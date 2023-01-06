Read full article on original website
Swift Creek Loop Trail at Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve Re-Opens After Boardwalk ReplacementJames TulianoCary, NC
North Carolina Courage re-sign Pinto to 3-year dealThe Triangle TribuneCary, NC
Former Cary Mayor Harold Ritter Passes Away at 89, Current Mayor Issues StatementJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham market forces put profit over peopleThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
WRAL
5 donut shops hoping to bake up a winner at WRAL Voters' Choice Awards
RALEIGH, N.C. — The votes are in and it is almost time to find out who the winners are in the 2022 WRAL Voters' Choice Awards presented by M&F Bank. The awards will be announced Jan. 12, 2023. This is story is part of a series focusing on the categories that got the highest numbers of votes.
Best fine dining: Restaurants compete in WRAL Voters' Choice Awards
RALEIGH, N.C. — The votes are in and it is almost time to find out who the winners are in the 2022 WRAL Voters' Choice Awards presented by M&F Bank. The awards will be announced Jan. 12, 2023. This is story is part of a series focusing on the categories that got the highest numbers of votes.
Smashburger Scorchin' Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich is $5 through Jan. 16
The Scorchin’ Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich is $5 at participating Smashburger locations online and in the app through January 16. Smashburger has brought back the Scorchin’ Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich as a permanent menu item. According to their website, the locations in Raleigh at 6679 Falls of Neuse...
country1037fm.com
Egg Prices Soaring Higher And Here’s Why
I saw some Facebook friends posting pictures of egg prices today, and I did a double take. I’m not sure what part of the country the store picture came from. However, the price for 18 large eggs was more than $9.00. I usually just get a dozen, and its probably half that price. Honestly, unless I’m baking I don’t buy them every week. So, I don’t pay as close attention to the trending costs as I should. But, by any standard, that’s getting out of hand I think. And, it’s not supply chain issues this time. Egg prices soaring higher and higher is attributed to the avian flu. According to ABC11, egg suppliers say farmers in North Carolina and states nationwide had to destroy flocks of chickens due to avian flu. North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services pointed to the problem in Wake County in October 2022. The backyard flock tested positive to HPAI, becoming the state’s first positive in a backyard flock.
WRAL News
Food Lion Deals Jan. 11-17: Hard squash, chicken drums & thighs, blackberries, pork chops, London broil, mini bagels
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Food Lion has new sales starting Jan. 11 including green peppers, hard squash, avocados, blackberries, pineapple, chicken drumsticks or thighs, pork chops, London broil, mini bagels, Green Giant frozen vegetables, Smart Ones frozen dinners, Blue Ribbon frozen dessert, a BOGO Food Lion brands promotion and more.
Losing history: 8 iconic places that changed forever in Raleigh last year
RALEIGH, N.C. — Living in a city growing as rapidly as Raleigh has many upsides: New job opportunities, exciting restaurants and bars, unique shopping and nightlife activities. As the city grows and changes, long-time locals have had to say goodbye to several iconic and memorable places – many within...
cbs17
Zebulon man pockets $100,000 lottery win
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Rodney Brown took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Brown, of Zebulon, bought his lucky 200X The Cash ticket from Selma Mart on North Pollock Street in Selma, according to the N.C. Education Lottery. He arrived at lottery headquarters...
National Bagel Day 2023: List of freebies and deals on January 15
National Bagel Day is Sunday, January 15, 2023 including freebies and deals from multiple restaurants!. This list will continue to grow as we get closer to Sunday so check back for additional offers. Brandwein's Bagels in Chapel Hill: Get a free mini bagel sandwich on Jan. 15 plus there will...
Zodiac signs as Raleigh coffee shops
Find out which local cafe you should visit next, according to the stars.
New Harris Teeter e-Vic deals starting Jan. 6 and a 4-Day Sale through Sunday
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Harris Teeter has a new set of e-Vic deals starting Friday, Jan. 6 and a 4-Day E-Vic Sale through Jan. 8 including Kraft Mac & Cheese, Frito Lay Party Size Chips and Pepsi products.
WRAL
Leaders to consider different routes for proposed US 401 bypass in southern Wake County
RALEIGH, N.C. — Wake County leaders could decide as soon as this summer where the proposed U.S. 401 bypass will go. For years, traffic jams have made it difficult for drivers to take U.S. 401 through southern Wake County. Since 2017, the plan has been to build a bypass...
Antique Road Show tour to make stop in Raleigh
Got any valuable treasures hiding away in your attic? It might be time to dust them off.
cbs17
Construction wraps up early on new Amazon facility in Fayetteville
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Construction on the giant Amazon Fulfillment center in Fayetteville, near Fort Bragg, has wrapped ahead of schedule. The Fayetteville facility will hire at least 500 employees with a starting pay of $15 an hour. Amazon told CBS 17 the center is on track to open...
cbs17
Apex to sell unclaimed property through auction website, police say
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The town of Apex gave notice Monday that a sale will be held soon of unclaimed property. In a Facebook post, the Apex Police Department said that it had numerous items that need claiming. However, the items — such as bikes, clothing items, electronics, tools...
cbs17
Car wreck closes streets near North Raleigh Target
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A two-car wreck closed streets around Triangle Town Center in North Raleigh on Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported just before 3:30 p.m. near 7900 Old Wake Forest Road, which is at the entrance to a Target store. The wreck happened at the entrance to...
Duke University to recommend masking when classes resume this week
DURHAM, N.C. — As college students around the state resume classes this week, Duke University is encouraging students to wear masks to help stop the spread of illness as they head back to classrooms. Classes resume Wednesday at Duke, where university leaders are considering possibly reinstating a mask mandate.
The 12 most anticipated restaurant openings in Raleigh, Durham, Cary and Chapel Hill in 2023
The Triangle's restaurant scene is set for another year of expansion.Here are some of the openings we are most excited about in the coming months: Giorgio Pizza Bar, 141 Park at North Hills #112, RaleighThe first of several new projects from prolific Triangle restaurateur Giorgios Bakatsias (Vin Rouge, Rosewater and Kipos), Giorgio Pizza Bar has set an opening date of Jan. 10 in North Hills. Giorgio is focused on thin-crust pizzas and an expansive bar.Plus: It'll have an outdoor patio. Las Ramblas, 141 Park at North Hills St #100, Raleigh Las Ramblas is named after Barcelona's famous pedestrian street, La...
'Time is now' for people looking to buy a home, Triangle realtor says
Just over a week into the new year and some economic experts are already predicting the Fed will make another rate hike.
Why labeling a child as 'shy' might not be the best approach
RALEIGH, N.C. — I felt my four-year-old grab my pants, her little arms circled tightly around my leg. She stared at the ground as I again asked her to “say hi to mommy’s friend.”. My stomach clenched and I felt that familiar twinge of mom guilt and...
cbs17
Johnston County leaders give aviation industry update
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County leaders gave their “State of Aviation” address and showed how the aviation industry is helping the county bounce back from the pandemic. In Monday’s “State of Aviation” address, airport leaders discussed how air traffic at the Johnston Regional Airport dropped off...
