WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita City Council member Jeff Blubaugh announced Monday he will run for Sedgwick County Commission Dist. 2 next year. “I have been overwhelmed by the amount of people from all across Wichita asking me to run for Mayor this year,” Blubaugh said. “My family and I discussed a race for mayor and while our city does need new leadership in that office, I know I can best serve my community by continuing to fight for the people of Southwest Wichita and hopefully have the honor to serve the communities of Haysville and Clearwater.”

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO