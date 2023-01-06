ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The US Sun

Lynnette ‘Diamond’ Hardaway death updates — Trump leads tributes after Youtuber ‘passes away with Silk at her bedside’

DIAMOND of Pro-Trump Youtuber duo Diamond and Silk has passed away, former President Donald Trump announced Monday night. Trump mourned his loyal supporter, whose real name is Lynnette Hardaway, in a Truth Social post where he described the North Carolina native's death as: "totally unexpected." The commentator passed away in...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘Totally Unexpected’: Diamond of MAGA Duo ‘Diamond & Silk’ Dies

One-half of the ardently pro-Trump commentary duo “Diamond and Silk” died on Monday.Former President Donald Trump broke the news in a message Monday night on his Truth Social site, writing that Lynette Hardaway, known as “Diamond” to both her fans and detractors, “passed away at her home” on Monday.The duo’s official Twitter account confirmed Hardaway’s death shortly afterwards, writing that the world “just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot.” Hardaway’s exact age was not immediately clear, but she would have been roughly 51 years old. “Diamond blazed a trail, founded on her passion and love for the entire race...
todaynftnews.com

Animoca Brands issued a scam alert for a malicious website impersonating it

Animoca Brands issued a scam alert today about a malicious website impersonating them. Users who encounter any other domain pretending to represent the company might be the target of fraud. Necessary actions can be taken against the users of fraudulent domains for copyright infringement, impersonation, fraud, and misinterpretation. Animoca Brands,...
todaynftnews.com

NFT, Metaverse and Crypto Trademarks Dropped in December 2022

In June 2022, NFT Trademark Applications Filed in the United States Surpassed 4,000 from January 1, 2022 to May 31, 2022. In September, it was reported that trademark applications for NFTs, crypto, and metaverse spiked in 2022. A number of popular firms filed trademarks around the time. The next month,...

