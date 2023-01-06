Read full article on original website
This Gorgeous Town Has Been Named The Best To Live In In New Jersey
It's a brand new year in New Jersey. Wouldn't you like to start the year living in the best town to live in in the Garden State?. There are so many amazing towns to call home and raise a family right here in the Garden State, and you would be lucky to live in any of them. But a national publication has singed one of our great towns out and named it the best town to live in New Jersey.
Amazing History and Entertainment at New Jersey’s Oldest Theatre in Edison
John W. Griggs was elected New Jersey Governor, Grover Cleveland (New Jersey Native) was President, Oscar Hammerstein opened the Olympia Theatre, the first theatre to be built in New York City's Times Square district (Wikipedia) and the Edison Valley Playhouse was first established. Yes, this all happened nearly 130 years ago in 1895.
Monmouth County, New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Soup In The State
As much as the summer lover in all of us in New Jersey has been fighting it, the bitter cold time of year when we all yearn for a hot cup or bowl of delicious comforting soup. And now the experts are weighing in on where you can find the best soup in the Garden State.
This Amazing New Jersey Hidden Gem Is Gaining National Attention
New Jersey is home to a couple of hidden gems, but one was just ranked among the top 23 must-see hidden gems in the entire country!. There are a bunch of really cool hidden gems in Jersey for example, one that always comes to my mind is Lucy the Elephant in Margate.
2 of the Oldest 5 & 10’s in the Country Are Right Here at the Jersey Shore
Five and dimes or 5&10's were hopping fifty years ago. Now they're hard to find. I grew up with one of the oldest and still running 5 & 10's in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. I still go to this place when I go home to visit family. The memories rush back to when I was younger. From the smells to the food counter and the thick milkshakes I used to get well over 40 years ago, they still taste the same. This five-and-dime store is well over 100 years old and different generations have owned and managed it. It is such a place of nostalgia, my Nana, and so many warm feelings.
Every Unbelievable New Jersey Restaurant Featured on Kitchen Nightmares
Chef Gordon Ramsay is the king of culinary reality TV. The loud and crude dude has built an empire with shows like Hell's Kitchen, Hotel Hell, 24 Hours to Hell and Back, and Master Chef just to mention a few. It all started with Kitchen Nightmares. First launched in the...
Where to find the best onion rings in New Jersey
Onion rings are my go-to side dish if I'm breaking the normal routine of healthy eating. Everybody does fries, but I find them somewhat boring. I prefer my potatoes in a hash, baked or mashed. If I'm looking for a cheesesteak or a Reuben (one of the best in Jersey...
Babies R Us returns! Opens new NJ flagship store
EAST RUTHERFORD — Years after closing all its remaining stores, a beloved brand is returning to the U.S. with a flagship location in New Jersey at American Dream — Babies R Us. The news was announced on Tuesday by WHP Global, which added both Babies R Us and...
The BEST Crumb Cake is Right Here at the Jersey Shore
Crumb cake, any time of the year is just perfect. We have the best here in New Jersey. The best crumb cake here at the Jersey Shore is my opinion, try it you will love it. (In my opinion) Crumb cake is "huge" and here at the Jersey Shore it...
This is New Jersey’s most depressing highway
There are stretches of roads around New Jersey that look like the land that time forgot. Some manage to carry it off with a bit of charm and nostalgia. Others look like time not only forgot about it but abandoned it, too. The White Horse and Black Horse pikes used...
A Big Supermarket Chain in NJ Announces Another Store is Closing
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Garden State over the past couple of years and supermarkets are certainly no exception. In 2022, at least four major food stores closed in New Jersey. The calendar had just barely flipped over to January when...
Tour New Jersey’s Legendary Breweries, Wineries, & Distilleries
Get ready to sip and savor the flavors of over 200 breweries, distilleries, and wineries throughout New Jersey!. New Jersey’s craft beer scene is foaming over with more than 130 breweries currently open and more coming soon.
Put Your Phone Do Not Disturb And Chill At This NJ Day Spa
Need a break from your life for a few hours? This spa that is so close to the city that you can see it from the outdoor pool is at the tip of New Jersey and is the perfect spot to put your phone on airplane mode. I’ve seen so...
‘Underperforming’ NJ Stop & Shop scheduled to close in the spring
At least one of the Stop & Shop locations in Middlesex County will not make it through 2023. The supermarket chain informed New Jersey 101.5 on Monday that the store at 424 Raritan Avenue in Highland Park is scheduled to close its doors for good. According to a company spokesperson,...
FINALLY! Prince Tea House in Marlton NJ Sets Grand Opening Date
Pinkies up! It's almost tea time in Burlington County!. Prince Tea House, a French-Asian speciality tea/coffee, dessert, and brunch chain, is almost ready to open its doors in Marlton NJ . According to Facebook community page A View From Evesham, they're set to have a soft opening at 746 West Route 70 in Evesham Plaza on Jan 13, followed by an official grand opening on Jan 18!
newjerseyisntboring.com
Stock Up This Winter at these New Jersey Winter Farmers Markets 2023
Who says you can’t have Farmer’s Markets in New Jersey? While this time of the year is very cold, there are still events that celebrate New Jersey produce, fresh meat and seafood, artisanal cheese, chocolate, wine, and more! You can support these local vendors this Winter by stopping by and purchasing something directly from the people who made it!
The many mysteries that have washed up on NJ beaches
A 30-ton whale washed up dead on the beach in Atlantic City. It was a 33-foot humpback discovered around 8 a.m. Saturday. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center which showed up to measure and take samples says they don’t know what killed it. Testing will be done. It’s the fourth...
Here Is Where You Should Go To Experience New Jersey’s Best Road Trip
If you are looking for an amazing, iconic road trip, experts say you don't have to cross a border. There is an iconic road trip you have to take right here in New Jersey. Now, we don't often consider the words "joy" and "driving" very compatible here in the Garden State. As a matter of fact, those two words hardly ever find themselves in the same sentence, unless of course there is a "once I stopped" in the middle of them.
Can You Help? 18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
The 23 New Jersey places you need to visit in 2023
New Jersey may be the most hated state, the most mocked and maligned in all the land, but in my mind, no state contains such diversity and wonder in such a compact package. There are at least 50 great reasons to live in New Jersey. We have it all here — hills, valleys, lakes, woods, beaches. And, contrary to the impression you get driving on the Parkway north of the Union tolls, we have oodles of open space.
