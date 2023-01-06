ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Charged with Hiding Cell Phone in Women's Bathroom at Great Neck Plaza Planet Fitness

The Sixth Squad reports the arrest of a St. Albans man for Unlawful Surveillance that occurred on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 6:00 pm in Great Neck Plaza. According to Detectives, a female, 20, entered the tanning room at Planet Fitness located at 38 Great Neck Road. Upon completion of her tanning session, she noticed what appeared to be a cell phone recording in the ceiling panels. The victim immediately called 911.
GREAT NECK PLAZA, NY
longisland.com

Woman Arrested for Allegedly Setting Occupied Williston Park Residence on Fire

The Third Squad reports the details of an arrest that occurred on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 2:15 am in Williston Park. According to detectives, officers responded to a fire at residential home located on Sherman Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were notified about a small fire that had started on the roof of the home. The fire was extinguished prior to police arrival.
WILLISTON PARK, NY
Daily Voice

Report Of Man Running In Lake Ronkonkoma Park With Gun Leads To Seizure Of Firearms, Police Say

Police seized an AR-15 rifle and a .32 caliber revolver after responding to a report of a man running around a Long Island park with a gun. Officers responded to Raynor Park, located at 174 Ronkonkoma Ave. in Lake Ronkonkoma, at about 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, after a 911 caller reported that a man with a gun was running around the lake, the Suffolk County Police Department said.
LAKE RONKONKOMA, NY
longisland.com

Queens Man Busted During Inwood Traffic Stop with Fentanyl and Cocaine, Cops Say

The Fourth Squad reports the arrest of a Queens man for an incident that occurred on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 11:23 pm in Inwood. According to Detectives, Bureau of Special Operations Officers while on routine patrol observed a 2019 BMW traveling eastbound on Burnside Avenue with heavily tinted windows. Officers activated their emergency lights and initiated a Vehicle and Traffic Law stop at Burnside Avenue and Doughty Boulevard.
QUEENS, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Lake Grove man arrested for criminal possession of a firearm

Suffolk County Police arrested a man on Jan. 7 for Criminal Possession of a Firearm in Lake Ronkonkoma. Fourth Precinct Patrol officers responded to Raynor Park, located at 174 Ronkonkoma Ave., after a 911 caller reported a man with a gun running around the lake at 4:20 p.m. Officers canvassed...
LAKE GROVE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Commack Petit Larceny

A man and woman allegedly stole assorted items, including a kitchen aid mixer and a 50-inch television from Walmart, located at 85 Crooked Hill Road on November 19. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
News 12

Police: Man critically injured after being struck by van in Baldwin

Police say a man is in critical condition after he was hit by a van in Baldwin. Detectives say the incident happened Sunday just after 7 p.m. News 12 has been told a man was driving a Ford van heading south on Forest Avenue when he hit a 21-year-old who was crossing the street.
BALDWIN, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Ridge man arrested for hit-and-run crash

Suffolk County Police arrested a Ridge man for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a bicyclist in East Islip on Jan. 7. Aaron Kudla was riding his bicycle eastbound on Union Boulevard when he was struck by an eastbound Chrysler Concorde, near the intersection of Carleton Avenue, at 9:25 a.m. The vehicle fled the scene.
RIDGE, NY

