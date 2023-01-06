Read full article on original website
The Eden Rooftop Bar is set to open in downtown Phoenix.Raj guleriaPhoenix, NY
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
sujuiceonline.com
What’s left to do in Syracuse football’s 2023 class?
Dino Babers and his staff used the early signing period to address depth issues, both in the short term and the long term. Syracuse signed players from high school, junior college, and the transfer portal. There are still two more opportunities to add to the roster: the February signing period...
Rodney Rice cleared to play against Syracuse
Virginia Tech will receive a major boost on Wednesday night as freshman guard Rodney Rice has been cleared for game action and will play in his first game of the season. Rice had surgery on his ankle leading up to the season and had multiple setbacks but is finally cleared to get on the court.
sujuiceonline.com
Quick Hits: Positives for Syracuse in second half offense
Syracuse lost on the road, 73-66, on Saturday to Virginia. Here are some quick hits from the game:. Jesse Edwards has struggled with the adjustment to ACC play. After only really struggling on offense against Illinois in SU’s first dozen games, Edwards has shot 50 percent or lower in each of the last four games, all against conference foes (he was shooting 66.4 percent from the field prior to this stretch). Since the Pittsburgh game prior to the holiday break, Edwards is shooting 41.9 percent from the field.
Syracuse women knock off Clemson on the road
CLEMSON, S.C. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – A strong second quarter showing and 27 points from senior guard Dyaisha Fair propelled Syracuse women’s basketball to a 91-77 road victory against Clemson. Five Orange finished with double-digit scoring, the first time since the 2021-2022 season. Along with Fair tying her Syracuse career high for points, Teisha Hyman and […]
Franklin leads No. 11 Virginia; Bennett becomes wins leader
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Tony Bennett spoke with reverence for Terry Holland, gratitude for all the players he’s coached in his career at Virginia and called passing Holland as the winningest coach in Cavaliers history “a we award, not a me award.” The Cavaliers got Bennett to the milestone on Saturday night, even though they squandered most of a 23-point, second-half lead before hanging on to beat Syracuse 73-66. Bennett, in his 14th season at Virginia, improved to 327-120 with the Cavaliers, breaking the tie with Holland, who was 326-173 in 16 years. Bennett is 396-153 overall, including three years at Washington State. Bennett, a three-time national coach of the year and four-time ACC coach of the year, was recognized for the achievement on the court after the game, and his players gave him a Gatorade dousing as he began his postgame remarks in the locker room.
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse chips away at 23-point deficit before rally falters
Syracuse fell behind on #11 Virginia’s first possession and never got even, trailing by as many as 23 points before falling on the road, 73-66. The Orange (10-6, 3-2 ACC) fought their way back into the game, shaving 16 points off the margin in the game’s final 15 minutes, but ultimately could not complete the comeback against the Cavaliers (11-3, 3-2).
Southern Miss QB Transfer Ty Keyes Schedules Syracuse Visit
Southern Miss transfer quarterback Ty Keyes has scheduled a visit to Syracuse. He will be on campus Saturday, January 14th, he tells AllSyracuse.com. Keyes also says he has an offer from the Orange and has three years of eligibility remaining. Keyes entered the portal earlier this month after ...
Reliving 2003: With Carmelo Anthony in foul trouble, Syracuse rallies to beat Seton Hall in Big East opener
Editor’s note: In a season-long celebration of the 20th anniversary of Syracuse basketball’s 2003 NCAA championship, Syracuse.com will relive the journey by republishing the game stories that ran in The Post-Standard through the title game victory vs. Kansas in New Orleans. AN UNLIKELY RALLY.
Breanna Stewart has a new signature shoe with PUMA
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse area basketball star, Breanna Stewart, has announced she has a new signature shoe with PUMA Hoops, the Stewie 1 Quiet Fire Women’s Basketball Shoes. The athletic shoe ware company, PUMA, announced the WNBA MVP and Champion signed a partnership with the brand and will serve as a brand ambassador on […]
50 years (plus one day) on the Syracuse radio waves: Meet CNY’s longest-running DJ
Someone should make Bill Knowlton a bumper sticker — “Bluegrass: disturbingly good.”. One of Knowlton’s WCNY colleagues, a classical music station host, described bluegrass this way to him many years ago. Knowlton liked it. “People say jazz is America’s only art form,” said Knowlton. “Bluegrass is another.”...
Tom Hall, father of Fayetteville-Manlius lacrosse program, dies at 82: ‘He was a true leader’
Tom Hall was a pioneer for boys lacrosse at Fayetteville-Manlius and in Central New York. He built the foundation for a program that has stood for nearly six decades. The longtime Fayetteville-Manlius coach and educator died Friday morning, his son, Geoff Hall, said Saturday afternoon. He was 82. “It’s still...
localsyr.com
Syracuse woman wins award for oldest furnace
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman from Syracuse has won Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning’s ‘Oldest Furnace Contest’ with an existing model from 1910. Out of all the 253 entries, Alana A. from Syracuse won for her 1910 furnace still existing in her home. As the...
cnycentral.com
We have a few opportunities for some minor snowfall accumulation this week
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As a lot of us are aware of central New York is far below average with respect to snowfall so far this 2022-2023 winter season. While we do NOT foresee any MAJOR SNOWSTORM on the horizon, there will be a few chances for lighter snow this week. What...
waer.org
A 230-year-old map gives insight into the former reach of the Onondaga Nation
Many people in Central New York know the location of the Onondaga Nation. They may not know how much area was once part of the reservation or the extent of lands inhabited by other members of the Iroquois Confederacy. A map from 1792 in the Syracuse University Libraries Special Collections shows that the nation once encompassed lands that are now Manlius, Marcellus, Cicero, and other towns, as well as the City of Syracuse.
iheart.com
Police Identify Syracuse's First Homicide Victim Of 2023
Syracuse, N.Y. - We now know the name of Syracuse's first homicide victim of 2023. Syracuse Police say they were called to Sunset Avenue Saturday night. There they found 27-year-old Tyrus Ogletree shot in the chest. He later died at the hospital. They also found a 24-year-old at the scene...
cnycentral.com
Feeling like winter this weekend, but will we get more snow?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - It's been a fairly slow start to our snowfall season here in Syracuse. Snowfall totals are well below where we should be at this point in the year. So far this season to date, Syracuse has gotten 20.1" of total snowfall. Comparing this to last season (2021-2022) up to this date, our snowfall total was 20.0" in Syracuse.
Firefighters use ropes to rescue person who fell off Syracuse bridge over Onondaga Creek
Syracuse, N.Y. — A person was rescued by Syracuse firefighters after they fell off a bridge over Onondaga Creek in downtown Syracuse and got stuck, firefighters said. At 10:08 a.m. Monday firefighters arrived near the Dickerson Street bridge, adjacent to South Clinton Street, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
Memphis Rapper Known for Hit Song with Newboyz Arrested in Utica Ny.
Today news spread quickly about Memphis Tennessee Rapper - Brian (Hudat) Chapman's arrest with a firearm. Authorities reported the 20-year-old male was apprehended without incident. Chapman was charged with a slew of penal codes and taken into custody by Utica PD. Chapman is now being held at the Oneida County Jail pending arraignment.
