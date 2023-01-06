ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hill City, MN

Hornets fall in Walker Tournament

Aitkin Independent Age
Aitkin Independent Age
 4 days ago

by John Woodrow

john.woodrow@apgecm.com

Easton Kingsley scored 21 points to lead three Hill City Hornets in double figures but the team fell to Walker-Hackensack at the Walker Tournament Dec. 29 by a score of 66-49.

Matthew Washburn and Jake Roper each chipped in with 10 points while Andrew St. Martin had five and Hayden Passig had three.

Coach Steve St. Martin on the loss, “We did a better job of controlling the ball and tempo tonight, in the end we couldn’t string enough baskets together. Easton had a good night as he continues to lead us in scoring. We made some runs but they were able to get some bigger runs on us and stretch the lead. Moving forward we need to continue to improve our ball control, defending and rebounding. We also need to make better use of our opportunities at the free throw line.”

The Hornets were 9-17 in this one from the line.

Hill City 22 27 49

Walker-Hackensack 31 35 66

The Hill City Hornets traveled to the Walker Tournament Dec. 28 and dropped the first game to a good Win-e-Mac team 90-43.

Easton Kingsley scored 19 and Matthew Washburn scored 15 to lead the Hornets who had just four in the scoring column with Jake Roper adding four and Andrew St. Martin adding four points.

Coach Steve St. Martin summed the game up, “Game issues that continue to plague us are turnovers, too many too early and never recover. They were much deeper and ran the floor well and shot the ball pretty well. They never took the foot off the gas and ran us up and down the floor. Nice offensive efforts from Easton and Matthew.”

Hill City 27 16 43

Win-e-Mac 57 33 90

Comments / 0

Related
Aitkin Independent Age

Girls finish second in tourney

The Ogilvie Lions broke out of a 33-28 game at halftime to outscore the Aitkin Gobbler girls basketball team 41-17 in the second half and capture the Aitkin Holiday Basketball Tournament 74-45 Dec. 29. The loss evened the Gobbler girls record at 4-4 on the season heading into 2023. Aitkin trailed 4-0 when Teagan Piecek hit a three but Ogilvie ran seven straight before Emma Skaj scored to cut it...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Francis Lee Jaques art exhibit

Aitkin’s Jaques Art Center is getting ready for its annual “All Francis Lee Jaques Exhibit,” with the opening planned for Friday, Jan. 13. A free community reception will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 12-3 p.m. The exhibit will be on display until March 11. Jaques’ family moved from Kansas to Aitkin in his youth and he spent his formative teenage years in the Minnesota wild country, which he never forgot. For more information, contact the art center at 218-927-2363; website: jaque sart.com. Admission is free. The Jaques Art Center is located at 121 Second St. NW in the shadow of the Aitkin water tower.
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Candyland – Jumbo Game Day

Bring your family and friends to Jumbo Game Day at East Central Regional Library. There will be a giant game of the family favorite classic board game, Candyland, at ECRL branch libraries in Aitkin and McGregor. Mark your calendars: • Saturday, Jan. 14, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Aitkin Public Library, 110 First Ave. NE, Aitkin • Saturday, Jan. 21, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., McGregor Public Library, 111 E. Center Ave., McGregor ...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Top 10 - Aitkin Age year in review 2022

The readers have “spoken.” The 10 top read articles for the Aitkin Age for the year 2022 featured a variety of topics from food to storms to tributes. The Age also had over 80 members of the community voice their opinions to the community through letters to the editor. Storm blows through aitkin On May...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Jigsaw Puzzle Challenge for teens and adults

Come to the Aitkin Public Library for a Jigsaw Puzzle Challenge on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 6-7:30 p.m. Teams will be formed and then compete to see who can complete a jigsaw puzzle the fastest. All puzzles will be provided. The fastest team will win a prize … and bragging rights. Individual registration is required for all participants. Registration opened Jan. 3 on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. The library will try to keep family/friend groups together as a team, so please indicate other registrants you want to be teamed up with when registering. The Aitkin Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 110 First Ave. NE, Aitkin and can be reached at 218-927-2339. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin High School November 2022 students of the month

Aitkin High School students of the month receive an Aitkin lanyard, framed certificate, gift card for a smoothie at The Beanery and the junior and senior students receive a reserved parking spot for the month in the staff parking lot. Pictured, front from left: Tallulah Houser, Madelyn Winter; back: Dean of Students Jim Henrickson, Gavin Klee, Wyatt Crowther, Neveah Harrison, Gabriella Price, Emma Miles and Aitkin Superintendent Dan Stifter.
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Powerless against mother nature

Beginning Dec. 13, central Minnesota was predicted to get freezing rain and inches of heavy snow. As the snow continued to fall, trees began to bow, lean and break. Broken poles and downed power lines put safety at risk for those nearby. Early morning on Dec. 15, outage calls poured in, finding approximately 7,000 Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative members without power. ...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Crash in Garrison area injures Deerwood woman

Danielle Dawn Sundly, 43, Deerwood was injured in a crash Dec. 21 at 12:57 p.m. The location of the crash was Hwy. 18 MP 19, Garrison Township in Crow Wing County. Sundly was driving a 2010 Saturn Vue SUV and Daniel Raymond Levno, 72, Brainerd was driving a 2017 Honda CRV. Both vehicles were eastbound on Hwy. 18 when the Vue started to turn right but then went left in...
DEERWOOD, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Students of the Month – December 2022 – McGregor Elementary School

Johanna Sather, Kindergarten Jojo comes in every day ready to learn and has a smile on her face. She is kind and caring. Jojo is a great example of what it looks like to be in the Merc Zone. She is respectful and listens when others are talking. Jojo is responsible and gets her work done quickly and quietly. Jojo is always doing her very best in Kindergarten. Keep it up Jojo! ...
MCGREGOR, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

An unexpected gift turns into an opportunity

“This fund has been so successful, not because of Scott and I, not because of what we’ve done, it’s because of our staff,” said Jodie Johnson. “They are the ones out there every single day talking about the fund along with us.” Local business, The Office Shop, recently won two “Commitment to Community” awards for its work with the Zachary Johnson Kids with Cancer Fund. The Office Shop was founded in 1983 by Jodie and her husband Scott Johnson. ...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

A free day! Sledding, snowmen, hot chocolate and … e-learning

Remember the days when a winter storm would blow through and kids would keep their fingers crossed in the hopes of a snow day? A snow day was a rare occurrence but seemed to be very much appreciated, at least by students. Now, that has all changed with remote learning. Schools and students now have the ability to access tools for classes and lessons on the internet. The virtual learning...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Patience and hard work pay off for archer

My name is Jake Green and I am 29 years old. This is a brief story of how I was able to harvest the largest bear by bow and arrow in the state of Minnesota. My dad and I had scouted the area in Aitkin County well before the hunting season, we decided it would be a good area to set up and hope for the best. We set our...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Next Seven Days - 12-28-22

Thursday 12.29.22 Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin. Friday 12.30.22 Youth Snowmobile Safety Training: 9 a.m., Haypoint Jackpine Snowmobile Club. Info, 218-845-2494 or 218-839-5894. Saturday 12.31.22 Snowmobile Safety Field Day: 9 a.m., Sno-Flyer’s building, Tamarack. Info, snoflyersmp@frontier.com Monday 1.2.22 Community Meal: 5-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Aitkin. Tuesday 1.3.22 Cribbage: 1 p.m., McGregor VFW. Fee used for prizes. Every Tuesday.
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Meals on Wheels

We at Aitkin County CARE are passionate about providing services that enhance and promote the independence, dignity, value and well-being of older and disabled adults. The Meals on Wheels program is one of them. We would like to recognize Jerry and Deloris Wickham. The duo recently retired from volunteering but have volunteered for our Meals on Wheels program for the past 22 years. Having grown up in the Twin Cities area, Jerry and Deloris relocated to Aitkin in 1999 when they started construction of a...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin County has highest fatal crashes per million miles traveled and per 100,000 population

Turns out it can be dangerous to drive in Aitkin County – at least on the state highways. In recently released data from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS), the state provided crash data for the five-year period from 2016-2020 for all 87 counties. “This is the first time the data has been publicly reported in a five-year format by county,” said Aitkin County Engineer John Welle. ...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Palisade man killed in accident

Terrance “Boots” Maring, 74, Palisade, was walking near Round Lake Loop in Rush Lake Township, Otter Tail County on Dec. 5 at 6:33 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle and killed. The 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee was being driven by Dexter Ray Brown, 32, Ottertail. The Jeep was northbound on Hwy. 78 when it struck Maring. The Minnesota State Patrol report stated that road conditions were dry and alcohol was not a factor.
PALISADE, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Frozen meals distributed in Deerwood

A total of 6,165 free frozen meals were distributed in Deerwood to Crow Wing County seniors aged 60 and older from September through December by the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Saint Cloud Senior Dining Program. Meals are dispersed the third Monday of each month from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at Salem Lutheran Church’s parking lot. Volunteers pictured, from left: Debra Flam, Pastor Amanda Kempthorne, Stephanie Nelson, Jan Doonan, Alexis Lueck, KariLee Pietz, Betsy Liedl, Tom, Dan Kletscher, Karla Peterson, Chuck Lobowitz, Deerwood Police Chief Mark Taylor and Julie Kletscher.
DEERWOOD, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Crash on Hwy. 169/Cty. Rd. 28

A crash occurred on Nov. 22 at 7:25 a.m. on Hwy. 169 and Cty. Rd. 28 in Farm Island Township, Aitkin County. Judith Anne Matthias, 81, Aitkin was stopped in a 2017 Honda CR-V when she pulled out and made contact with a 2013 Cadillac ATS traveling south on Hwy. 169 driven by Christine Ann Schneider, 38, Aitkin. According to the Minnesota State Patrol both wommen sustained non-life threatening injuries, both were wearing seatbelts and alcohol was not involved. Matthias was treated at Riverwood Healthcare Center.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin, MN
324
Followers
576
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Aitkin Independent Age was established in 1883 and is the premier source for local news coverage in Aitkin and surrounding communities. Published Wednesdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at aitkinage.com

 https://www.messagemedia.co/aitkin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy