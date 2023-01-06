ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items

Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
AOL Corp

'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
The Independent

Woman falls foul of surprising Disney World dress code rule

A Disney World visitor has revealed a surprising clothing item that is not allowed at the resort - but which landed her with a free t-shirt.Jordyn Graime, from New Jersey, shared her experience on TikTok after visiting Epcot theme park in Florida.She arrived in a backless blue crop top with spaghetti straps, but was informed by staff that her outfit went against the dress code. @jordyngraime Disney doesn’t like backs I guess…. #epcot #disneyworld #disney #dresscode #fyp #foryoupage @jessiedipasquale ♬ Castaways - The Backyardigans Workers at the park then gave her a voucher to buy a...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Bay Area Entertainer

Coffee filters .... Who knew!

And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
torquenews.com

The $10 Harbor Freight Tool That Can Save You From a $1,000 Scam

Here’s a recent scam attempted on me that failed thanks to a certain level of distrust of dealership mechanics and a $10 Harbor Freight tool every car owner should own. Earlier I’ve shared with readers that in the interest of keeping peace within my family, I am not allowed to work on my spouse’s 2018 Kia. My spouse’s logic, however, determines that I am allowed to take her precious SUV to the dealership for its recommended service according to a neat little service record book they gave her upon buying the car new. Lucky me.
Popculture

New Recall Affects Coffee Drinkers

AliExpress has recalled its blue cup heater coffee mug warmer timer heating coaster (AliExpress item number: 1005003229233125), which has a two-pin U.S. plug and a fixed mains supply cord. A three-pin travel adaptor was also included. According to gov.uk, there is a serious risk of electric shock because the creepage and clearance distance between the live and neutral input circuits are insufficient. Due to the lack of cord anchorage, the equipment does not meet the mechanical requirements to ensure persons, domestic animals, and property are not at risk. Furthermore, the mains plug did not meet the BS 1362 (the British Standard number for cartridge fuse links used in U.K. plug tops) dimensional and marking requirements and was not fitted with a fuse link. The product was found not to meet the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016 requirements and is no longer listed on AliExpress.
GOBankingRates

10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023

Tracking American consumer spending in 2023 will be a big priority for economists as we enter the new year.  See: 25 Sneaky Car Dealership Tricks To Avoid at All CostsFind: 3 Easy Tips to Turn...
Footwear News

Jo-Ann Fabric Will Close Stores in 2023: Here Are the Locations & Why Jo-Ann Isn’t Going Out of Business

Beloved craft supplies chain Jo-Ann Fabric is staying in business — though, once 2023 begins, it will also herald eight store closures across the United States, according to reports. The move coincides with other retailers making similar cuts, including Big Lots, Bed, Bath and Beyond, as well as potential cuts at retailers, including Kohl’s. In November, Jo-Ann was reported to close eight out of its 842 stores in the country — notably two locations in New Hampshire and West Virginia — beginning on Jan. 22, according to Best Life. The cause appears to partially stem from other arts and crafts retailers...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
People

People

380K+
Followers
64K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy