ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sujuiceonline.com

What’s left to do in Syracuse football’s 2023 class?

Dino Babers and his staff used the early signing period to address depth issues, both in the short term and the long term. Syracuse signed players from high school, junior college, and the transfer portal. There are still two more opportunities to add to the roster: the February signing period...
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

Rodney Rice cleared to play against Syracuse

Virginia Tech will receive a major boost on Wednesday night as freshman guard Rodney Rice has been cleared for game action and will play in his first game of the season. Rice had surgery on his ankle leading up to the season and had multiple setbacks but is finally cleared to get on the court.
BLACKSBURG, VA
sujuiceonline.com

Quick Hits: Positives for Syracuse in second half offense

Syracuse lost on the road, 73-66, on Saturday to Virginia. Here are some quick hits from the game:. Jesse Edwards has struggled with the adjustment to ACC play. After only really struggling on offense against Illinois in SU’s first dozen games, Edwards has shot 50 percent or lower in each of the last four games, all against conference foes (he was shooting 66.4 percent from the field prior to this stretch). Since the Pittsburgh game prior to the holiday break, Edwards is shooting 41.9 percent from the field.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse women knock off Clemson on the road

CLEMSON, S.C. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – A strong second quarter showing and 27 points from senior guard Dyaisha Fair propelled Syracuse women’s basketball to a 91-77 road victory against Clemson. Five Orange finished with double-digit scoring, the first time since the 2021-2022 season. Along with Fair tying her Syracuse career high for points, Teisha Hyman and […]
SYRACUSE, NY
The Associated Press

Franklin leads No. 11 Virginia; Bennett becomes wins leader

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Tony Bennett spoke with reverence for Terry Holland, gratitude for all the players he’s coached in his career at Virginia and called passing Holland as the winningest coach in Cavaliers history “a we award, not a me award.” The Cavaliers got Bennett to the milestone on Saturday night, even though they squandered most of a 23-point, second-half lead before hanging on to beat Syracuse 73-66. Bennett, in his 14th season at Virginia, improved to 327-120 with the Cavaliers, breaking the tie with Holland, who was 326-173 in 16 years. Bennett is 396-153 overall, including three years at Washington State. Bennett, a three-time national coach of the year and four-time ACC coach of the year, was recognized for the achievement on the court after the game, and his players gave him a Gatorade dousing as he began his postgame remarks in the locker room.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse chips away at 23-point deficit before rally falters

Syracuse fell behind on #11 Virginia’s first possession and never got even, trailing by as many as 23 points before falling on the road, 73-66. The Orange (10-6, 3-2 ACC) fought their way back into the game, shaving 16 points off the margin in the game’s final 15 minutes, but ultimately could not complete the comeback against the Cavaliers (11-3, 3-2).
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Southern Miss QB Transfer Ty Keyes Schedules Syracuse Visit

Southern Miss transfer quarterback Ty Keyes has scheduled a visit to Syracuse. He will be on campus Saturday, January 14th, he tells AllSyracuse.com. Keyes also says he has an offer from the Orange and has three years of eligibility remaining.  Keyes entered the portal earlier this month after ...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Breanna Stewart has a new signature shoe with PUMA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse area basketball star, Breanna Stewart, has announced she has a new signature shoe with PUMA Hoops, the Stewie 1 Quiet Fire Women’s Basketball Shoes. The athletic shoe ware company, PUMA, announced the WNBA MVP and Champion signed a partnership with the brand and will serve as a brand ambassador on […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse woman wins award for oldest furnace

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman from Syracuse has won Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning’s ‘Oldest Furnace Contest’ with an existing model from 1910. Out of all the 253 entries, Alana A. from Syracuse won for her 1910 furnace still existing in her home. As the...
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

A 230-year-old map gives insight into the former reach of the Onondaga Nation

Many people in Central New York know the location of the Onondaga Nation. They may not know how much area was once part of the reservation or the extent of lands inhabited by other members of the Iroquois Confederacy. A map from 1792 in the Syracuse University Libraries Special Collections shows that the nation once encompassed lands that are now Manlius, Marcellus, Cicero, and other towns, as well as the City of Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

Police Identify Syracuse's First Homicide Victim Of 2023

Syracuse, N.Y. - We now know the name of Syracuse's first homicide victim of 2023. Syracuse Police say they were called to Sunset Avenue Saturday night. There they found 27-year-old Tyrus Ogletree shot in the chest. He later died at the hospital. They also found a 24-year-old at the scene...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Feeling like winter this weekend, but will we get more snow?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - It's been a fairly slow start to our snowfall season here in Syracuse. Snowfall totals are well below where we should be at this point in the year. So far this season to date, Syracuse has gotten 20.1" of total snowfall. Comparing this to last season (2021-2022) up to this date, our snowfall total was 20.0" in Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
Source Money

Memphis Rapper Known for Hit Song with Newboyz Arrested in Utica Ny.

Today news spread quickly about Memphis Tennessee Rapper - Brian (Hudat) Chapman's arrest with a firearm. Authorities reported the 20-year-old male was apprehended without incident. Chapman was charged with a slew of penal codes and taken into custody by Utica PD. Chapman is now being held at the Oneida County Jail pending arraignment.
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy