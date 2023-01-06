Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WUSA
Verify: Can a 6-year-old be sent to a juvenile detention facility in Virginia?
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 6-year-old boy is accused of shooting his first-grade teacher with no fight and no warning beforehand in Newport News, Virginia. Teacher Abby Zwerner was reportedly giving a lesson when the child stood up, took out a gun and shot her. Newport News police Chief...
No charges likely against 6-year-old who shot Newport News teacher: Expert
The Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew says a 6-year-old is being held in a medical facility after he's accused of shooting his teacher.
shoredailynews.com
Woman gets prison term for cutting stepfather
A former Greenbackville woman was sentenced to three years in prison Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court for unlawfully wounding her stepfather when she cut him with a kitchen knife in January of 2022. All but the five weeks she spent in the local jail just after she was arrested was...
Virginia Teacher Shot By 6-Year-Old Tried to Confiscate Gun: Report
The first-grade teacher who was shot by one of her 6-year-old students in Virginia on Friday was trying to confiscate the gun before the shot was fired, according to a report. “She was going to confiscate it, and that’s when he shot,” Brittaney Gregory, whose son was in the class at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, told the The Washington Post. Abby Zwerner, 25, sustained “serious injuries” in the shooting but “is in a stable condition, and is talking with family and friends,” the school said in an update. The school added that it would be closed to students this week “to give our students and families additional time to heal.” The 6-year-old shooter was taken into custody after the incident, which Newport News Police Chief Drew said was “not an accidental shooting.”Read it at New York Post
Additional charges against 15-year-old suspect in deadly Gloucester shooting
Additional charges have been added to the list against the 15-year-old suspect in the New Year's Day shooting that killed 20-year-old Tyler Heywood
Legal expert: 6-year-old's parents could be charged after teacher shot
"You're talking about a six-year-old. You've got a very, very undeveloped mind and it's a very difficult thing for the criminal system to give any sort of accountability to a six-year-old."
Grandmother recounts rushing to provide aid to shot Richneck Elem. teacher
News 3 is hearing from a grandparent who rendered aid to a teacher after a student shot her at a Newport News elementary school.
Richneck Elementary father learned about shooting from the news
A father in Virginia says he learned about the shooting at his son's elementary school from the news
Virginia elementary school kid talks about terrifying lockdown after 6-year-old accused of shooting teacher
Fifth grader Novah Jones stated, "We were studying math... an announcer came on and she was like, 'Lockdown, I repeat lockdown.'" To paraphrase one student: "I was afraid. It was like my first lockdown, and I didn't know what to do, so I simply huddled under my desk like everyone else."
WAVY News 10
Accomack County fire damages home
ONLEY, Va. (WAVY) – An early morning fire Tuesday damaged a residence off of Coastal Boulevard in Onley. The call came in just before 6 a.m., according to the Parksley Volunteer Fire Company, for a working residential structure fire. Heavy fire was showing from the right-rear of the two-story structure when crews arrived, and there was heavy smoke coming from the front of the residence.
theboxrichmond.com
6-Year-Old Student In Custody After Shooting Teacher At School
Shocking story out of Newport News, Virginia: A 6-year-old student is in custody after shooting a teacher at Richneck Elementary School. The teacher, described as a woman in her 30s, now faces life-threatening injuries as authorities and a community searches for answers. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew confirmed a...
Police: Teacher shot during altercation with 6-year-old
A 6-year-old student shot and wounded a Virginia teacher Friday during an altercation inside a first-grade classroom, police and school officials in the city of Newport News said.
Weekend fire engulfs home on Hall St in Accomack
Officials are investigating what caused a fire that engulfed a home in Accomack over the weekend.
'I just wanted to throw up': Parents react to shooting at Richneck Elem. School
Families from the Richneck Elementary School shooting are reacting after a 6-year-old student shot a teacher in a classroom Friday afternoon.
shoredailynews.com
Residential structure fire in Onley
Fire personnel responded to a residential structure fire Tuesday morning on Coastal Boulevard in Onley. The fire was reported at 5:58 a.m. Onancock, Tasley, Parksley and Painter responded. Firefighters arrived to find fire on two sides of the structure. The fire was contained in approximately 1 hour. Units stayed on...
newsfromthestates.com
6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines
• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
15-year-old suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’ wanted in connection to shooting homicide in Gloucester County
The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a teen suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that left one man dead and another injured.
Injuries confirmed after HRT bus, tractor-trailer collide at Newport News intersection
Emergency personnel are currently on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer and an HRT bus that had run off the road in Newport News.
Community search for Codi Bigsby
Volunteers who have never met Codi say they won't give up and say they haven't stopped searching for him.
Gloucester County Sheriff's Office seeks video evidence of deadly New Year's shooting
GLOUCESTER, Va. — The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office is seeking video evidence of a deadly shooting that happened at a New Year's Eve party. The shooting happened in the 7800 block of Guinea Road, which is in the Hayes area of Gloucester. Investigators said Corbin Chase Winnington, 15, killed Tyler Heywood, 19, and hurt another man.
Comments / 0