Fort Worth, TX

New Winery Restaurant, Pancake Cafe and Bulldog Pub Are Headed to North Texas — We Eat Embraces Fort Worth, Plano and Dallas

By Courtney Dabney
papercitymag.com
 4 days ago
Dallas Observer

Owner Says The Green Room Is Closing Because 'It No Longer Fits the Area'

This year, Deep Ellum turns 150, but not every neighborhood venue will be there for the celebration. Another staple of Deep Ellum nightlife is closing its doors for good. Christian Baird, owner of The Green Room, confirmed that the rooftop bar on Elm Street will be closing after one final blast this weekend.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

5 Cool Things to Do in Dallas-Fort Worth This Weekend

From a legendary stock show and rodeo to Lunar New Year festivities, these are the best things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Beginning on Friday, January 13, the annual Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo takes place at Will Rogers Memorial Center and Dickies Arena. The event lasts for 23 days and features the Best of the West Ranch Rodeo, Best of Mexico Celebración, Cowboys of Color Rodeo, Bulls Night Out Extreme Bull Riding, and more. Find tickets here.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Meet the North Texas Local Becoming a Hair Extensions Mogul

Frisco resident Yummie O. has always been a beauty enthusiast. Growing up in Lagos, Nigeria, she loved playing with texture and movement in long hair. However, Yummie, who prefers to go by just her first name, had a problem. She’s never been able to grow her hair long. So,...
FRISCO, TX
Dallas Weekly

Family-Owned B&B Theatres Opens Newly Remodeled North Richland Hills Cinema!

Jan 9, 20223 – B&B Theatres, the nation’s largest privately-held theater chain, is pleased to announce the January 19th Grand Opening of the B&B Theatres North Richland Hills 8, located at 8380 Davis Boulevard in North Richland Hills, Texas! Doors will open at 6pm for showtimes beginning at 6:30pm. Tickets and showtimes can be found online at bbtheatres.com!
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
iheart.com

Priscilla @ 1st Stop Food Store in Plano

If so, make sure to stop by and see Priscilla at 1st Stop Food Store in Plano on Friday, January 13th for some quick and easy fun!. Come play the new Cash Blitz scratch tickets from the Texas Lottery, on Friday, January 13th at 1st Stop Food Store at 2237 W. Parker Rd. in Plano from 2p - 4p.
PLANO, TX
keranews.org

This North Texas charity fixes cars for free. ‘It was a godsend’

About a decade ago, Manuel Tellez’s pickup truck was in bad shape. The 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 was constantly overheating. "It was just one thing after another, and I didn’t have any money to get it repaired. And what I did is I went to a payday lender to take out a loan,” Tellez said.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Dallas’ Biggest New Dining Trend Is Very, Very Small

Three restaurants are enough for a trend, right? If that’s the case, Dallas dining officially has an exciting new fashion: small, creative, snack-sized appetizers, priced per person. For $3-7, you can enjoy one or two bites of an inventive dish at El Carlos Elegante, Quarter Acre, and Rye. It’s...
DALLAS, TX
US105

Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon

Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
TYLER, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dave & Buster’s Cofounder Dies in Dallas

The co-founder of Dave & Buster’s — James W. “Buster” Corley — passed away in his Dallas home earlier this week. “The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived, they found a man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” said Kristin Lowman, a Dallas Police Department (DPD) spokesperson. “The man was taken to a local hospital where he died,” she told USA Today.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexaminer.com

Black Cowboys: An American Story showcases the rich history of Black cowboys and their impact on Texas and America

Shining light on the rich history of Black cowboys and their impact on Texas and American history, Black Cowboys: An American Story will open Jan. 22 and run through April 15 at the African American Museum of Dallas, located at 3536 Grand Ave. The exhibit will be free and open to the public Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
DALLAS, TX

