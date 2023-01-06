ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton County, KY

linknky.com

Interim NKU president will not be able to serve in permanent position

The Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents decided Monday during a special meeting that the university’s interim president will not be able to serve as permanent president. The vote comes after the abrupt departure of former NKU President Ashish Vaidya, which was announced in November. The board has yet...
linknky.com

Northern Kentucky real estate developments to keep an eye on in 2023

Northern Kentucky saw several real estate trends throughout 2022 from the revitalization of Newport and Covington’s urban cores to the suburban expansion in rural Boone, Kenton and Campbell Counties, to large logistics companies nailing down prime office space along the Ohio River. Northern Kentucky has been a prime spot...
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Campbell County tax program applications are open: Who do they benefit?

When voters approved Campbell County’s payroll tax in the 1970s, a portion was dedicated to services in mental health, intellectual disability, and aging. As of Friday, that program allocates roughly $1.2 million to $1.4 million to Campbell County residents utilizing services across 30 agencies. The funds from the payroll...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
crawfordcountynow.com

Low Income Household Water Assistance Program extended to September 30, 2023

CRAWFORD/MARION/MORROW—The Ohio Department of Development and Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying water and wastewater bills. The program runs from October 1, 2022 through September 30th, 2023. To apply for...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Bus driver shortage affecting districts across the state

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) wants to make sure Kentucky children are provided safe transportation to and from school daily. Kentucky, like many states and school districts nationwide, is navigating a bus driver shortage and wants to put passionate drivers on the road. “School districts...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

John Schickel: Open letter to Governor on NKY’s Campbell County Regional Juvenile Detention Center

Senator John Schickel has written the following letter to Governor Beshear on the transport of female and male detainees from the Campbell County Regional Juvenile Detention Center to the Boyd County Juvenile Detention Center:. The Honorable Andy Beshear. Governor of Kentucky. Dear Governor Beshear:. On December 2, Northern Kentucky law...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
WKRC

New Cincinnati startup lets you cash in volunteer hours for free concert tickets

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - For Sarah Murray, Concerted is an idea roughly a decade in the making. The tech-centered startup and nonprofit, now finally off the ground with a key local partnership to boot, aims to connect people in a unique way: Its platform allows you to bank volunteer hours and then cash those in for free concert tickets and more.
CINCINNATI, OH
southarkansassun.com

Kentucky To Save Up To $522 Once House Bill 1 Gets Approved

Residents of Kentucky can save up to $522 once the House Bill 1 gets approved. The Kentucky House of Representatives proposed the bill to decrease the state’s income tax rate to 4%. The Kentucky House of Representatives proposed the House Bill 1 which intends to decrease the state’s income...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

LG&E closing business offices across Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – LG&E Energy and Kentucky Utilities announced Thursday they will be closing their 26 business offices across Kentucky, no later than the end of 2024. The company says the decision, which will be implemented in phases, “comes after careful evaluation, and due to a decline in walk-in transactions, increased customer use of self-service channels, and best practice among similar utilities.”
KENTUCKY STATE

