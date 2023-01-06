ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County, MI

Girls on the Run registration ends January 15

By Don Reid, Coldwater Daily Reporter
 4 days ago

BRANCH COUNTY — After taking 2021 off for COVID-19, Girls on the Run is back for its 15th season, with sign-up closing on Jan. 15.

GOTR serves Branch County girls 8-13 with teams in Coldwater, Quincy, Bronson and Union City that train them to run. According to council director Jennifer Longardner, it coaches and educates pre-teen girls on topics such as self-esteem, goal setting and a healthy lifestyle, resulting in a lifelong impact.

“Our goal this year is to have 120 girls signed up for the program. Last year we had 113," Longardner said.

The girls spend just under two hours twice a week with the volunteer coaches, some of whom are GOTR graduates.

The cost for registration is $120 per girl, which includes the delivered curriculum, a new pair of running shoes, a T-shirt for the 5K and the 5K registration.

If someone needs financial assistance, there is a spot in the registration process that asks if financial assistance is needed.

“We will not turn away any girl because of financial issues," Longardner said. “We have had several generous donors this year that have made it possible for us to provide financial aid and scholarships for those girls in need.”

Parents or guardians can register girls online by visiting girlsontherunofbranchcounty.org .

“We do have a $20 minimum fee, and families can elect to pay $20, or whatever amount fits their budget,” Longardner said. If a girl needs a full scholarship, contact Longardner at jennifer.longardner@girlsontherun.org .

The program will start the week of March 13 and run through May 27, when the girls complete the program with a celebratory 5K run at the Branch County Fairgrounds.

Those registered are divided by school and into teams of 15 with two coaches.

Coaches will contact families as the time draws near with specific details about the days and times that the program meets.

Longardner said community support is strong. In October, Girls on the Run of Branch County held its second annual BINGO fundraiser at The Moose Lodge of Coldwater.

Sponsor Modern Woodmen of America gave $2,500 in matching funds to raise $3,000 for the event.

To learn more, visit the Girls on the Run of Branch County Facebook page .

