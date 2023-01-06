Read full article on original website
Louisiana Lottery Reveals Where $3 Million Dollar Ticket Sold
From Lake Charles Louisiana to Baton Rouge to Shreveport and even Baskin, home of Lainey Wilson almost every lottery player in Louisiana has been holding their breath to know where the multi-million dollar Lotto ticket was sold. That drawing was held Saturday night and it was very profitable night for Louisiana's lottery crowd too.
South Louisiana Ticket Confirmed as $150,000 Powerball Winner
This has been a whirlwind of a weekend as far as lottery winners in Louisiana have been concerned. The weekend started with two tickets sold for Friday's Mega Millions game being declared $10,000 winners. Then came Saturday's Lotto drawing in which a Louisiana sold ticket laid claim to a little over $3.3 million dollars. Also on Saturday, the Louisiana Lottery game Easy 5 got a jackpot winner too. That prize was valued at just under $250,000.
Louisiana Gets Wins: Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, and Easy 5
Maybe the reason Louisiana is shaped like an "L" is because we are lucky. We certainly hit the jackpot when it comes to good food and good times. But, apparently when it comes lottery games, Louisiana is among the luckiest states in the union. Our reason for implying that is...
houmatimes.com
Get Out & Fish! sites stocked with Rainbow Trout in January!
Rainbow Trout in Louisiana? Yes, you read that right! Beginning on January 10 and continuing throughout the month, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will stock 17 sites across Louisiana with adult-size Rainbow Trout, including the Bayou Country Sports Park in Houma! The local pond is scheduled for stocking on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Don’t have a boat? No problem! These sites are designed for bank fishing, so grab your gear and head out to a site with family and friends to catch a fish you don’t land every day in the Bayou State.
louisianalottery.com
Lottery Offices Closed Jan. 16
BATON ROUGE – All Louisiana Lottery offices will be closed Monday, January 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All drawings will be conducted as usual and players may still claim small prizes and purchase tickets from Lottery retailers. All offices will reopen at 8 a.m. on...
Louisiana Treasurer Issues Warning Regarding “Unclaimed Compensation” Ads on the Internet
Louisiana Treasurer Issues Warning Regarding “Unclaimed Compensation” Ads on the Internet. Louisiana – State Treasurer John M. Schroder issued a warning Monday to the public about recent online advertisements that could be misinterpreted as Louisiana Unclaimed Property marketing. After a lot of people reported seeing deceptive information online, he encouraged citizens to be aware of “unclaimed compensation” social media posts and adverts.
Louisiana Makes List of States That Produce the Most Serial Killers
Louisiana is known for many amazing things. Our state's food, culture, and music are celebrated around the world. For every action, there's an equal and opposite reaction, this rings true all too loudly when it comes to Louisiana and serial killers. There's no denying the public's interest and fascination with...
5 Louisiana Waterfalls That Are Less Than a Day’s Drive Away
When you think of Louisiana you don't usually think of waterfalls. I know I didn't but after doing a little research on the subject I found that waterfalls actually do exist in The Bayou State. Usually when you think of "water in Louisiana" you don't think of it cascading down a mountainside. Probably because we don't really have mountains but we do have some places that are worthy of a visit if you're a waterfall chaser.
State of Louisiana Might Owe You Money, But Who Do You Trust?
Did you know that over $1 billion in unclaimed property and/or money belonging to people in Louisiana has yet to be claimed?. What does a person or company do when they can't find you, but they owe you money? They turn things like balances of your gift cards or insurance proceeds over to the state of Louisiana.
Louisiana Man Arrested For Cheating in Big Buck Contest
First it was fishermen and now we can add a deer hunter to the list of cheaters!. You might recall back in early October last year that we got to see video of two anglers being caught in a well renown walleye tournament. Take a look at the video below, but be warned it's somewhat vulgar and laced with profanities.
cw39.com
Here are mostly true facts about the Red-tailed Hawk
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Flying high above the trees and waterways of the region is the ArkLaTex featured bird of the month, the Red-tailed Hawk. Join KTAL News contributor and avian expert John Dillon as he introduces us to a new feathered friend in the ArkLaTex – one that we see frequently and yet often manage to overlook.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Louisiana
Louisiana might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Louisiana.
NOLA.com
When did Louisiana start regulating tinted windows, and what is the law? Curious Louisiana finds out.
Robert Stevenson has noticed windows that are tinted so dark that he can't see the people inside in some cars on the Louisiana roads he travels, and they've sparked a question. "In Louisiana, it used to be illegal to have tinted windows on the windshield, driver's side and passenger side...
Louisiana Life Span Shocking When Compared To Rest Of America
Here in Louisiana we love our deep-fried foods and King Cakes which doesn't lend itself to a healthy lifestyle. Our lifespan is influenced by a variety of factors, including luck, food, activity, and genetics. But did you know your location can play a big part as well?. According to a...
Farmerville Foster Farms donates 400K chickens to Louisiana food banks
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During the last weeks of 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry transported approximately 400,000 pounds of chicken to food banks throughout the state of Louisiana. The chicken was donated by Foster Farms, which operates in Farmerville, La. The donated chicken will be distributed by Louisiana food banks through regular […]
Buc-ee's is bringing brisket and Beaver Nuggets to Louisiana
It's not where you would expect.
theadvocate.com
Stephanie Grace: New year, new worries about insurance in Louisiana
Just before the calendar flipped to 2023 last week, I joined a club that I didn't really want to join. I became a customer of Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Co., the state-run insurer of last resort. At least I’ve got company. By late last year, the Citizens rolls had swelled...
2 Louisiana Cities Among The 'Hardest-Working' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub analyzed over 100 cities across the country to find the most hardworking cities around.
Study: Louisiana unhappy, second highest homicide rate
According to a recent study, Louisiana is at the bottom of the list of happiest states and at the top of the list for highest homicide rates.
Louisiana Woman Sentenced After Admitting to Theft of Social Security and Cares Act Funds in Connection with a Deceased Relative
Louisiana Woman Sentenced After Admitting to Theft of Social Security and Cares Act Funds in Connection with a Deceased Relative. Louisiana – A Louisiana woman has been sentenced after admitting to stealing $76,139 in Social Security benefits by failing to report the death of her mother and accessing her bank account from November 2015 to January 2020. The woman also received $1,200 in COVID-19/CARES Act payments, which were paid into her mother’s account.
