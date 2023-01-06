ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bull riding at Rupp Arena plus 10 other things to do in Lexington this weekend

Here is a Lexington list and guide of the best weekend events around Central Kentucky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if you are bored and need things to do from live music concerts including country, kid-friendly events, theatre plays, comedy shows, truck and tractor pulls or variety performances with song and dance.

Planetarium show at the Living Arts & Science Center

The Living Arts & Science Center will examine the unique and extraordinary worlds outside of our solar system during the show “Exoplanets” at the Farish Planetarium on Jan. 6 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $5. 362 N Martin Luther King Blvd. LASCLex.org/Farish-Planetarium .

Twelfth Night Ceili at Rock House Brewing

Enjoy live music and Irish social dancing with the McTeggart Irish Dancers and musicians of the Kentucky Irish Music Academy during a celebration of Twelfth Night, the traditional end of the 12 days of Christmas, at Rock House Brewing on Jan. 6 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20-25. 119 Luigart Ct. Eventbrite.com .

Comedian Rosebud Baker at Comedy Off Broadway

New York based comedian and writer for “Saturday Night Live,” Rosebud Baker, will perform at Comedy Off Broadway on Jan. 6 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. and Jan. 8 at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $13-16. 161 Lexington Green Cir #C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com .

Murder mystery dinner theatre at Wildside Winery

There will be a murder mystery dinner theatre show Jan. 6 at 7 p.m at Wildside Winery, 5500 Troy Pike, Versailles. The cheesy caroling troupe the Mistletoes will present “A Caroling Calamity.” The show is rescheduled from Dec. 23. Boxed dinner from Red State BBQ plus four wines from Wildside Winery begins at 7:00 p.m., seating begins at 6:45 p.m. $50 per person. adventuretheatreky.com/shows--tickets

Kentucky Invitational Truck & Tractor Pull at Alltech Arena

TNT Truck & Tractor Pull’s annual Kentucky Invitational will take place at the Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena on Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. and Jan. 7 at 11 a.m. Tickets are $25-30. 4089 Iron Works Pkwy. TnTTruckAndTractorPull.com .

Kristofer Lee Bentley concert at The Burl

Floyd County based artist Kristofer Bentley will perform with The Protectors and special guests Home Grown Head and Brett & Donnie at The Burl on Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12. 375 Thompson Rd. TheBurlKy.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ITr6_0k5UyZEG00
The Professional Bull Riders’ (PBR) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour brings intense bull riding action from top-levels of cowboy and bovine talent. David Rearic
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zS7Nd_0k5UyZEG00
The Professional Bull Riders’ (PBR) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour returns to Rupp Arena with the PBR Lexington Invitational. David Rearic

Professional Bull Riders’ Lexington Invitational at Rupp Arena

The Professional Bull Riders’ (PBR) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour returns with the PBR Lexington Invitational at Rupp Arena on Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. and Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. The PBR is not a rodeo, it’s two hours of pyro, music and intense bull riding action from top-levels of cowboy and bovine talent. Tickets start at $15. 430 W Vine St. RuppArena.com .

Dylan Jasper country music concert at Austin City Saloon

Dylan Jasper will perform a show at Austin City Saloon on Jan. 6 at 10 p.m. 2350 Woodhill Dr. AustinCitySaloon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SaOSV_0k5UyZEG00
The annual Concert With The Stars at Lexington Opera House teams Broadway veterans and local performers. The show is returning to Lexington in January. Provided

Lexington Theatre Company: Concert With The Stars at the Lexington Opera House

The Lexington Theatre Company will present its annual Concert With The Stars, a variety performance pairing present day Broadway stars with the stars of tomorrow. It will be at the Lexington Opera House on Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $31. 401 W Stort St. LexingtonTheatreCompany.org .

Broadway veterans join local performers on Lexington stage for one night only

Drag Brunch at Rock House Brewing

Enjoy a drag brunch at Rock House Brewing with a performance from Scarlett Moon and her Queens at Rock House Brewing on Jan. 8 at 11:45 a.m. Tickets are $17 with $3 from each benefiting Lexington Pit Crew. You must be 18 or older to attend. 119 Luigart Ct. Eventbrite.com .

Lance Rogers concert at Rebel Rebel in Berea

Rebel Rebel Studio & Lounge in Berea will welcome songwriters Lance Rogers and Karly Driftwood to its Sunday Supper Series on Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10-25. 440 Chestnut St, Berea. RebelRebelBerea.com .

