Onancock, VA

Woman gets prison term for cutting stepfather

A former Greenbackville woman was sentenced to three years in prison Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court for unlawfully wounding her stepfather when she cut him with a kitchen knife in January of 2022. All but the five weeks she spent in the local jail just after she was arrested was...
GREENBACKVILLE, VA
Virginia Teacher Shot By 6-Year-Old Tried to Confiscate Gun: Report

The first-grade teacher who was shot by one of her 6-year-old students in Virginia on Friday was trying to confiscate the gun before the shot was fired, according to a report. “She was going to confiscate it, and that’s when he shot,” Brittaney Gregory, whose son was in the class at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, told the The Washington Post. Abby Zwerner, 25, sustained “serious injuries” in the shooting but “is in a stable condition, and is talking with family and friends,” the school said in an update. The school added that it would be closed to students this week “to give our students and families additional time to heal.” The 6-year-old shooter was taken into custody after the incident, which Newport News Police Chief Drew said was “not an accidental shooting.”Read it at New York Post
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Accomack County fire damages home

ONLEY, Va. (WAVY) – An early morning fire Tuesday damaged a residence off of Coastal Boulevard in Onley. The call came in just before 6 a.m., according to the Parksley Volunteer Fire Company, for a working residential structure fire. Heavy fire was showing from the right-rear of the two-story structure when crews arrived, and there was heavy smoke coming from the front of the residence.
ONLEY, VA
6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines

• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

