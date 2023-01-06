Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in CourtOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
Related
Idaho murders: Mystery white cars on video near crime scene day after student stabbings
Two white car sightings were recorded near the King Road home in Moscow after four University of Idaho students were killed. Suspect Bryan Kohberger drove a white Hyundai Elantra.
Pennsylvania public defender shares experience working with alleged Moscow murderer
SPOKANE, Wash. — Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar said he was aware of the murder investigation out of Moscow, Idaho, but had no idea he would have a part to play in the investigation. "I rushed into the office, I sat down at approximately noon, on Friday,...
newsnationnow.com
Idaho Killings: Who is Bryan Kohberger?
(NewsNation) — After weeks of investigation, detectives arrested 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger on a warrant for the murders of college students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Kohberger, a criminology student at Washington State University, is now one of America’s most notorious inmates. He grew up...
University of Idaho suspect status hearing moved
SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect for the University of Idaho murders, Bryan Kohberger, was supposed to make his second Idaho court appearance Thursday, Jan. 12th at 10 a.m., now that status hearing has been moved to 8 a.m. The suspect first appeared in the Latah County court Thursday, Jan....
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remark
MOSCOW, Idaho- A report claims that during his five days in a Pennsylvania jail, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger from Idaho made a crude joke. NewsNation was informed by an anonymous source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility that the alleged mass killer was questioned as to his motivations for the murders of the four college students in Moscow, Idaho. "I didn't do anything," he reportedly replied.
Tri-City Herald
What we know, and still don’t know, about the homicide investigation in Moscow
The Moscow Police Department-led investigation into the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students — Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin — came under scrutiny as authorities remained tight-lipped and maintained that they had not identified a suspect nearly seven weeks into the investigation.
Sand Hills Express
Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer
Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
newsnationnow.com
Idaho killings: Full special report revealing chilling details
(NewsNation) — A NewsNation special report breaks down everything we know about the investigation into the deaths of four University of Idaho students, nearly two months after they were fatally stabbed. Hosted by senior national correspondent Brian Entin, the special dives into who suspect Bryan Kohberger is, how police...
The white sedan: How police found suspect in Idaho slayings
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — The white sedan cruised past the gray, three-story rental home on a dead-end street in Moscow, Idaho. Then again. And again. It was unusual behavior in the residential, hillside neighborhood in the quiet hours before dawn. And according to a police affidavit released Thursday, surveillance videos showing the vehicle that November night were key to unraveling the gruesome mystery of who killed four University of Idaho students inside the house. With little else to go on as a panicked community demanded answers, investigators canvassed security footage from the neighborhood — including one recording of the car speeding away after the slayings — to get a sense of the killer’s possible movements, the affidavit said. Eventually, the document said, police were able to narrow down what was at first known only vaguely as a white sedan to a 2015 Hyundai Elantra registered to Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student in criminology at Washington State University, just across the border in Pullman, Washington. Further investigation matched Kohberger to DNA at the crime scene, it said.
KREM
Kaylee Goncalves' father assumed suspect followed victims before Moscow murders
BOISE, Idaho — A grieving father reflects on the week he began getting answers. Steve Goncalves' daughter, Kaylee, was taken from him nearly two months ago. The man accused of murdering the four students was arrested in Pennsylvania and flown to Idaho this week. Goncalves sat down with KTVB's...
'Internet sleuths' in Idaho murder case 'becoming a problem,' former FBI agent says
Case watchers believe Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger may have attended a vigil for the four victims following the Moscow massacre in November.
koze.com
NYPD Recalls Bullets Manufactured By Lewiston’s Speer
NEW YORK, NY – A department-wide recall of 9 mm ammunition manufactured in the Lewis-Clark Valley has been issued by the New York Police Department. According to the New York Daily News, it was reportedly discovered that a very small, specific lot number of bullets made by Speer were failing to fire properly during training at the firing range. There were no reported injuries and none of the bullets were discharged in public.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Car Chase Suspect Gets Away Because of Washington’s Laws Restricting Law Enforcement; 2nd Local Incident in a Week
For the second time in less than a week, Washington’s restrictions on law enforcement have allowed a local car chase suspect to get away. Around 9:00 this morning, a Moscow Police Officer got into a car chase with the driver of a black Ford Focus. The officer tried to make the traffic stop for erratic driving. A chase ensued at the Palouse Mall where the driver drove over an island in the parking lot. The driver then headed into Washington on State Route 270 at a high rate of speed. The Moscow officer had to stop at the border and radioed ahead to local Washington authorities to stop the vehicle. Pullman Police radioed back to authorities in Idaho that they couldn’t stop the car.
KREM
Police: Moscow murder suspect traveled to Lewis-Clark Valley in hours after four Idaho students killed
CLARKSTON, Wash. — An affidavit in the Moscow murder case against Bryan Kohberger shows his cell phone location in the hours following the quadruple homicide, investigators say. That court document details how the suspect traveled roughly 35 miles from Pullman, where he lived, to the Lewis-Clark Valley just hours...
Death Sentence Possible for WSU Grad Student in Idaho Slayings?
Bryan Kohberger stood in an Idaho courtroom yesterday after waiving extradition from Pennsylvania earlier in the week. Latah County Judge Megan Marshall read the charges, four counts of first-degree murder an burglary. Judge Marshall then let Kohberger know that the maximum penalty he could face is death or life imprisonment.
TODAY.com
Students return to campus as Idaho murder suspect faces charges
With the spring semester about to kick off, students at the University of Idaho say the mood on campus has changed since the arrest of suspect Bryan Kohberger. Kohberger is back in court this week facing four counts of first-degree murder. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY and legal analyst Camille Vasquez joins to weigh in on the case.Jan. 9, 2023.
‘There’s not much doubt’: Families of murdered Idaho students react to suspect’s initial court appearance
MOSCOW — After a seven-week wait, Ben Mogen finally read the details of how investigators believe they solved the killing of his daughter. “I just got overcome with emotions,” Mogen said Thursday. Court documents released for the first time Thursday described some of the evidence investigators have collected to charge Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University graduate student accused of killing Madison Mogen and three other University of Idaho students...
newsnationnow.com
‘There’s so much intrigue’: Analyst on Idaho timeline
(NewsNation) — According to a Boise, Idaho NBC news station, Steve Goncalves said one of the surviving roommates of the slain University of Idaho students passed out after seeing the crime scene, and the other was hyperventilating while on the phone with 911, which may explain why the call was made about an “unconscious person.”
WSU students return to campus following suspect arrest
PULLMAN, Wash. — Monday begins a new semester at Washington State University. Students are returning to campus after spending their winter breaks with friends and families across the country. "I went back over to the west side," WSU junior Ashley Swanson said. "At the very beginning of break, I...
WSU letter to students on U of I murders took a while, but it’s worth a read | Opinion
Washington State University is trying to prepare its students for media attention surrounding U of I murders. | Editorial
Comments / 0