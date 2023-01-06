ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

hubcityradio.com

Governor Noem to deliver her State of the State Address today

PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release) – Today, Governor Kristi Noem will deliver the 2023 State of the State Address, discussing South Dakota’s continued strong growth and sharing the initiatives that she will be working with legislators on in the upcoming legislative session. Governor Noem will focus on building the American...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
gowatertown.net

Governor Noem takes oath of office for second term (Audio)

PIERRE, S.D.–Governor Kristi Noem and other constitutional officers along with a handful of state lawmakers were given their oaths of office Saturday at the State Capitol in Pierre. For South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven Jensen, it was his first time swearing in a governor…. Noem was introduced...
PIERRE, SD
KELOLAND TV

SD board changes date of social-studies hearing

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Board of Education Standards has changed the location and moved the date of its next hearing on proposed content standards for social studies and for career and technical education. It now will be Friday, February 10, at Rapid City Rushmore Hotel at...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Jensen drops out of SD GOP chair race, Brunner enters

PIERRE, S.D. - After a brief stint in the race, Kevin Jensen is dropping out of the running for the chair of the South Dakota Republican Party, and being replaced by a former state lawmaker. Jensen, a House lawmaker from Canton, confirmed the news to Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory in...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
hubcityradio.com

Kristie Fiegen now new chair of the SD Public Utilities Commission

PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission re-organized at their meeting last week and elected new officers. Former Chairman Chris Nelson nominated fellow Commissioner Kristie Fiegen to be the next Chair. Nelson says Fiegen has been active working with the Southwest Power Pool. Fiegen said she was honored to...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Governor Noem delivers second inaugural speech

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday several state officials, including Governor Kristi Noem, were inaugurated in Pierre. Noem’s second inauguration speech included her personal top ten list of things that surprised her about being governor. The full speech can be read below. “Four years ago, I stood...
PIERRE, SD
kelo.com

South Dakota law enforcement looks to work together

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota is working to make execution of law enforcement easier. Attorney General Mark Vargo announced this week that he has formed a Jurisdictional Cooperation Commission to explore ways that law enforcement agencies can work better together. South Dakota is home to a complicated tapestry...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Feeding SD administers Senior Box Program across state

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A statewide food non-profit wants to make sure people of all ages aren’t making the tough decision between paying bills or buying food. Feeding South Dakota is making sure older adults will continue to have the food they need by administering the Senior Box Program across the entire state.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

South Dakota’s multilingual population is growing. Advocates say more resources are needed.

Selene Zamorano-Ochoa says her friends and clients can’t simply hop in a car and drive themselves to work or the grocery store like most other South Dakotans. Instead, they use their smartphones to hail ridesharing services. That’s because they can’t speak English well enough to pass the state driver’s license test.  In 2020, the South […] The post South Dakota’s multilingual population is growing. Advocates say more resources are needed. appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Attempted murder conviction upheld by South Dakota Supreme Court

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota’s Supreme Court has upheld an attempted first-degree murder conviction. Derek At The Straight was convicted in August, 2021 for shooting another man at a Pierre residence in. July, 2020. In his appeal, At The Straight argued that the state did not present...
PIERRE, SD
KCAU 9 News

Critics decry South Dakota’s approach to zebra mussels

The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
RAPID CITY, SD
ValueWalk

Gov. Walz Determined To Send Tax Rebates To Minnesotans From $17.6B Surplus

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz seems determined to send tax rebates to residents. Last week, Gov. Walz reasserted his plans to send tax rebates to Minnesotans from the state’s enormous $17.6 billion budget surplus. The governor, however, admitted that the rebate amount could be smaller than he had planned earlier.
KEVN

Space heaters delivered to western South Dakota reservations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A group of Rapid City-area community members are helping their friends and neighbors on western South Dakota reservations. After the brutal snowstorm and deathly cold in December, donations for space heaters are being accepted by the Aunties Sewing Squad. The group emerged at the beginning...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Jury selection begins for man accused of 3 murders

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Jury selection started Monday in the trial of a man accused of killing three people. Arnson Absolu is charged with the murders of Ashley Nagy, Charles Red Willow and Dakota Zaiser in 2020. Monday, the defense spent time asking potential jurors if they understand that...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in South Dakota

America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

