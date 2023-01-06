ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MI

A Community Treasure: Chelsea’s Adult Learners Institute

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Joan Gaughan for the information in this story.) Chelsea’s Adult Learners Institute (ALI) owes its existence to a model developed by a Road Scholar in 1972 known as the Lifelong Learning Institute (LLI). In 2004, with the help and support of the newly...
CHELSEA, MI
State Rep. Kathy Schmaltz Opens Lansing Office

State Rep. Kathy Schmaltz, R-Jackson, recently announced her Lansing office is open and ready to assist residents of the Jackson area and northwest Washtenaw County. Schmaltz represents Michigan’s 46th House District, which includes the city of Jackson, portions of Grass Lake, Leoni and Summit townships, and all of Blackman Township in Jackson County. It also includes Chelsea and Sylvan Township in Washtenaw County.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Save the Date: Feb. 16 Young 5, Kindergarten Kickoff

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Kimberly Gillow for the information in this story.) The Chelsea School District Young 5 and Kindergarten Kickoff for the 2023-2024 school year will take place on Feb. 16 at North Creek Elementary School. Staff will welcome incoming Young 5 and Kindergarten students and their...
CHELSEA, MI

