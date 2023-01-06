Illuvium has unveiled the alpha release of Zero, its planned mobile and desktop partner software, across key platforms such as Windows, Mac, and Android devices. The project’s creators recently stated that they are hard at work, attempting to deliver as many projects as possible this year. The much anticipated alpha launch is a significant triumph for the Illuvium roster this year, and it is expected to be followed by additional projects in the Illuvium arsenal.

1 DAY AGO