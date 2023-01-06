Read full article on original website
todaynftnews.com
Trump NFT sales slumps over 99% from the peak as trading demand slips
It seems like the Donald Trump NFT mania is about to get over and was really short-lived, as the sales have nearly vanished. It’s not much time since the official NFT trading cards were launched to a majorly bewildered response, even from his own supporters. Well, the subsequent hype was sizable but short-term.
Polygon offered $3 million to y00ts to quit Solana
In December end, Today NFT News reported that Solana NFT Projects DeGods & y00ts will shift blockchains. The next day, we also shared that DeGods, Phantom, and y00ts are moving to multi-blockchains. Looks like the time has come along with lots of funds.According to recent news, DeLabs has disclosed that...
Illuvium: Zero Enters Alpha Phase, Releases Game on Major Platforms
Illuvium has unveiled the alpha release of Zero, its planned mobile and desktop partner software, across key platforms such as Windows, Mac, and Android devices. The project’s creators recently stated that they are hard at work, attempting to deliver as many projects as possible this year. The much anticipated alpha launch is a significant triumph for the Illuvium roster this year, and it is expected to be followed by additional projects in the Illuvium arsenal.
