Boothbay, ME

WGME

Bristol home damaged in fire

BRISTOL (WGME) - A home on the Midcoast was badly damaged in a fire Saturday afternoon. Officials with the Bristol Fire Department got the call for a house fire at 253 Pemiquid Trail in Bristol around 3 p.m. Crews say there were no injuries but there was substantial damage to...
BRISTOL, ME
WGME

Lincolnville man charged with murder to make initial court appearance

BELFAST (WGME) -- A Lincolnville man charged with murder will appear in court in Belfast on Tuesday. Maine State Police say Waldo County Sheriff's deputies responded to 54 Thorndike Road in Lincolnville and found the body of 47-year-old Kevin Curit shortly before 10 a.m. last Friday. After an autopsy, his...
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
WGME

CityLink bus service in Lewiston-Auburn experiencing interruptions

The CityLink bus service in Lewiston and Auburn has been plagued by service interruptions, according to the Sun Journal. The issues are being reportedly caused by a combination of mechanical issues and staffing shortages due to illnesses. As recently as Saturday, there was no bus service on Main Street or...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Large response to structure fire in Waterboro Sunday night

WATERBORO (WGME) - Our crews describe a large fire scene for a structure fire on May Street in Waterboro Sunday night. Waterboro Fire Captain Chris Carpenter says they got the call shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday. Multiple crews responded to the scene. Carpenter says the home was unoccupied while the...
WATERBORO, ME
WGME

Lincolnville man arrested for murder

LINCOLNVILLE (WGME) - Police have arrested a Lincolnville man for murder. Shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, Waldo County Sheriff's responded to 54 Thorndike Road in Lincolnville where they found 47-year-old Kevin Curit of Lincolnville dead. Maine State Police Major Crimes worked throughout the day Saturday. Saturday evening, State Police say...
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
WGME

Erskine Academy student dies after multi-vehicle crash

RICHMOND (WGME) - A 17-year-old Maine boy who was injured in a crash on December 30 has died. Remy Pettengill was a student at Erskine Academy in South China. The school posted to Facebook that Pettengill's parents confirmed his death. State Police say 39-year-old Steven Trask of Topsham sideswiped a...
RICHMOND, ME
WGME

Lack of snow impacting outdoor winter activities in Maine

It's been the warmest start to January on record in Maine. That means little snow or ice and its impacting lots of outdoor activities like snowmobiling, ice fishing, and even smelting. Jim's Camps in Bowdoinham posted an update on Monday, saying the river is still wide open. They’re aiming for...
WINDHAM, ME
WGME

WinterKids Winter Games kick off in West Gardiner

WEST GARDINER (WGME) -- Monday kicked off the four-week Winter Games competition across Maine. The games are hosted by WinterKids and are made up of a series of challenges to promote healthy lifestyles among kids. This year’s theme is “My Wild Winter,” where 3,000 children and 527 teachers are going...
WEST GARDINER, ME
WGME

Transgender inmate who murdered parents moved to Maine women's prison

(BDN) -- A transgender inmate convicted of killing her parents and the family dog on Halloween 2016 has been moved from the Maine State Prison to the women’s section of the Maine Correctional Institute, according to the Maine Department of Corrections inmate locator. Andrea Balcer, 24, of Winthrop is...
WINTHROP, ME
WGME

RSV levels off, COVID and flu cases remain high in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, which was sweeping through communities in the fall and early winter, appears to be leveling off. Other viruses like the flu and COVID, however, are still overwhelming hospitals. The Barbara Bush Children's Hospital at Maine Medical Center in Portland is "at...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Professional box lacrosse comes to Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Professional box lacrosse will make its way to Portland one week from Friday night. The New England Chowderheads of the Professional Box Lacrosse Association will be calling both the Cross Insurance Arena and the Tsongas Arena in Lowell, Massachusetts home for the season. The league currently has...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Football returns to Maine Maritime Academy

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Football is back at Maine Maritime Academy. The sport was suspended indefinitely back in August of 2020 due to the pandemic. Monday, the Mariners announced they'll have a sub-varsity team this fall and in 2024, but starting in 2025, the Mariners will be competing in the Commonwealth Coast Conference.
CASTINE, ME

