Covington, KY

linknky.com

Newport Central Catholic incoming freshman earn scholarships

Newport Central Catholic announced the eight students that obtained the top scores on the High School Placement Test and their scholarship amounts. Otto Hansbauer: St. Catherine – Scholarship of $1000 a year for 4 years. Alex Muench: St. Catherine – Scholarship of $750 a year for 4 years.
Northern Kentucky Tribune

John Schickel: Open letter to Governor on NKY’s Campbell County Regional Juvenile Detention Center

Senator John Schickel has written the following letter to Governor Beshear on the transport of female and male detainees from the Campbell County Regional Juvenile Detention Center to the Boyd County Juvenile Detention Center:. The Honorable Andy Beshear. Governor of Kentucky. Dear Governor Beshear:. On December 2, Northern Kentucky law...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Campbell County tax program applications are open: Who do they benefit?

When voters approved Campbell County’s payroll tax in the 1970s, a portion was dedicated to services in mental health, intellectual disability, and aging. As of Friday, that program allocates roughly $1.2 million to $1.4 million to Campbell County residents utilizing services across 30 agencies. The funds from the payroll...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Covington

In honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, volunteers rolled up their sleeves and donned aprons to say “thanks” to the Covington Police Department Jan. 9. Cheeseburgers, French fries, hotdogs were served, along with cupcakes for dessert; volunteers handed out lunch and treats to the first responders as a token of appreciation for their daily commitment to the safety of the city.
COVINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Georgetown mayor fires 2 city officials during first week in office

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — Staffing changes made by newly elected Georgetown Mayor Burney Jenkins will be a topic discussed at a Monday night city council meeting. According to the Georgetown News-Graphic, during Jenkins’ first week in office, he relieved Police Chief Mike Bosse and Chief Administrative Officer Andrew Hartley of their duties.
GEORGETOWN, KY
linknky.com

Northern Kentucky real estate developments to keep an eye on in 2023

Northern Kentucky saw several real estate trends throughout 2022 from the revitalization of Newport and Covington’s urban cores to the suburban expansion in rural Boone, Kenton and Campbell Counties, to large logistics companies nailing down prime office space along the Ohio River. Northern Kentucky has been a prime spot...
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

No. 1’s vs No. 2’s highlight LINK nky area prep basketball rankings this week

With school back in session, action in district and region play really picked up this past week. Holy Cross’ girls picked up another 9th Region All “A” region title while Walton-Verona suffered tough losses to Owen County in the 8th Region All “A”, the girls dropping a three-point contest in the semifinals while the boys struggled to find a rhythm offensively in a 68-50 defeat.
NEWPORT, KY
WKYT 27

Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WLWT 5

Archives: In January of 1977, the Ohio River froze over

It was January of 1977. The entire city knew you could get from Cincinnati to Covington without using a bridge. Record cold swept the region that winter. From Jan. 4 through Feb. 11, Cincinnati had 39 consecutive days of 1 or more inches of snow on the ground. With just...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKYT 27

Georgetown Police Chief fired

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown Chief of Police Mike Bosse has been let go by Mayor Burney Jenkins, according to the Georgetown News-Graphic. Bosse, a former Lexington Police officer, has been Georgetown’s Chief of Police since 2012. According to the News-Graphic, the city’s Chief Administrative Officer, Andrew Hartley, was...
GEORGETOWN, KY

