ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

When is the first day of spring? What you need to know about moving past winter in 2023.

By Clare Mulroy, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B2yX7_0k5V1LgT00
A bee is hovering over crocus flowers looking for pollen on one of the first sunny, spring-weather days this year in Warsaw, Poland, March 27, 2017. Czarek Sokolowski, AP

Will winter ever end?

That’s what it feels like after the holiday season ends, when the reality of winter sinks in and the snow and slush lose their magic. With snowstorms keeping us inside and the need to bundle up just to go get the mail, it’s reasonable to look forward to the season changing.

Warmer months are on the horizon, but there is still a way to go. Here are the important dates to keep in mind for the upcoming seasons, and a science lesson on why we celebrate the change when we do.

Seasonal depression: Combat with light boxes, therapy and staying active

New Year, new you: 14 things to motivate you to start and keep your resolution

When is the first day of spring 2023?

The first day of spring , also known as the Spring Equinox, will be on March 20, 2023, in the Northern Hemisphere.

What is the vernal equinox?

There are two equinoxes every year on Earth, as well as two solstices that dictate the seasons. The vernal equinox is when we see a change from winter to spring, and the autumnal equinox is when summer changes to fall in the Northern Hemisphere. The equinoxes have opposite dates in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres — the March vernal equinox in the Northern is the autumnal equinox in the Southern, and vice versa.

According to National Geographic, equinoxes are when Earth’s subsolar point (where the sun’s rays shine perpendicular to the Earth’s surface) passes through its Equator. During an equinox, the center of the Sun’s disk is in the same plane as the Equator. After the vernal equinox in March, the Northern Hemisphere tilts toward the sun, until the June solstice when it begins to migrate south.

What are the spring months 2023?

Spring lasts from the end of March until the summer solstice mid-June.

Prep for spring break: 10 travel trends that will shape family vacations in 2023

Will spring come early in 2023?

Whether the famed groundhog Punxsutawney Phil will see his shadow and predict six more weeks of winter remains to be seen, but the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says there’s “no predictive skill” for Phil. In fact, the groundhog has only gotten it right about 40% of the time , NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information reports.

Groundhog Day is an American tradition dating to 1887 and has origins in the European celebration of Candlemas, the midway point between the winter solstice and spring equinox.

Groundhog Day explained: Can a furry rodent predict the weather better than a meteorologist?

According to NOAA's seasonal temperature outlook , the northwestern states will see temperatures leaning below historic norms in February, March and April. Above normal temperatures will likely occur among the southern states and may occur in the northeast.

Just curious?: We're here to help answer life's everyday questions

Important dates to know in 2023:

  • First day of spring: March 20, 2023
  • First day of summer: June 21, 2023
  • First day of fall: Sept. 23, 2023
  • First day of winter: Dec. 21, 2023

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When is the first day of spring? What you need to know about moving past winter in 2023.

Comments / 1

Related
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday

A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
WCPO

When to expect a wintry mix this weekend

It was a beautiful start to the weekend with warm temperatures and sunshine but changes are on the way and will ramp up overnight. The mostly clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy conditions as we move into the overnight tonight. We will be dry for most of the night, but after 4 or 5 a.m. we will see a chance for some snowflakes, sleet, or sprinkles. The wintry mix is only likely to last until around 8 a.m. before we dry up. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s for the overnight tonight as well.
The Weather Channel

January-March Temperature Outlook: Colder Trend In North, Mild Southern Tier

Colder-than-average temperatures across parts of the northern tier are expected to start 2023. Much of the southern U.S. will trend warmer than average during the January-March period. La Niña remains an important driver of the weather patterns across the Lower 48. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter...
GEORGIA STATE
StyleCaster

These 3 Lucky Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Year—Here’s Why 2023 Is Looking Bright

If you’re having trouble processing the fact that another year’s gone by, you’re most definitely not alone. It feels as if we blinked, and 2022 flew right before our eyes. The good news is, after taking a closer look at the astro-weather for the upcoming year, I am delighted to tell you all about the lucky zodiac signs who will have the best year 2023. For the record, if your zodiac sign isn’t mentioned, it doesn’t mean you’re doomed. On the contrary, 2023 will bring a series of peak moments for all 12 zodiac signs, so don’t lose hope. In the...
The Hill

5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze

Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

January Meteor Shower Expected to Peak Tonight: How and When to Watch

If you’re looking to ring in the New Year but missed the fireworks when the ball dropped Sunday night, you’re in luck. Mother Nature is putting on her own fireworks display. The Quadrantids is an annual meteor shower that lights up the sky every January. Experts say it will hit its peak late tonight. So, break out the telescope and put on an extra pot of coffee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
DOPE Quick Reads

New scientific study prediction for 2030- Earth will experience an alarming sixth mass extinction of millions of species

According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm

Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
COLORADO STATE
CNN

What to expect from tonight's wolf moon

January's full moon — popularly knwon as the wolf moon — will light up the sky on Friday. Although considered a micromoon due to the moon's current distance from Earth in orbit, it will still appear bright in the night sky.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Weather Channel

January Temperature Outlook Trends Warmer In East, Midwest

Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. J​anuary's temperature outlook east of the Rockies will make the historic pre-Christmas cold outbreak feel like a distant memory, according to an update released Friday by The Weather Company, an IBM Business, and Atmospheric G2.
ALASKA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

742K+
Followers
76K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy