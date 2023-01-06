Read full article on original website
linknky.com
Newport Central Catholic incoming freshman earn scholarships
Newport Central Catholic announced the eight students that obtained the top scores on the High School Placement Test and their scholarship amounts. Otto Hansbauer: St. Catherine – Scholarship of $1000 a year for 4 years. Alex Muench: St. Catherine – Scholarship of $750 a year for 4 years.
Boone County schools part of first cohort of Equity Playbook training, aiming at including ‘all students’
Educators in the state of Kentucky have written a plan called the Equity Playbook, and they have high hopes for this program to change how students are educated all over the state. Last July promoters of the program created podcasts and presented the program at conferences to help people become...
John Schickel: Open letter to Governor on NKY’s Campbell County Regional Juvenile Detention Center
Senator John Schickel has written the following letter to Governor Beshear on the transport of female and male detainees from the Campbell County Regional Juvenile Detention Center to the Boyd County Juvenile Detention Center:. The Honorable Andy Beshear. Governor of Kentucky. Dear Governor Beshear:. On December 2, Northern Kentucky law...
linknky.com
Campbell County tax program applications are open: Who do they benefit?
When voters approved Campbell County’s payroll tax in the 1970s, a portion was dedicated to services in mental health, intellectual disability, and aging. As of Friday, that program allocates roughly $1.2 million to $1.4 million to Campbell County residents utilizing services across 30 agencies. The funds from the payroll...
Ohio Renaissance Festival seeks to leave Harveysburg over ticket tax
A proposed tax by the village of Harveysburg on tickets to the Ohio Renaissance Festival is causing festival owners to consider detaching the festival property from the village.
linknky.com
Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Covington
In honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, volunteers rolled up their sleeves and donned aprons to say “thanks” to the Covington Police Department Jan. 9. Cheeseburgers, French fries, hotdogs were served, along with cupcakes for dessert; volunteers handed out lunch and treats to the first responders as a token of appreciation for their daily commitment to the safety of the city.
fox56news.com
Georgetown mayor fires 2 city officials during first week in office
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — Staffing changes made by newly elected Georgetown Mayor Burney Jenkins will be a topic discussed at a Monday night city council meeting. According to the Georgetown News-Graphic, during Jenkins’ first week in office, he relieved Police Chief Mike Bosse and Chief Administrative Officer Andrew Hartley of their duties.
linknky.com
Battle over former DAV site in Campbell County may not be over after all
The Campbell County Board of Education held a special meeting Wednesday to discuss the next steps regarding the years-long saga over the former Disabled American Veteran’s (known locally as the DAV) property in Cold Spring. The board voted to seek a discretionary review from the Kentucky Supreme Court regarding...
Joe Deters reflects on legacy, cases that still haunt him
For a generation of Hamilton County residents, prosecutor Joe Deters was the face of law and order. After 25 years, Deters stepped down from the job Friday.
WKRC
Here are 20 projects that will bring change to different corners of Cincinnati in 2023
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Record inflation, continued supply chain issues and the specter of a recession have slowed the pace of new development in Greater Cincinnati. But the region still has plenty of projects that will reshape the Tri-State. The Business Courier identified dozens of projects that will alter...
Alicia Reece Becomes Hamilton County Commission President for 2023
“The transformation of this commission to what you see here today is historic," said commissioner Denise Driehaus.
linknky.com
Northern Kentucky real estate developments to keep an eye on in 2023
Northern Kentucky saw several real estate trends throughout 2022 from the revitalization of Newport and Covington’s urban cores to the suburban expansion in rural Boone, Kenton and Campbell Counties, to large logistics companies nailing down prime office space along the Ohio River. Northern Kentucky has been a prime spot...
linknky.com
Local-based hydroponics company to open its biggest facility in Boone County
A brand new hydroponics farm is coming to Boone County. 80 Acres is a farm that doesn’t need sun, soil, or favorable weather to do its thing and where pesticides have no place because everything’s indoors, monitored and controlled, twenty-four seven. They are opening their largest facility in Boone County.
linknky.com
No. 1’s vs No. 2’s highlight LINK nky area prep basketball rankings this week
With school back in session, action in district and region play really picked up this past week. Holy Cross’ girls picked up another 9th Region All “A” region title while Walton-Verona suffered tough losses to Owen County in the 8th Region All “A”, the girls dropping a three-point contest in the semifinals while the boys struggled to find a rhythm offensively in a 68-50 defeat.
linknky.com
The LINK nky Team of the Week for Dec. 26 – Jan. 1: Scott High School girls basketball team
Wow, what a week for LINK nky Team of the Week presented by OrthoCincy!. Throughout the week, Scott and Newport Central Catholic’s girls basketball team were neck-and-neck until a late push from Scott got them over the edge. We had over 1,300 votes this week, so we want to thank you all for voting!
Gov. Mike DeWine Vetoes Cincinnati Rep's Liquor Bill, Approves Unlimited Police Firearms in Mobs
From a new soap box derby designation to new elevator laws, here's what DeWine's approved so far in 2023.
dayton.com
The nation’s largest sports complex is right here in southwest Ohio: What you should know
Many Daytonians may not know that the nation’s largest sports complex is right down the road in Hamilton. For those who are unfamiliar with Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, here are some key pieces of information to help you get caught up. What is Spooky Nook, and how big...
WKYT 27
Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
WLWT 5
Archives: In January of 1977, the Ohio River froze over
It was January of 1977. The entire city knew you could get from Cincinnati to Covington without using a bridge. Record cold swept the region that winter. From Jan. 4 through Feb. 11, Cincinnati had 39 consecutive days of 1 or more inches of snow on the ground. With just...
WKYT 27
Georgetown Police Chief fired
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown Chief of Police Mike Bosse has been let go by Mayor Burney Jenkins, according to the Georgetown News-Graphic. Bosse, a former Lexington Police officer, has been Georgetown’s Chief of Police since 2012. According to the News-Graphic, the city’s Chief Administrative Officer, Andrew Hartley, was...
