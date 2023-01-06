ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Long Branch, NJ

This Gorgeous Town Has Been Named The Best To Live In In New Jersey

It's a brand new year in New Jersey. Wouldn't you like to start the year living in the best town to live in in the Garden State?. There are so many amazing towns to call home and raise a family right here in the Garden State, and you would be lucky to live in any of them. But a national publication has singed one of our great towns out and named it the best town to live in New Jersey.
2 of the Oldest 5 & 10’s in the Country Are Right Here at the Jersey Shore

Five and dimes or 5&10's were hopping fifty years ago. Now they're hard to find. I grew up with one of the oldest and still running 5 & 10's in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. I still go to this place when I go home to visit family. The memories rush back to when I was younger. From the smells to the food counter and the thick milkshakes I used to get well over 40 years ago, they still taste the same. This five-and-dime store is well over 100 years old and different generations have owned and managed it. It is such a place of nostalgia, my Nana, and so many warm feelings.
This is New Jersey’s most depressing highway

There are stretches of roads around New Jersey that look like the land that time forgot. Some manage to carry it off with a bit of charm and nostalgia. Others look like time not only forgot about it but abandoned it, too. The White Horse and Black Horse pikes used...
FINALLY! Prince Tea House in Marlton NJ Sets Grand Opening Date

Pinkies up! It's almost tea time in Burlington County!. Prince Tea House, a French-Asian speciality tea/coffee, dessert, and brunch chain, is almost ready to open its doors in Marlton NJ . According to Facebook community page A View From Evesham, they're set to have a soft opening at 746 West Route 70 in Evesham Plaza on Jan 13, followed by an official grand opening on Jan 18!
Stock Up This Winter at these New Jersey Winter Farmers Markets 2023

Who says you can’t have Farmer’s Markets in New Jersey? While this time of the year is very cold, there are still events that celebrate New Jersey produce, fresh meat and seafood, artisanal cheese, chocolate, wine, and more! You can support these local vendors this Winter by stopping by and purchasing something directly from the people who made it!
Here Is Where You Should Go To Experience New Jersey’s Best Road Trip

If you are looking for an amazing, iconic road trip, experts say you don't have to cross a border. There is an iconic road trip you have to take right here in New Jersey. Now, we don't often consider the words "joy" and "driving" very compatible here in the Garden State. As a matter of fact, those two words hardly ever find themselves in the same sentence, unless of course there is a "once I stopped" in the middle of them.
The 23 New Jersey places you need to visit in 2023

New Jersey may be the most hated state, the most mocked and maligned in all the land, but in my mind, no state contains such diversity and wonder in such a compact package. There are at least 50 great reasons to live in New Jersey. We have it all here — hills, valleys, lakes, woods, beaches. And, contrary to the impression you get driving on the Parkway north of the Union tolls, we have oodles of open space.
