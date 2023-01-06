Read full article on original website
'It's scary:' Neighbors concerned after deaths, shootings on Lewiston street
LEWISTON (WGME) - Residents are worried that a neighborhood in Lewiston is becoming more and more unsafe. Last Thursday, police found a body covered in a blanket at 129 Bartlett Street. They found another body on Friday at 83 Bartlett Street. Those are just the latest disturbing reports from that...
Maine man arrested after traffic stop turns into chase and standoff with police
A routine traffic stop quickly escalated to a chase and standoff. Belfast Police say they pulled over Stephen Larrabee of Brooks Monday morning and suspected he was impaired by drugs or alcohol. When they asked him to step out of his vehicle, they say he took off and led police...
Bristol home damaged in fire
BRISTOL (WGME) - A home on the Midcoast was badly damaged in a fire Saturday afternoon. Officials with the Bristol Fire Department got the call for a house fire at 253 Pemiquid Trail in Bristol around 3 p.m. Crews say there were no injuries but there was substantial damage to...
Lincolnville man charged with murder to make initial court appearance
BELFAST (WGME) -- A Lincolnville man charged with murder will appear in court in Belfast on Tuesday. Maine State Police say Waldo County Sheriff's deputies responded to 54 Thorndike Road in Lincolnville and found the body of 47-year-old Kevin Curit shortly before 10 a.m. last Friday. After an autopsy, his...
CityLink bus service in Lewiston-Auburn experiencing interruptions
The CityLink bus service in Lewiston and Auburn has been plagued by service interruptions, according to the Sun Journal. The issues are being reportedly caused by a combination of mechanical issues and staffing shortages due to illnesses. As recently as Saturday, there was no bus service on Main Street or...
Large response to structure fire in Waterboro Sunday night
WATERBORO (WGME) - Our crews describe a large fire scene for a structure fire on May Street in Waterboro Sunday night. Waterboro Fire Captain Chris Carpenter says they got the call shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday. Multiple crews responded to the scene. Carpenter says the home was unoccupied while the...
Maine shelter takes in 3 dogs from suspected dog fighting ring in South Carolina
KENNEBUNK, Maine (WGME) -- The Animal Welfare Society in Kennebunk says they have taken in three dogs rescued by the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) from an alleged dog fighting ring in South Carolina. The shelter says 275 dogs were rescued in September 2022. HSUS reported the dogs...
Lincolnville man arrested for murder
LINCOLNVILLE (WGME) - Police have arrested a Lincolnville man for murder. Shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, Waldo County Sheriff's responded to 54 Thorndike Road in Lincolnville where they found 47-year-old Kevin Curit of Lincolnville dead. Maine State Police Major Crimes worked throughout the day Saturday. Saturday evening, State Police say...
Erskine Academy student dies after multi-vehicle crash
RICHMOND (WGME) - A 17-year-old Maine boy who was injured in a crash on December 30 has died. Remy Pettengill was a student at Erskine Academy in South China. The school posted to Facebook that Pettengill's parents confirmed his death. State Police say 39-year-old Steven Trask of Topsham sideswiped a...
Lack of snow impacting outdoor winter activities in Maine
It's been the warmest start to January on record in Maine. That means little snow or ice and its impacting lots of outdoor activities like snowmobiling, ice fishing, and even smelting. Jim's Camps in Bowdoinham posted an update on Monday, saying the river is still wide open. They’re aiming for...
WinterKids Winter Games kick off in West Gardiner
WEST GARDINER (WGME) -- Monday kicked off the four-week Winter Games competition across Maine. The games are hosted by WinterKids and are made up of a series of challenges to promote healthy lifestyles among kids. This year’s theme is “My Wild Winter,” where 3,000 children and 527 teachers are going...
Transgender inmate who murdered parents moved to Maine women's prison
(BDN) -- A transgender inmate convicted of killing her parents and the family dog on Halloween 2016 has been moved from the Maine State Prison to the women’s section of the Maine Correctional Institute, according to the Maine Department of Corrections inmate locator. Andrea Balcer, 24, of Winthrop is...
RSV levels off, COVID and flu cases remain high in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, which was sweeping through communities in the fall and early winter, appears to be leveling off. Other viruses like the flu and COVID, however, are still overwhelming hospitals. The Barbara Bush Children's Hospital at Maine Medical Center in Portland is "at...
'The more the better': Seacoast Adventure is thankful for Friday's fresh snow
WINDHAM (WGME)-- Seacoast Adventure is thankful for Friday's light snow- making for a perfect tubing experience. "We absolutely want as much fresh snow as we can get. The more the better," said outdoor operations manager, James Mckinney. The combination of fresh snow and warmer weather makes the snowy hills slick...
Professional box lacrosse comes to Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Professional box lacrosse will make its way to Portland one week from Friday night. The New England Chowderheads of the Professional Box Lacrosse Association will be calling both the Cross Insurance Arena and the Tsongas Arena in Lowell, Massachusetts home for the season. The league currently has...
Football returns to Maine Maritime Academy
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Football is back at Maine Maritime Academy. The sport was suspended indefinitely back in August of 2020 due to the pandemic. Monday, the Mariners announced they'll have a sub-varsity team this fall and in 2024, but starting in 2025, the Mariners will be competing in the Commonwealth Coast Conference.
Paris residents to vote on recalling school director over gender identity policy
PARIS (WGME) -- A town in Oxford County is getting ready for a school board recall election. This stems from a controversial gender identity policy that left a lot of parents frustrated. Two members were up for recall but one of those members, Julia Leste, already resigned. On Tuesday, Paris...
