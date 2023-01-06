Read full article on original website
4th car stolen from Nassau gas station while victim was pumping gas
In more than one instance the owner was standing just on the other side of the vehicle pumping gas.
longisland.com
Man Charged with Hiding Cell Phone in Women's Bathroom at Great Neck Plaza Planet Fitness
The Sixth Squad reports the arrest of a St. Albans man for Unlawful Surveillance that occurred on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 6:00 pm in Great Neck Plaza. According to Detectives, a female, 20, entered the tanning room at Planet Fitness located at 38 Great Neck Road. Upon completion of her tanning session, she noticed what appeared to be a cell phone recording in the ceiling panels. The victim immediately called 911.
longisland.com
Woman Arrested for Allegedly Setting Occupied Williston Park Residence on Fire
The Third Squad reports the details of an arrest that occurred on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 2:15 am in Williston Park. According to detectives, officers responded to a fire at residential home located on Sherman Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were notified about a small fire that had started on the roof of the home. The fire was extinguished prior to police arrival.
VIDEO: Thief steals car from pump at Westbury gas station in string of thefts
Police say the suspect stole the 2022 Mercedes, ripping the hose right off at the Shell station on Carmen Avenue. The incident was caught on surveillance cameras.
Report Of Man Running In Lake Ronkonkoma Park With Gun Leads To Seizure Of Firearms, Police Say
Police seized an AR-15 rifle and a .32 caliber revolver after responding to a report of a man running around a Long Island park with a gun. Officers responded to Raynor Park, located at 174 Ronkonkoma Ave. in Lake Ronkonkoma, at about 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, after a 911 caller reported that a man with a gun was running around the lake, the Suffolk County Police Department said.
longisland.com
Queens Man Busted During Inwood Traffic Stop with Fentanyl and Cocaine, Cops Say
The Fourth Squad reports the arrest of a Queens man for an incident that occurred on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 11:23 pm in Inwood. According to Detectives, Bureau of Special Operations Officers while on routine patrol observed a 2019 BMW traveling eastbound on Burnside Avenue with heavily tinted windows. Officers activated their emergency lights and initiated a Vehicle and Traffic Law stop at Burnside Avenue and Doughty Boulevard.
Intoxicated Driver Strikes Parked Vehicle On Montauk Highway In Hampton Bays, Police Say
A 35-year-old man was charged with driving while intoxicated after police said he crashed his vehicle into a parked car on Montauk Highway. Officers received a report of a crash in Hampton Bays at 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, the Southampton Town Police Department reported. Police determined that Pedro...
Drunk Driver Causes Serious Injury Crash In East Farmingdale, Police Say
A 28-year-old man is facing multiple charges for a suspected drunk driving crash on Long Island that sent another driver to the hospital. State Police troopers were called just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, with reports of a crash on the westbound Southern State Parkway in East Farmingdale, near Broadhollow Road.
Police: Man arrested for stealing from multiple homes in Putnam, Westchester counties
They say Putnam Valley and Cortlandt Manor saw a string of burglaries from October to December. Investigators worked with state police to catch 42-year-old Harold J. Mann Jr.
Police asking for help identifying woman found wandering near Cross Bronx Expressway
The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a woman who was found wandering the streets of the Bronx Monday morning.
33-Year-Old Accused Of Leaving Scene After Striking Man With Car In East Islip
A 33-year-old man was charged after police said he left the scene of a crash that seriously injured a bicyclist on Long Island.A 30-year-old Islip man was struck by a car in East Islip at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, the Suffolk County Police Department said.He was traveling east on Union B…
tbrnewsmedia.com
Lake Grove man arrested for criminal possession of a firearm
Suffolk County Police arrested a man on Jan. 7 for Criminal Possession of a Firearm in Lake Ronkonkoma. Fourth Precinct Patrol officers responded to Raynor Park, located at 174 Ronkonkoma Ave., after a 911 caller reported a man with a gun running around the lake at 4:20 p.m. Officers canvassed...
Intoxicated driver crashes into 3 people unloading car in Brooklyn
The three victims were unloading a parked car at Fort Hamilton Parkway and 39th Street in Borough Park around 1:15 a.m. when an oncoming 2021 Hyundai sedan crashed into the back of their car.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Commack Petit Larceny
A man and woman allegedly stole assorted items, including a kitchen aid mixer and a 50-inch television from Walmart, located at 85 Crooked Hill Road on November 19. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.
News 12
Police: Man critically injured after being struck by van in Baldwin
Police say a man is in critical condition after he was hit by a van in Baldwin. Detectives say the incident happened Sunday just after 7 p.m. News 12 has been told a man was driving a Ford van heading south on Forest Avenue when he hit a 21-year-old who was crossing the street.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Ridge man arrested for hit-and-run crash
Suffolk County Police arrested a Ridge man for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a bicyclist in East Islip on Jan. 7. Aaron Kudla was riding his bicycle eastbound on Union Boulevard when he was struck by an eastbound Chrysler Concorde, near the intersection of Carleton Avenue, at 9:25 a.m. The vehicle fled the scene.
16-year-old killed in Old Brookville crash identified as Seaford High School student
Three other teenagers were also injured in the crash. News 12 is told they are students at Hicksville High School.
Peeping Tom planted cellphone in Long Island gym to record women: police
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A Queens man was busted for recording women in a Long Island gym on Saturday, police said. A 20-year-old woman had just finished a tanning session at Planet Fitness on Great Neck Road at around 6 p.m. when she noticed a cellphone recording in the ceiling panels, police said. The victim […]
Old Westbury Equestrian Center building that houses 27 horses condemned due to fire code violations
The horses inside the buildings are show horses that compete around the country, including on Long Island at the Hamptons Classic.
Employee Molests Underage Girl In Back Area Of Krauszers In Park Ridge: Authorities
An employee fondled and kissed the breasts of an underage girl in the back of a Krauszers in Park Ridge after giving her THC pens, authorities charged. Sharath K. Reddy, 27, of New Milford didn't know the girl and a female friend who'd entered the Park Avenue convenience store around 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, they said.
