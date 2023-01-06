Read full article on original website
WDSU
Rain Heads Out, Chance for Morning Fog
NEW ORLEANS — Southeast Louisiana picked up a little sunshine as clouds parted before sunset. Slight chance of a shower or two remains near the coast. High temperatures today, 64-70°. Rainfall Range: .01-1.10" inches for the last 12 hours. (Houma was 1.10" inches), Kenner (MSY) 0.92" inches, New Orleans (Lakefront Airport 0.65" inches). Mostly cloudy skies tonight, and a chance of early morning fog. Monday's rain chances have diminished to 0%. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy from morning to the late afternoon. High temperatures 61-69°. Light winds in the morning become NE 10-15 mph in the afternoon and early evening.
Buc-ee’s is coming to Louisiana
Louisiana will be welcoming the state's first Buc-ee's travel center.
Heart of Louisiana: Bossier Bees
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A lot of us would probably call the mosquito the state insect, but it’s actually the honey bee. “This all started out as a fourth project of mine when I was in fifth grade,” said Billy Hummer. That was 30 years ago. Now...
5 Louisiana Waterfalls That Are Less Than a Day's Drive Away
If you're looking for a day trip getaway that includes a walk in the woods and the relaxing sound of falling water Louisiana has some great destinations.
Louisiana Lottery Reveals Where $3 Million Dollar Ticket Sold
From Lake Charles Louisiana to Baton Rouge to Shreveport and even Baskin, home of Lainey Wilson almost every lottery player in Louisiana has been holding their breath to know where the multi-million dollar Lotto ticket was sold. That drawing was held Saturday night and it was very profitable night for Louisiana's lottery crowd too.
KPLC TV
ID cards that indicate Autism Spectrum Disorder now available for La. residents
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Eligible residents statewide can now request to have an “Autism” indicator added to their Louisiana identification card, the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) announced on Monday, Jan. 9. Qualified applicants include any person diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder by a qualified medical...
ktalnews.com
Rollercoaster ride of temperatures and storms
A cold front has pushed across much of the ArkLaTex during the day and will continue to slowly enter the southern ArkLaTex with a possibility of heavy rain. This will include the area from deep East Texas into NE Louisiana. However, only isolated severe weather is anticipated. Dry air will move in as the cold front exits our area and winds will shift from SE to North.
KPLC TV
Doctor False Representation
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7 News at Noon Friday weather. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest...
KPLC TV
Cynthia’s Holiday Kitchen: Homemade Egg Nog
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Here in Louisiana we don’t waste any time! The red, green, and white of Christmas are quickly replaced with the purple, green, and gold of Mardi Gras. So let’s wrap up this season’s holiday kitchen on a festive note. Mardi Gras is...
theadvocate.com
Check out the proposed 2023-2024 hunting seasons
Seasons dates for resident game and migratory waterfowl/birds were outlined by the Wildlife Division of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries during Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting in Baton Rouge:. RESIDENT GAME. DEER. Either-sex deer take unless there is a bucks-only season in progress. Area 1: Archery,...
NOLA.com
When did Louisiana start regulating tinted windows, and what is the law? Curious Louisiana finds out.
Robert Stevenson has noticed windows that are tinted so dark that he can't see the people inside in some cars on the Louisiana roads he travels, and they've sparked a question. "In Louisiana, it used to be illegal to have tinted windows on the windshield, driver's side and passenger side...
NOLA.com
Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says
Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Louisiana
Louisiana might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Louisiana.
houmatimes.com
LWFC Approves Notice of Intent for Hunting Regs, Hunting Seasons and WMA Rules for 2023-24
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) adopted notices of intent for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 hunting seasons, 2023-24 general and Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) hunting seasons and rules and regulations, 2024 general and WMA turkey hunting season and rules and regulations and 2023-24 migratory bird hunting season and rules and regulations at its January meeting Thursday (Jan. 5) in Baton Rouge.
KPLC TV
Coast Guard joins search for missing boater in Lake Pontchartrain
ST. TAMMANY (WVUE) - The United States Coast Guard has joined parish officials in the search for a missing man after an empty boat was spotted in Lake Pontchartrain. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division began search efforts Sunday (Jan. 8) after receiving a report about a a boat floating under the Causeway Bridge near mile marker 23. The boat was reportedly unoccupied.
theadvocate.com
In the marsh's muck at a river diversion, Louisiana’s past and future collide
The willow trees and cutgrass emerging from the muck in this swampy stretch of St. Charles Parish west of the Mississippi River are in some ways Louisiana’s past brought back to life. They could also be its future. “Imagine what we could do when we start really targeting this...
Louisiana Gets Wins: Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, and Easy 5
Maybe the reason Louisiana is shaped like an "L" is because we are lucky. We certainly hit the jackpot when it comes to good food and good times. But, apparently when it comes lottery games, Louisiana is among the luckiest states in the union. Our reason for implying that is...
This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In Louisiana
LoveFood found the best endless brunch spots in the country, including this old-school favorite in Louisiana.
