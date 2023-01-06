Read full article on original website
Hastings Star Gazette
Dakota County’s Chief Judge Kevin F. Mark to retire, Honorable Caroline H. Lennon to serve in his stead
The Honorable Kevin F. Mark, current chief judge of the First Judicial District, will reach the mandatory MN judicial retirement age of 70 on January 31, 2023. Effective February 1, 2023, the Honorable Caroline H. Lennon, current assistant chief judge of the District, will assume the chief judge duties for the remainder of the current term that expires on June 30, 2023.
Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon lays out session priorities
With voting issues front and center for lawmakers, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon laid out his priorities for the legislative session on Monday.
The election changed the politics of crime; criminal justice reformers back on the rise
The November election scrambled the politics of crime in Minnesota. Republican campaigns were hyper-focused on the issue, which followed years of rising violent crime and frequent — and at times sensationalist — media coverage. Democrats ran the table in November anyway. A legislative session that many expected to focus on tougher criminal penalties and lots of […] The post The election changed the politics of crime; criminal justice reformers back on the rise appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have heard a lot about the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, and the sweeping agenda the DFL is proposing in light of a $17.6 billion surplus. What you are hearing a lot less about are tax cut proposals.Last spring, when the surplus was merely in the $9 billion range, legislative leaders from the DFL, GOP and the governor's office reached a grand deal that included investments in education and other programs, and the elimination of the tax on Social Security income. That agreement lasted just a few days. Now the legislature is back with a much...
fox9.com
DFL seeks sweeping voting rights changes on Jan. 6 anniversary
(FOX 9) - Democrats in Minnesota marked the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by calling for sweeping changes to the state's voting rights laws. At a state Capitol news conference that drew three dozen lawmakers Friday morning, Democrats said election mistrust and disinformation has worsened since the attack, adding urgency to their legislative push now that they've taken the majorities in both the House and Senate.
Sheriffs Sworn into Office Across SE Minnesota
Undated (KROC-AM News)- The first full week of 2023 saw the swearing-in of several elected officials. In Olmsted County, four new members were sworn into their positions on the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners. Several counties in Southeast Minnesota also swore in their sheriff’s this past week. Olmsted County...
As lawmakers push legal marijuana in Minnesota, Olmsted County sheriff raises concerns
As Democratic state lawmakers are looking to legalize recreational marijuana in Minnesota, one official in Olmsted County is raising concerns over the law's potential effect on road safety and other issues. Last week, DFL members of the Minnesota Legislature unveiled their proposed bill for legal adult-use recreational marijuana. Committee hearings...
Disagrees with David Hann’s comments
Editor’s note: This letter to the editor was written in response to a Jan. 6 EPLN story in which Minnesota Republican Party Chair David Hann shared his thoughts on the 2022 election and the current political climate. From the EPLN interview: “[David] Hann believes that the DFL won the 2022 election in Minnesota by convincing [...]
redlakenationnews.com
All Minnesota workers could take paid leave under DFL plan
Alyshia Jackson bent to wring out her sopping mop and then with broad strokes, swooshed it across the concrete floor of a St. Paul apartment building lobby. It's the sort of movement that caused complications in the weeks after her gallbladder removal surgery in September, forcing her to take more time off work to heal. The small-business owner and single mother is still catching up on credit card debt she accumulated.
ValueWalk
Gov. Walz Determined To Send Tax Rebates To Minnesotans From $17.6B Surplus
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz seems determined to send tax rebates to residents. Last week, Gov. Walz reasserted his plans to send tax rebates to Minnesotans from the state’s enormous $17.6 billion budget surplus. The governor, however, admitted that the rebate amount could be smaller than he had planned earlier.
valleynewslive.com
Six Minnesotans still awaiting trial two years after Jan. 6 Capitol riot
MINNESOTA, USA (KARE 11) — Two years have passed since the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., but many who were allegedly involved are still awaiting trials. Records show nine Minnesotans have been charged for allegedly playing a role in the insurrection. Three have pled...
Muslim Public Affairs Council Statement of Support for Hamline Professor Who Showed Muhammad Paintings
It is with great concern that the Muslim Public Affairs Council (MPAC) views the firing of an art professor, Erika López Prater, from Hamline University on the grounds of showing a fourteenth-century painting depicting the Prophet Muḥammad. We issue this statement of support for the professor and urge the university to reverse its decision and to take compensatory action to ameliorate the situation.
texasbreaking.com
Child Care Tax Credit Prioritized by Minnesota Democrats – See Why
Minnesota’s democratic state lawmakers prioritized during their legislative session a childcare tax credit for parents. The purpose of this prioritization is to encourage more parents to work in order to address their tight labor market. Parents can expect to receive tax credits given that they qualify for the program. Families will be helped in addressing their expenses for raising their children.
redlakenationnews.com
Hennepin County Attorney dismisses rape case after senior prosecutor admitted to lying
Rape charges against a St. Paul man were dismissed Monday after a Hennepin County senior prosecutor admitted to lying over the contents of a note passed in court during his trial. Marco Tulio Rivera Enamorado, 35, was accused of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in...
wdayradionow.com
Minnesota National Guard Nurse earns distinguished Flying Cross
(St. Paul, MN) -- A Minnesota National Guard nurse is being honored with the nation's highest flight award. Major Katie Lunning was presented with the Distinguished Flying Cross on Saturday. She was honored for her actions following the 2021 Kabul Airport suicide attack. Lunning aided the injured and evacuated 22...
Is This Minnesota Town Really The ‘Most Unusual’ In The Entire State?
I really hate being sucked into something online, wondering if the answer that I am thinking is right, only to be let down by what the answer is. That was kind of what happened when I came across an online list that states it has the 'most unusual' town in every state. So, of course, I had to see what town was listed in Minnesota. Having lived here pretty much my entire life there are plenty of options for towns that could be called 'most unusual'. Autoreviewhub.com listed Kensington Minnesota, up in Douglas County as the most unusual, really? So what made it the 'most unusual' in Minnesota?
mprnews.org
Real estate development firm run by doctors donates St. Paul building for affordable housing
Many folks are familiar with the donation process at the Salvation Army: pull up, open the trunk and hand over a bag of used clothes, set out an old chair or drop off some board games the kids don’t use. Basir Tareen was driving down the road recently, trying...
The newest COVID variant XBB.1.5 detected in Minnesota
The newest COVID variant driving the worry narrative around the globe is called XBB.1.5 and it has been confirmed in Minnesota, albeit at a limited level. Minnesota Department of Health officials confirmed to Bring Me The News on Friday that XBB.1.5 has been detected "but in a very limited number of clinical samples to this point." Also known as the "Kraken" variant, XBB.1.5 is believed to be the most transmissible variant to date.
wdayradionow.com
Study concludes North Dakota gas capture could have prevented thousands of hospital visits and millions of dollars in medical expenses
(Fargo, ND) -- A researcher is drawing attention to results of his study focused on alleged health impacts of flaring in North Dakota's oil fields. "About 2015 we started seeing reports that North Dakota was flaring a billion dollars year worth of natural gas, and we're like, that's a lot," said Dr. Wesley Blundell, Assistant Professor of Economics at Washington State University.
Huge St. Paul office building donated to Salvation Army
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Salvation Army is no stranger to big — and unexpected — end-of-year giving, but receiving an entire eight story office building in downtown St. Paul was a lot more complicated than even the biggest red kettle donations. "It happened real fast," said...
