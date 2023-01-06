NFL Draft Profile: C.J. Johnson, Wide Receiver, East Carolina Pirates

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams...
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
A crafty quarterback whose leadership and managerial play style parlayed Georgia into a National Championship. Undersized frame lacking height and mass pertaining to NFL standards. Quick-game efficiency is notable thanks to his footwork and catch-and-shoot ability on screens and smoke routes. Can dot receivers over the middle of the field, putting the ball on the body on the break. Unafraid to take deep shots, with downfield accuracy that he can hang his hat on. Knows his landmark on back-shoulder throws. Will work outside-in according to his progression, anticipating sit routes and middle-of-the-field concepts. Knows when he’s hot and will throw accordingly. Velocity is better when the pocket is moved and he gets mobile. Shows some touch and layered shots. Pesky scrambler with underrated open-field agility. Late to see it way too often, with flat feet and questionable eyes. Opts for the check down too quickly, especially considering his pass protection. Not many high end traits in terms of arm talent. Lacks the needed ball location and has some bad misses due to a wobbly base. While Bennett doesn't have many high-end traits, his consistency and ability to perform in the face of adversity will help him in the pre-draft process.
"I remember watching Brock Bowers' tape when I was at Oklahoma the first time I think from a seven-on-seven camp or something like that that he went to. Some of the catches he made in that. He's freakishly talented. They complement each other well, got a deep skill set. They'll be a challenge." -- South Carolina HC Shane Beamer on Georgia TE Brock Bowers.
