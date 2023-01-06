New Winery Restaurant, Pancake Cafe and Bulldog Pub Are Headed to North Texas — We Eat Embraces Fort Worth, Plano and Dallas

Read full article on original website
American Airlines Penalized For Retaliating Against Employees Who Reported Illness Caused By Fumes in Aircraft CabinsMadocFort Worth, TX
Explosion at Texas Elementary School Leaves Four Workers InjuredLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
Missing Crowley, Texas Woman Last Seen At Gas Station In Grandview And Her Abandoned Car Was Found In WacoThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGrandview, TX
Lab Owners Charged In $107 Million Medicare ScamTaxBuzzLewisville, TX
Dallas Observer
Owner Says The Green Room Is Closing Because 'It No Longer Fits the Area'
This year, Deep Ellum turns 150, but not every neighborhood venue will be there for the celebration. Another staple of Deep Ellum nightlife is closing its doors for good. Christian Baird, owner of The Green Room, confirmed that the rooftop bar on Elm Street will be closing after one final blast this weekend.
papercitymag.com
5 Cool Things to Do in Dallas-Fort Worth This Weekend
From a legendary stock show and rodeo to Lunar New Year festivities, these are the best things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Beginning on Friday, January 13, the annual Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo takes place at Will Rogers Memorial Center and Dickies Arena. The event lasts for 23 days and features the Best of the West Ranch Rodeo, Best of Mexico Celebración, Cowboys of Color Rodeo, Bulls Night Out Extreme Bull Riding, and more. Find tickets here.
Dallas BBQ staple ranked the best Diners, Drive Ins, And Dives Restaurant in Texas & among best in US
If you're any sort of foodie or at least occasionally watch the Food Network, you know how important Guy Fieri is and how much his food opinion can hold in the world of eating.
CandysDirt.com
Looking For a Richardson Apartment? Be Prepared to Spend a Pretty Penny
A recent report from real estate survey factory Zumper shows that rents in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are still some of the priciest in the state — meaning that what you pay for a Richardson apartment has gone up in a big way. In Texas, the median rent for...
Allen Will Be New Home For Chicken N Pickle
Indoor and outdoor pickleball courts and dining areas will offer lots of fun and food for guests.
Check out the 5 highest rated pizzas in Dallas. Do you agree with this list?
Recently I have looked at the best burgers in Dallas and the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- pizza, to see which restaurants offer the best pizza in Houston.
dmagazine.com
Meet the North Texas Local Becoming a Hair Extensions Mogul
Frisco resident Yummie O. has always been a beauty enthusiast. Growing up in Lagos, Nigeria, she loved playing with texture and movement in long hair. However, Yummie, who prefers to go by just her first name, had a problem. She’s never been able to grow her hair long. So,...
Family-Owned B&B Theatres Opens Newly Remodeled North Richland Hills Cinema!
Jan 9, 20223 – B&B Theatres, the nation’s largest privately-held theater chain, is pleased to announce the January 19th Grand Opening of the B&B Theatres North Richland Hills 8, located at 8380 Davis Boulevard in North Richland Hills, Texas! Doors will open at 6pm for showtimes beginning at 6:30pm. Tickets and showtimes can be found online at bbtheatres.com!
iheart.com
Priscilla @ 1st Stop Food Store in Plano
If so, make sure to stop by and see Priscilla at 1st Stop Food Store in Plano on Friday, January 13th for some quick and easy fun!. Come play the new Cash Blitz scratch tickets from the Texas Lottery, on Friday, January 13th at 1st Stop Food Store at 2237 W. Parker Rd. in Plano from 2p - 4p.
keranews.org
This North Texas charity fixes cars for free. ‘It was a godsend’
About a decade ago, Manuel Tellez’s pickup truck was in bad shape. The 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 was constantly overheating. "It was just one thing after another, and I didn’t have any money to get it repaired. And what I did is I went to a payday lender to take out a loan,” Tellez said.
Nautical Bowls Opening Soon in Keller
Quick and healthy options will be available in February.
dmagazine.com
Dallas’ Biggest New Dining Trend Is Very, Very Small
Three restaurants are enough for a trend, right? If that’s the case, Dallas dining officially has an exciting new fashion: small, creative, snack-sized appetizers, priced per person. For $3-7, you can enjoy one or two bites of an inventive dish at El Carlos Elegante, Quarter Acre, and Rye. It’s...
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
dallasexpress.com
Dave & Buster’s Cofounder Dies in Dallas
The co-founder of Dave & Buster’s — James W. “Buster” Corley — passed away in his Dallas home earlier this week. “The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived, they found a man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” said Kristin Lowman, a Dallas Police Department (DPD) spokesperson. “The man was taken to a local hospital where he died,” she told USA Today.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Purple Wave Hits Santa Monica Pier as TCU Fans Ready for National Championship
Sunday evening the Santa Monica Pier in California looked more like downtown Fort Worth with a wave of purple washing over it during a TCU pep rally. TCU fans traveled in large numbers to support the Horned Frogs in the College Football Championship Game. Being here means so much to...
See 5 latest commercial projects in Frisco, including $35M new construction for Prosper ISD
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Courtesy Google Maps) Want to know more about the latest development projects in Frisco? The following projects have been filed in the last...
dallasexaminer.com
Black Cowboys: An American Story showcases the rich history of Black cowboys and their impact on Texas and America
Shining light on the rich history of Black cowboys and their impact on Texas and American history, Black Cowboys: An American Story will open Jan. 22 and run through April 15 at the African American Museum of Dallas, located at 3536 Grand Ave. The exhibit will be free and open to the public Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
CandysDirt.com
Lush Tree-Lined Streets Prove ‘Everything Grows in Oakhurst’ Neighborhood
Located just Northeast of downtown Fort Worth, the Oakhurst neighborhood is a 100-year-old community perched on a bluff overlooking the Trinity River, less than a 10-minute drive from Sundance Square and the Cultural District. Bordered by Oakhurst Scenic Drive on the West, Sylvania Avenue to the East, Watauga Road and...
These North Texas cities named among the worst for an active lifestyle in 2023
A new report from WalletHub has ranked 100 of the biggest cities in the nation based on which ones were the best and worst cities for an active lifestyle, and parts of North Texas need some improvement.
