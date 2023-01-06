Read full article on original website
Related
WPRI
Best jump rope
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When it comes to choosing the best jump rope, there are many things to consider. Jump ropes come in varying lengths and have different levels of durability. For people who want speed and a good workout with their jump rope, one with ball bearings in the handles is best since it allows for more speed and easy handling. With that in mind, the WOD Nation Speed Jump Rope is the best.
WPRI
Best drugstore hair mask
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There is a wide selection of drugstore hair masks available that can benefit every hair type. Some buyers prefer to shop for hair masks at drugstores to find good deals. These products can be very inexpensive while providing benefits to the hair, while other cheap hair masks contain harmful ingredients that adversely affect the hair. When distinguishing the best products, it is essential to consider the product’s ingredients, the mission behind the brand and the best formula for your hair type.
WPRI
Best earplugs for concerts
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you’re playing or attending, concerts get loud. But wearing earplugs can help protect your hearing. Earplugs for shows should reduce noise levels without limiting the quality or spectrum of sound so you can still appreciate the music to its fullest.
WPRI
Make your health a priority this winter
With the winter months upon us, we’re all looking for ways to make sure we remain as healthy as possible. In order to do this, it is imperative that we remain proactive in taking care of ourselves. Joining us on The Rhode Show today with some important winter wellness advice was Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, concierge physician and star of Bravo TV’s ‘Married to Medicine’.
WPRI
Ways to secure your house as the winter weather continues to hamper many parts of the US
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Global warming doesn’t eliminate snowstorms. The increased surface temperature of the earth puts more water vapor in the air, so when winter weather hits, it’s severe. The result can be anything from disrupting travel to putting your life at risk. As the lingering heat dissipates over the next several weeks and the U.S. moves into the coldest temperatures of the season, it is important to know how to keep your home warm and protected from the weather.
Comments / 0