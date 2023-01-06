Collagen and elastin are two components of the skin that keep it firm, fresh, and glowing. Unfortunately, our skin slowly begins to lose a bit of both as the years go on, which (in addition to factors like genetics and UV light exposure — can contribute to sagging skin, wrinkles, and fine lines. All of these changes are natural and there’s absolutely nothing wrong or shameful about the aging process. But if your skin goals include maintaining a complexion that appears as radiant as possible, adding collagen-boosting products to your routine is the way to go. These are the products that dermatologists say rank up there as among the best for promoting collagen and getting your glow on.

27 DAYS AGO