoses in front of students

Westfield, N.J. - An art teacher at a suburban New Jersey school is facing felony charges after a shocking overdose in a classroom of students. The Westfield Police Department said it happened at Roosevelt Intermediate School. 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor...
WESTFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

SUV Stolen From Lake Success Home Found On Verrazzano Bridge; Trio Nabbed

An 18-year-old man and two juveniles are facing charges after allegedly stealing an SUV from a home on Long Island, authorities said. Jabir Robinson, of Newark, was arrested alongside two underage suspects Saturday, Jan. 7, following a joint investigation that involved the New Jersey State Police, as well as the New York City, Nassau County, and Lake Success police departments.
LAKE SUCCESS, NY
yonkerstimes.com

On This Day in Yonkers History…

By Mary Hoar, City of Yonkers Historian, President Emerita Yonkers Historical Society, recipient of the 2004 Key to History, and President Untermyer Performing Arts Council. January 9, 1934: As part of his efforts to comply with Mayor Loehr’s orders to drastically reduce city spending, DPW Commissioner Edward Murray announced $75,000 would be cut from Yonkers street lighting budget. His plan was to reduce lighting in the “heart of Yonkers,” and stagger illumination in the outlying sections. Each light in our business sections had two lamps; only one would be lit. E. P. Prezzano, Yonkers Electric Light and Power Company VP, announced his company would be happy to work with Yonkers during the economy move. Murray’s total departmental reduction was $169,697; much of the cost reduction was to come from the elimination of jobs, both labor and higher salaried positions. All savings was earmarked to pay off Yonkers existing debt.
YONKERS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Two Cities In New York State Make The Top 20 Loneliest Places

Many people who live in New York City describe it as a lonely place. Even though the city has a population of almost 9 million people, it can seem like you are alone in the ocean. I lived in NYC while I attended grad school and it did feel kind of lonely. I think it's in part because of the hustle and bustle. Everyone is in their own world. Plus, without a car (this was before ride-sharing), it was much more difficult to connect with people in other boroughs. I lived in Lower Manhattan and while I knew people who lived in Brooklyn or the Bronx, seeing them regularly took some real effort without access to a vehicle. But, enough about my lonely sob story, you're not here for that.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POLITICO

Adams' property tax predicament

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has said he would top his Albany wish list this session with criminal justice and housing issues. But another thorny issue that has bested mayors before him remains unsettled: The city’s property tax system. Nearly everyone agrees that the method of collecting real...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

George Santos’ awkward first day, legal weed and NY judicial drama

New York City’s most humble and abundant star, the rat, has long plagued Mayor Eric Adams both professionally and personally. On repeated occasions, he’s proclaimed his hatred and fear of them. His war has grown increasingly personal too as the battle has come to his front door. While Adams successfully challenged a summons from the city health department last month over rat-related issues at his Brooklyn property, he’s once again been hit with fines for apparently failing to eliminate the infestation. But has a hero risen up to help the mayor defeat his longtime foe? Curtis Silwa, Adams’ Republican opponent for mayor in 2021, rolled up to the Brooklyn property with two of his beloved felines and a suggestion: releasing a colony of feral cats to help mitigate the rodent problem. He also offered to serve as the city’s rat czar for free.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy