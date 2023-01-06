Read full article on original website
wtsaradio.com
WTSA News For Your Tuesday, January 10th:
Average gasoline prices in Vermont have risen 4 cents per gallon in the last week. Gas Buddy says the latest average price is 3.39 per gallon, down 24 cents from a month ago and are up 7 cents from one year ago. The national average price of gasoline has risen 8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging at 3.25.
vermontbiz.com
Apply to Vend in the Vermont Building at the Big E!
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets is now requesting applications from Vermont businesses interested in vending inside the Vermont Building at the 2023 Big E! The Vermont Building is one of six New England buildings on the Avenue of the States at the Big E, a 17-day fair and exposition that takes place each September in West Springfield, MA.
WCAX
Made in Vermont: Dandylion Designs
STARKSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Ashley Farland loves working with her hands. For 20 years, she did just that as a private chef. But the pandemic presented Farland with an opportunity for change. “I decided to take on a new venture and I ultimately knew I wanted to work for myself,”...
VTDigger
Blue Cross VT names Pinello-White Chief Administrative Officer
Blue Cross VT Names Pinello-White Chief Administrative Officer. Berlin, Vermont — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont has elevated Margaret Pinello-White to the newly created role of Chief Administrative Officer. Growing up on a working dairy farm in Randolph Center, Pinello-White learned at an early age the value...
Woman Flips Out on New Hampshire Meteorologist Matt Hoenig at Grocery Store
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. This took a hard and kind of unexpected turn pretty quickly. Imagine you either just wrap up a hard day of work and need to go...
Then Again: After the Revolution, debt crisis triggered extreme unrest
The uprisings over the debt crisis spilled over into Vermont, which wouldn’t become a state for five more years. Read the story on VTDigger here: Then Again: After the Revolution, debt crisis triggered extreme unrest.
NHPR
A Vt. company plans to process industrial hemp. Their first challenge? Convincing farmers to grow it
Over the past year, a pair of cousins bought two vacant industrial properties in two Vermont towns that have seen better economic days — a former grain mill in St. Johnsbury and a former marble factory in Proctor. The pair believe they have the right business to bring new life to the two properties: Processing industrial hemp.
Vermont Senate leader introduces bill that would ban paramilitary training camps
“No one can say, well, we don't have this problem in Vermont,” said Sen. Phil Baruth, D/P-Chittenden, “because Slate Ridge has been a problem for a while now.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Senate leader introduces bill that would ban paramilitary training camps.
VTDigger
Outrageous to treat Vermonters this way
Living in Vermont is too costly for most people, whether working or on SSI, thanks to our governor and state sepresentatives who support his thinking by not regulating how landlords are allowed to overcharge for rundown living spaces or paying for people to move and start failing businesses to jack up prices on everything else just to line their pockets.
WCAX
State report recommends keeping kindergarten cutoff window unchanged
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At what age should children start kindergarten? It can be a tough decision for parents. So, Vermont state leaders were looking at whether to change the current cutoff law. Vermont is one of a small number of states where there isn’t a firm cutoff date for...
vermontcatholic.org
Parishes, individuals can ‘Walk with Moms in Need’
This fall, Vermonters voted to amend the Vermont Constitution by passing Article 22, which, among other things, enshrines into the state constitution the right to unrestricted abortion at any time during a pregnancy. Though abortion may now be considered inviolable by the state, it does not have to be an inevitable choice for a pregnant mother. She can still choose life for her baby.
WCAX
Mental Health ‘check-in’ event at Hotel Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Hotel Vermont tried to bring mental health to the forefront by hosting a “check-in night” Monday. The event was hosted in partnership with NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Guest speakers, including Miss Vermont 2022, shared their personal experiences navigating mental health....
WMUR.com
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 6, 2023
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It’s starting to look like winter in New Hampshire again, as some light snow fell in many cities and towns on Friday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
WCAX
St. Johnsbury man charged with trying to pass counterfeit cash
How a Vermont startup is getting to the root of tree root problems. A Vermont startup wants to help trees live longer, healthier lives by using technology. The Rutland City Police Department has rolled out body cameras for all uniformed officers. NH Fish and Game celebrates K-9 units. Updated: 5...
WCAX
Family-owned ski areas compete with corporate-backed resorts
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - While some of Vermont’s ski areas are owned by big corporations like Vail, POWDR, or Alterra, others stay in the family. Cochran’s Ski Area in Richmond still operates as a family-owned non-profit ski area. Other non-profit ski hills in the state include Northeast Slopes...
a-z-animals.com
Discover Vermont’s Coldest January on Record
Vermont is a state in New England known for its beauty, cold, and snowy landscapes. The state’s residents truly understand what it means to live in the cold. In fact, this northern state is usually placed on any top 10 list involving cold temperatures or snowy conditions. Today, we are going to look specifically at January in Vermont. Let’s discover Vermont’s coldest January on record!
Gov. Phil Scott asks lawmakers to move $283 million into spending plans for this fiscal year
The proposal includes multimillion dollar appropriations towards broadband, health care staffing, rural infrastructure assistance and more. Read the story on VTDigger here: Gov. Phil Scott asks lawmakers to move $283 million into spending plans for this fiscal year.
WCAX
5 Vt. utilities ask state regulators for rate hikes
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Keeping the lights on in Stowe is going to get more expensive starting next month as the town’s utility raises its rates for the second time in less than six months. But they’re not alone -- five other electric companies have requested rate increases from Vermont regulators.
WCAX
What’s in a name? A look Inside Vt. dialect and pronunciation
CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - Turns out Vermonters tend to drop letters from words, and experts say there’s no rhyme or reason for what goes and what stays. In the rural Orange County town of Corinth, Vermonters had a lot to say when asked how they pronounce it. “Corinth (KORE-inth)...
Even More Strange Nighttime Sounds Heard in New Hampshire Recently
You might say 2022 went out with a bang in New Hampshire. Actually, there were several, according to residents, leaving some towns wondering what they were…and if they’ll feel them again. Residents in Freedom and Effingham reported hearing a loud bang just after Christmas, so powerful that it...
