New Winery Restaurant, Pancake Cafe and Bulldog Pub Are Headed to North Texas — We Eat Embraces Fort Worth, Plano and Dallas

From a legendary stock show and rodeo to Lunar New Year festivities, these are the best things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Beginning on Friday, January 13, the annual Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo takes place at Will Rogers Memorial Center and Dickies Arena. The event lasts for 23 days and features the Best of the West Ranch Rodeo, Best of Mexico Celebración, Cowboys of Color Rodeo, Bulls Night Out Extreme Bull Riding, and more. Find tickets here.

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO