Read full article on original website
Related
wrvo.org
Centro to implement bus rapid transit, on-demand services
The Central New York Regional Transportation Authority (Centro) recently received $3 million from the 2023 omnibus appropriations bill. That funding is going toward the implementation of a bus rapid transit system. The bus rapid transit is a $35 million project designed to improve Centro's transit services. Steve Koegel, vice president...
wrvo.org
$2.5 million federal investment to upgrade Syracuse airport security
Big changes are coming to security operations at Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport. In early 2023, the airport’s police team will switch from Syracuse City Police officers to a team hired by the airport. Airport Director Jason Terreri said the hiring has begun. "We’ve already hired a police chief...
wrvo.org
Syracuse's Museum of Science and Technology to create computer-chip exhibit
Syracuse's Museum of Science and Technology, or MOST, is figuring out how to spend its share of the $500 million dollars that’s part of the Micron Community fund. Almost half of the Micron grant, according to MOST Executive Director Lauren Kochian, will go towards creation of a permanent semiconductor chip exhibit at the science museum.
Comments / 0