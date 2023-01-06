Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Health officials urge COVID testing before returning to work, school
LOS ANGELES – The number of COVID-positive patients in LA County hospitals has declined by 10 people to 1,202, according to the latest state figures. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 139 were being treated in intensive care units, unchanged from the previous day. The seven-day average daily...
2urbangirls.com
Orange County sees drop in COVID hospitalizations
SANTA ANA, Calif. – The number of coronavirus patients in Orange County hospitals has dropped by 26 to 320, according to the latest state data. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 35 were being treated in intensive care, up from 29 the previous day. Overall, Orange County’s COVID-19...
2urbangirls.com
LA County Board to consider homeless emergency declaration
LOS ANGELES – Mirroring a step taken by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on her first day in office last month, the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday is expected to proclaim a local emergency on homelessness. The board last month approved a motion calling on its staff to work...
californiaglobe.com
Projected LA County Mask Mandate Date Passes With No Implementation
A January 5th Indoor Mask Mandate prediction by the LA County Department of Public Health passed by on Thursday, with many now doubtful that such a mandate could return as COVID-19 rates in the County have stabilized in the past month. New statistics released by the Los Angeles County Department...
2urbangirls.com
Black woman sues LA Care over disparate treatment of employees
LOS ANGELES – A Black woman is suing LA Care, alleging she was forced to resign from her job in human resources in 2022 in frustration over nothing being done about her complaints of disparate treatment of employees of her race as well as stereotypical comments from her boss.
Keeping it Real: Do We Have the Courage to Demand Local Officials “Stop the Stops”?
On January 3, California’s Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory (Board) released its 2023 Annual Report (Report), the sixth since the Board was formed in 2016. Most readers will not be surprised to learn that overall, not much has changed for the better according to data presented in the report. In other words, the report highlights the same disparate trends in all aspects of law enforcement stops. This includes everything from the reason given for stopping a driver to actions taken during a stop to results of a stop.
Washington Examiner
Boy swept away by California floods, death toll climbs to 14
A 5-year-old boy was swept away by floodwaters Monday, and the death toll from the violent storms rose to 14 as Californians face extreme flooding that has left thousands without power. Los Angeles and the coastal areas near the city have been ravaged by the storms, with communities such as...
2urbangirls.com
LACOE hires new County Administrator for Inglewood Unified School District
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Inglewood Unified School District announced the hiring of Dr. James (Jim) Morris as the latest County Administrator to lead the beleaguered district. “I am very pleased to share with you the appointment of Dr. James Morris as the new county administrator for the Inglewood Unified School District. Dr. Morris joins the Inglewood Unified family with more than 40 years of public education experience, including seven years as the superintendent of Fremont Unified School District, one of California’s highest-performing school districts.” wrote Debra Duardo, with the Los Angeles County Office of Education in a statement announcing his hiring.
L.A. County hospital seeks help identifying unknown patients
A hospital is asking for the public’s help to identify two unknown patients who were found in Los Angeles County. The St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood released images of the patients, hoping someone may recognize them. The first patient is a woman who is about 44 years old. She was found at 1202 E. […]
NBC San Diego
Strong Storm Drenches Southern California. Here's When the Heaviest Rain Arrives
Evacuation orders and warnings were issued Monday in Santa Barbara County as a strong winter storm with heavy rain moved south into the Los Angeles area. The storm, fueled by a long plume of moisture over the Pacific Ocean, will deliver the heaviest rain Monday afternoon and into the evening. The wet weather follows last week's powerful winter storm that flooded some SoCal streets and freeways.
Ground stop lifted at LAX as powerful storm continues to pummel Southern California
A ground stop was lifted at Los Angeles International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, as another powerful storm pummeled Southern California.
goldrushcam.com
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results for December 31, 2022, Through January 6, 2023: 25 Felony Arrests
January 9, 2023 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reports between December 31, 2022, and January 6, 2023, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 27 search warrants and contacted suspects, at various locations in San Bernardino, Rialto, and Colton.
Stormy Monday: Flash Flood Warning Extended to All Of L.A. County; 101 Closed In Places, Sinkhole Swallows Cars, Trapping Two People – Update
UPDATED with latest: The flash flood warnings announced earlier for Northwestern Los Angeles Country and Ventura County have been extended to all of L.A. County, per the National Weather Service just before 7 p.m. Some flash flooding already has been reported, the NES said, in areas of Fillmore, Ojai and Santa Paula, Santa Clarita, especially in the burn scar areas from recent-ish fires like the Thomas Fire. In Chatsworth, two cars fell into a sinkhole tonight, trapping two people, authorities said. The incident was reported about 7:20 p.m. at 11414 Iverson Road, where one car toppled on top of the other...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman fatally stabbed in Santa Clarita
SANTA CLARITA (CNS) – A knife-wielding man who was shot to death by sheriff’s deputies at the same Santa Clarita intersection where a woman was found stabbed to death a few hours earlier was identified Tuesday. The stabbing victim was identified as Sheila Ashley, 49. The shooting occurred...
California Storms: A Massive Amount of Rain Might be on the Way
Country music superstar Luke Bryan will tell you that Rain Is A Good Thing. However, the state of California has to be getting sick of it at this point. The University of Georgia is set to take on Texas Christian University in the NCAA Football National Championship tonight. The game is being played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. With a massive amount of rain expected to continue falling in California, the weather is luckily not expected to impact the game which is being played in a dome.
2urbangirls.com
Former LA County fire captain sues to receive retirement badge
LOS ANGELES – A former Los Angeles County Fire Department captain — who sued the county, alleging he followed orders and took photos of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash scene in 2020, but was not compensated for legal expenses after being sued — has expanded his lawsuit to seek his retirement badge.
2urbangirls.com
11 people arrested at Bellflower DUI checkpoint
BELLFLOWER, Calif. – Nearly a dozen people were arrested at a DUI checkpoint in Bellflower, authorities announced Monday. The checkpoint operation was conducted on Jan. 6 on Rosecrans Avenue near the intersection of McNab Avenue between the hours of 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. Of the 11 total arrests,...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Earthquake Reported Near La Quinta in Riverside County
(CNS) – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 struck near La Quinta in Riverside County at 11:42 a.m. Monday, but there were no reports of injuries or damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor was centered 9.6 miles north of Borrego Springs in San Diego County — and 19.1 miles south southwest of La Quinta, 22.5 miles south of Palm Desert and 23.3 miles south southwest of Coachella.
2urbangirls.com
Woman found stabbed to death in Santa Clarita
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The body of a woman was found in Santa Clarita, early Sunday morning. The woman was found stabbed to death at the intersection of Bouquet Canyon and Spunky Canyon roads in Santa Clarita. The boy was found at about 1:15 a.m. after a snowplow...
2urbangirls.com
Culver City Proclaims Local Homelessness Emergency
CULVER CITY, Calif. – The City of Culver City has proclaimed a local homelessness emergency on January 3, 2023. A proclamation of a local emergency was issued by City Manager John Nachbar in his capacity as the City’s Director of Emergency Services. It will allow Culver City to operate beyond its normal operational policies and procedures to better address the homelessness crisis, align the City with other regional jurisdictions, and open the door to potential new funding opportunities to address the crisis.
