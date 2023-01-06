ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KGET 17

Best B12 supplement

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. One of the most essential vitamins to your health is B12, but the human body cannot produce it. In an ideal world, you should be getting all the B12 you need from a well-balanced diet. However, this may be easier said than done.
msn.com

Ask an expert: how many bananas a day you can eat

Dietician - Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition Services · 7 years of experience · South Africa. There is no specific quantity of bananas that you can or can't eat in a day however, it is important to note that bananas are high in fiber and in excess it can result in gastrointestinal side effects such as gas formation, cramping and diarrhea.
Well+Good

It’s Gross Seeing How Much Gunk This ‘Pore Vacuum’ Sucks From My Skin—And Also Deeply Satisfying

As a skin-care lover, I’m ashamed to admit how often I’d poke, prod, squeeze, and simply examine my pores. Blackheads have been my enemy ever since hormones kicked in. (As if middle school wasn’t bad enough.) Even with a regimented face washing routine, decades later I still wasn’t able to nix the bumps on my forehead and the little black spots on my nose.
shefinds

Why People Who Add Niacinamide To Their Skincare Routine Never Age

In the vast world of skincare products, there are plenty of trendy ingredients that come and go (remember snail mucus?). And many of them have benefits that include intense hydration and skin nourishment. But there are only a few ingredients that stick around, stand the test of time, and prove themselves to be “gold standard” ingredients in skincare. Along with retinol and vitamin C, niacinamide is a top-notch ingredient that many skin experts will say you’ll want to add to your routine ASAP.
Healthline

Identifying Molly: The Forms, Effects, and Safety

MDMA (3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine) has a reputation as a party and club drug. It’s known for boosting mood, energy, compassion, and sensory perception, as well as for its hallucinogenic effects. Generally, MDMA is taken in capsules, although it also comes in liquid or powder forms. Also called “molly,” MDMA is illegal...
shefinds

The 4 Collagen-Boosting Products That Are Key for Aging Skin, According To A Dermatologist

Collagen and elastin are two components of the skin that keep it firm, fresh, and glowing. Unfortunately, our skin slowly begins to lose a bit of both as the years go on, which (in addition to factors like genetics and UV light exposure — can contribute to sagging skin, wrinkles, and fine lines. All of these changes are natural and there’s absolutely nothing wrong or shameful about the aging process. But if your skin goals include maintaining a complexion that appears as radiant as possible, adding collagen-boosting products to your routine is the way to go. These are the products that dermatologists say rank up there as among the best for promoting collagen and getting your glow on.
shefinds

These Types Of Shampoo And Conditioner Instantly Boost Volume And Thickness—Even On Thinning Hair!

A bad hair day has the potential to ruin your day and your self-confidence, especially if you’re working with flat, thinning hair that is only made worse by certain styles (learn about three hairstyles experts say are the worst for thin, fine hair!). However, if you’re dealing with thinning hair, there are shampoos and conditioners you can use to boost the volume in your locks and make them appear thicker.
shefinds

The One Moisturizer Ingredient You Need To Avoid To Prevent Premature Wrinkling

A quality moisturizer will do exactly what its name implies: it will add an abundance of moisture to your skin to help ward off dryness and minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. But, believe it or not, some moisturizers contain ingredients that can have the opposite effect on your skin. If you’re noticing your complexion is actually drier, or isn’t receiving the boost of hydration that you expect from a moisturizing cream or lotion, it’s time to take a glance at its list of ingredients to determine whether it’s a keeper. This is the one moisturizer ingredient that is wise to avoid to prevent premature wrinkling.
Shelley Wenger

Tips to Take Care of Yourself

It is very important to take care of yourself when you own a business. It is very important to take care of yourself when you own a business. You are the most important part of your business, so if you don’t take care of yourself, you won’t be able to work. Many small businesses have employees, and they are also counting on you to keep your business up and running.
KGET 17

Best laxative for kids

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Constipation can happen to any child. It is hard for parents to see their child uncomfortable from the pain and pressure that constipation causes. Children’s laxatives are a safe and effective way to bring relief and get your child feeling better.
Olu'remi

How Dangerous are nonstick Coating Chemicals To Our Health?

Does non-stick Coating Chemical cause Cancer?Photo byInternewscast Media. Non-stick chemicals, such as perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), are commonly found in many household items such as pots and pans, carpets, furniture, and even fast food packaging. While they may provide convenience and ease of use, there is growing concern that these chemicals may be more dangerous than first thought. In this blog post, we will explore the research surrounding non-stick chemicals and their health risks. We will discuss the potential risks associated with PFOA and other similar substances, as well as ways to reduce your exposure and protect yourself from potential harm.
KGET 17

Best yoga pants with pockets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Yoga pants are perfect for exercising, but it’s frustrating when you don’t have a pocket to hold your phone, keys or other essentials. You can solve this problem by purchasing yoga pants with pockets. The pockets on yoga...
iheart.com

What is the best Alcohol to have to avoid a hangover??

We've all experienced the regret of one too many adult beverages the day after relaxing at the pool but, now fitness heads are saying there is a way to have your cake and eat it too. Silver (blanco) tequila is being touted by the fitness world as the alcoholic beverage with little to no hangover side effects. Since it's clear in color, your liver has a much easier time breaking down the alcohol and that frees you from the groggy effects of a next day hangover. It's also made from 100% agave, a Mexican plant and it has no sugar and no corn syrup which is the main reason for your early morning headache.

Comments / 0

Community Policy