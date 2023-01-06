First full moon of 2023 to peak this week. Here’s when to see it in Central Kentucky

The first full moon of 2023 will rise Friday, Jan. 6, and it’s known as the Wolf Moon, as well as the Ice Moon, the Moon after Yule, the Old Moon and more.

The celestial event will be a micromoon , as the full moon will be at its farthest point from Earth. Micromoons appear dimmer than supermoons, which occur when the full moon is at its closest point in orbit to Earth.

January’s full moon is called the “Wolf” moon because wolves are typically active in mid-winter. Moon names often come from Indigenous and European tradition. The Farmers’ Almanac says the Wolf moon’s name is thought to have English origins.

When can you see the Wolf moon near Lexington?

The Wolf moon will become full at 6:09 p.m. Eastern Standard Time Friday, but Forbes recommends watching the skies Saturday evening instead as the sunset won’t interfere as much.

The sun will set at 5:34 p.m. in Fayette County Saturday and the moon will rise at 6:08 p.m.

If you plan to stargaze Saturday evening, you may want to bring rain gear and a blanket. AccuWeather forecasts a low of 35 degrees Fahrenheit and occasional rain and drizzle in Lexington Saturday night.

To locate stargazing events and astronomy talks near Central Kentucky, visit the Night Sky Network. The Bluegrass Amatuer Astronomy Club holds monthly events in the Lexington area from March to November.

When to see more full moons in 2023

If you miss the Wolf moon Friday and Saturday, you’ll have 12 more chances to see a full moon in 2023. Four will be supermoons, and one will be a Blue moon.

Here’s this year’s full moon calendar , with information from Space.com:

Jan. 6: Wolf moon Feb. 6: Snow moon March 7: Worm moon April 6: Pink moon May 5: Flower moon June 3: Strawberry moon July 3: Buck supermoon Aug. 1: Sturgeon supermoon Aug. 30: Blue supermoon (appears biggest and brightest of the year) Sept. 29: Harvest supermoon Oct. 28: Hunter’s moon Nov. 27: Beaver moon Dec. 26: Cold moon

The Blue supermoon will be August’s second full moon, and Forbes says the best times to see it will be the evenings of Aug. 30 and Aug. 31.

Full moons have multiple names, and many come from Indigenous cultures. The Farmers’ Almanac uses Indigenous moon names , along with monikers from colonial America and other North American sources.