Rain Heads Out, Chance for Morning Fog

NEW ORLEANS — Southeast Louisiana picked up a little sunshine as clouds parted before sunset. Slight chance of a shower or two remains near the coast. High temperatures today, 64-70°. Rainfall Range: .01-1.10" inches for the last 12 hours. (Houma was 1.10" inches), Kenner (MSY) 0.92" inches, New Orleans (Lakefront Airport 0.65" inches). Mostly cloudy skies tonight, and a chance of early morning fog. Monday's rain chances have diminished to 0%. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy from morning to the late afternoon. High temperatures 61-69°. Light winds in the morning become NE 10-15 mph in the afternoon and early evening.
Heart of Louisiana: Bossier Bees

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A lot of us would probably call the mosquito the state insect, but it’s actually the honey bee. “This all started out as a fourth project of mine when I was in fifth grade,” said Billy Hummer. That was 30 years ago. Now...
Louisiana Lottery Reveals Where $3 Million Dollar Ticket Sold

From Lake Charles Louisiana to Baton Rouge to Shreveport and even Baskin, home of Lainey Wilson almost every lottery player in Louisiana has been holding their breath to know where the multi-million dollar Lotto ticket was sold. That drawing was held Saturday night and it was very profitable night for Louisiana's lottery crowd too.
Rollercoaster ride of temperatures and storms

A cold front has pushed across much of the ArkLaTex during the day and will continue to slowly enter the southern ArkLaTex with a possibility of heavy rain. This will include the area from deep East Texas into NE Louisiana. However, only isolated severe weather is anticipated. Dry air will move in as the cold front exits our area and winds will shift from SE to North.
Doctor False Representation

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7 News at Noon Friday weather. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest...
Cynthia’s Holiday Kitchen: Homemade Egg Nog

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Here in Louisiana we don’t waste any time! The red, green, and white of Christmas are quickly replaced with the purple, green, and gold of Mardi Gras. So let’s wrap up this season’s holiday kitchen on a festive note. Mardi Gras is...
Check out the proposed 2023-2024 hunting seasons

Seasons dates for resident game and migratory waterfowl/birds were outlined by the Wildlife Division of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries during Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting in Baton Rouge:. RESIDENT GAME. DEER. Either-sex deer take unless there is a bucks-only season in progress. Area 1: Archery,...
Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says

Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
LWFC Approves Notice of Intent for Hunting Regs, Hunting Seasons and WMA Rules for 2023-24

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) adopted notices of intent for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 hunting seasons, 2023-24 general and Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) hunting seasons and rules and regulations, 2024 general and WMA turkey hunting season and rules and regulations and 2023-24 migratory bird hunting season and rules and regulations at its January meeting Thursday (Jan. 5) in Baton Rouge.
Coast Guard joins search for missing boater in Lake Pontchartrain

ST. TAMMANY (WVUE) - The United States Coast Guard has joined parish officials in the search for a missing man after an empty boat was spotted in Lake Pontchartrain. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division began search efforts Sunday (Jan. 8) after receiving a report about a a boat floating under the Causeway Bridge near mile marker 23. The boat was reportedly unoccupied.
