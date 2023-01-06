ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Jim Cramer warns investors not to ‘gamble’ on tech stocks despite recent gains

CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors to continue staying away from tech stocks, even after their gains on Monday. "Just remember, if you were buying tech here off some weaker macroeconomic numbers, you're not investing, you're simply gambling," he said. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite marked its second day of gains on...
CNBC

European markets retreat as investors gauge inflation outlook, Fed comments

European markets retreated on Tuesday, with caution returning to global sentiment as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave a speech to Sweden's Riksbank. The index hit an eight-month high on Monday, as the U.K.'s FTSE 100 touched its highest level since 2018. European markets shrugged off Powell's speech at...
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

Goldman Sachs is laying off 3,200 employees. Bob Iger tells Disney employees to work at the office four days a week. Georgia Bulldogs repeat as college football champions. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. A little momentum. The Nasdaq put...
CNBC

Consumer confidence in housing finally rises, thanks to falling home prices

A monthly housing sentiment index from Fannie Mae showed sentiment improving from November to December. The share of respondents saying now is a good time to buy a home was still low, at just 21%, but it was up from 16% in October and November. More consumers now believe home...
CNBC

Gold trades near 8-month high and analysts expect its rise to continue

Spot gold was trading just above $1,877/oz Tuesday morning after hitting $1,881.5 per troy ounce on Monday, its highest point since May 9. Saxo Bank's Ole Hansen said focus this week will be on Thursday's U.S. CPI inflation print, and placed the "next major hurdle" for gold at $1,896/oz. "Even...
CNBC

Treasury yields rise as investors look to Fed speakers for hints about rate policy plans

Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday as investors weighed remarks from Federal Reserve officials and scanned them for hints about the central bank's monetary policy plans. Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%. Treasurys. Investors looked to comments from Fed officials for fresh insights into the...
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: I like WESCO very much

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
CNBC

Capella Space raises $60 million from fund run by billionaire entertainment exec Thomas Tull

San Francisco-based satellite imagery specialist Capella Space raised $60 million from the U.S. Innovative Technology Fund of billionaire Thomas Tull. The latest raise brings Capella to about $250 million in total equity and debt financing since its founding in 2016. Capella has seven satellites in orbit currently, with its next-generation...
CNBC

Dollar holds near seven-month lows as traders await inflation data

The dollar was little changed versus the euro and other major currencies on Tuesday, hovering around its weakest level in seven months as investors positioned themselves ahead of key inflation report later in the week. The euro last edged up 0.05% against the greenback to $1.0733, just below its seven-month...

Comments / 0

Community Policy