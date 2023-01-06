One-half of the ardently pro-Trump commentary duo “Diamond and Silk” died on Monday.Former President Donald Trump broke the news in a message Monday night on his Truth Social site, writing that Lynette Hardaway, known as “Diamond” to both her fans and detractors, “passed away at her home” on Monday.The duo’s official Twitter account confirmed Hardaway’s death shortly afterwards, writing that the world “just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot.” Hardaway’s exact age was not immediately clear, but she would have been roughly 51 years old. “Diamond blazed a trail, founded on her passion and love for the entire race...

18 HOURS AGO