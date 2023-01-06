Hornets fall in Walker Tournament

by John Woodrow

john.woodrow@apgecm.com

Easton Kingsley scored 21 points to lead three Hill City Hornets in double figures but the team fell to Walker-Hackensack at the Walker Tournament Dec. 29 by a score of 66-49.

Matthew Washburn and Jake Roper each chipped in with 10 points while Andrew St. Martin had five and Hayden Passig had three.

Coach Steve St. Martin on the loss, “We did a better job of controlling the ball and tempo tonight, in the end we couldn’t string enough baskets together. Easton had a good night as he continues to lead us in scoring. We made some runs but they were able to get some bigger runs on us and stretch the lead. Moving forward we need to continue to improve our ball control, defending and rebounding. We also need to make better use of our opportunities at the free throw line.”

The Hornets were 9-17 in this one from the line.

Hill City 22 27 49

Walker-Hackensack 31 35 66

The Hill City Hornets traveled to the Walker Tournament Dec. 28 and dropped the first game to a good Win-e-Mac team 90-43.

Easton Kingsley scored 19 and Matthew Washburn scored 15 to lead the Hornets who had just four in the scoring column with Jake Roper adding four and Andrew St. Martin adding four points.

Coach Steve St. Martin summed the game up, “Game issues that continue to plague us are turnovers, too many too early and never recover. They were much deeper and ran the floor well and shot the ball pretty well. They never took the foot off the gas and ran us up and down the floor. Nice offensive efforts from Easton and Matthew.”

Hill City 27 16 43

Win-e-Mac 57 33 90