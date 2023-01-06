Read full article on original website
Application periods open for heat and water utility assistance programs
Low-income Kentuckians at risk of losing heat can apply for utility assistance through the end of March or until funds run out.
Interim NKU president will not be able to serve in permanent position
The Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents decided Monday during a special meeting that the university’s interim president will not be able to serve as permanent president. The vote comes after the abrupt departure of former NKU President Ashish Vaidya, which was announced in November. The board has yet...
Here are 20 projects that will bring change to different corners of Cincinnati in 2023
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Record inflation, continued supply chain issues and the specter of a recession have slowed the pace of new development in Greater Cincinnati. But the region still has plenty of projects that will reshape the Tri-State. The Business Courier identified dozens of projects that will alter...
Boone County schools part of first cohort of Equity Playbook training, aiming at including ‘all students’
Educators in the state of Kentucky have written a plan called the Equity Playbook, and they have high hopes for this program to change how students are educated all over the state. Last July promoters of the program created podcasts and presented the program at conferences to help people become...
Neogen Opens Mt. Sterling Location With Nearly $10 Million Investment Creating 79 Full-Time Jobs
Today, Gov. Andy Beshear congratulated Neogen Corp., a manufacturer of animal and food safety products, on its new facility in Montgomery County, a $9.8 million investment creating 79 full-time jobs and furthering the Governor’s initiative to grow Kentucky’s agritech sector. Neogen has operated in Kentucky since locating in...
Northern Kentucky real estate developments to keep an eye on in 2023
Northern Kentucky saw several real estate trends throughout 2022 from the revitalization of Newport and Covington’s urban cores to the suburban expansion in rural Boone, Kenton and Campbell Counties, to large logistics companies nailing down prime office space along the Ohio River. Northern Kentucky has been a prime spot...
Campbell County tax program applications are open: Who do they benefit?
When voters approved Campbell County’s payroll tax in the 1970s, a portion was dedicated to services in mental health, intellectual disability, and aging. As of Friday, that program allocates roughly $1.2 million to $1.4 million to Campbell County residents utilizing services across 30 agencies. The funds from the payroll...
Ohio Renaissance Festival seeks to leave Harveysburg over ticket tax
A proposed tax by the village of Harveysburg on tickets to the Ohio Renaissance Festival is causing festival owners to consider detaching the festival property from the village.
People could pay hundreds, if not thousands of dollars for medical records if one Kentucky house bill is approved
PADUCAH — You could end up paying hundreds if not thousands of dollars for your medical records if a Kentucky lawmaker gets her way. That's according to a local lawyer who works with personal injury cases. Attorney Mark Bryant says House Bill 51 could be a big burden to...
Low Income Household Water Assistance Program extended to September 30, 2023
CRAWFORD/MARION/MORROW—The Ohio Department of Development and Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying water and wastewater bills. The program runs from October 1, 2022 through September 30th, 2023. To apply for...
Local-based hydroponics company to open its biggest facility in Boone County
A brand new hydroponics farm is coming to Boone County. 80 Acres is a farm that doesn’t need sun, soil, or favorable weather to do its thing and where pesticides have no place because everything’s indoors, monitored and controlled, twenty-four seven. They are opening their largest facility in Boone County.
Damar Hamlin Selling T-Shirts To Raise Money For First Responders
It's been less than a week since the accident in Cincinnati that sent Damar Hamlin to the hospital. Now, he's hoping to give back to those who helped him.
Bus driver shortage affecting districts across the state
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) wants to make sure Kentucky children are provided safe transportation to and from school daily. Kentucky, like many states and school districts nationwide, is navigating a bus driver shortage and wants to put passionate drivers on the road. “School districts...
John Schickel: Open letter to Governor on NKY’s Campbell County Regional Juvenile Detention Center
Senator John Schickel has written the following letter to Governor Beshear on the transport of female and male detainees from the Campbell County Regional Juvenile Detention Center to the Boyd County Juvenile Detention Center:. The Honorable Andy Beshear. Governor of Kentucky. Dear Governor Beshear:. On December 2, Northern Kentucky law...
New Cincinnati startup lets you cash in volunteer hours for free concert tickets
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - For Sarah Murray, Concerted is an idea roughly a decade in the making. The tech-centered startup and nonprofit, now finally off the ground with a key local partnership to boot, aims to connect people in a unique way: Its platform allows you to bank volunteer hours and then cash those in for free concert tickets and more.
I Wish Kentucky Had Non-Traditional Walmarts Like These
If the Owensboro Convention Center had been built when I was a child, I would have bugged my parents to death to go down there as often as possible. The reason? The escalators. When I was a kid, both my sister and I loved escalators. I still prefer them to...
Kentucky To Save Up To $522 Once House Bill 1 Gets Approved
Residents of Kentucky can save up to $522 once the House Bill 1 gets approved. The Kentucky House of Representatives proposed the bill to decrease the state’s income tax rate to 4%. The Kentucky House of Representatives proposed the House Bill 1 which intends to decrease the state’s income...
DeWine signs bill critics say jeopardizes current and future affordable housing projects
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed into law a bill critics say will block affordable housing developments. The change prevents a project from receiving both Low Income Housing Tax Credits and Historic Tax Credits. Ben Eilerman with Over-the-Rhine Community Housing says the law even seems to be retroactive, meaning some...
26 Shirts saying ‘thank you’ to UC Trauma Center with new shirt
Eight dollars spent on every shirt will benefit the University of Cincinnati Trauma Center after Bills safety Damar Hamlin spent just under a week in the care of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
LG&E closing business offices across Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – LG&E Energy and Kentucky Utilities announced Thursday they will be closing their 26 business offices across Kentucky, no later than the end of 2024. The company says the decision, which will be implemented in phases, “comes after careful evaluation, and due to a decline in walk-in transactions, increased customer use of self-service channels, and best practice among similar utilities.”
