FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Golf Digest
You can’t be more classless than the Pittsburgh Steelers doing the CPR celebration days after Damar Hamlin’s ordeal
Well, we had to wait until the dying embers of Week 18, but to the surprise of absolutely no one the Pittsburgh Steelers locked up the NFL's number-one classless seed on Sunday. Late in their ultimately meaningless victory over the Cleveland Browns, the Steelers’ Alex Highsmith sacked Deshaun Watson. As he lay prone on the ground, a teammate walked over and hit his chest with a couple pumps of the ol’ CPR celebration. On an ordinary week, this would have been innocuous enough. This week, however, was anything but ordinary.
BYU adds highly rated junior college quarterback
BYU football: Riverside City College quarterback Jake Retzlaff signs with Cougars, will have three seasons to play two in Provo. Will give Pitt transfer Kedon Slovis competition at QB position
Damar Hamlin’s Injury Reminds the World of Players’ Lives After Football
The NFL seemed unimportant last week, and the challenge ahead is sustaining the energy and support for the Bills player. A few thoughts on an unforgettable moment in league history.
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh reportedly interviewed with Denver Broncos Monday; a 'top candidate'
The Denver Broncos officially began their search for a new head coach on Monday, and we'll give you one guess as to who their first interview was with. Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh spoke with the Broncos during a two-hour virtual interview, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the first coach Denver brass has spoken with since it fired first year coach Nathaniel Hackett on Dec. 26. ...
KSNT
Nets top Heat 102-101, lose Durant to right knee injury
MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn got another win. Now the Nets have to hope for good news on Kevin Durant. Royce O’Neale’s putback with 3.2 seconds left put Brooklyn to stay, and the Nets beat the Miami Heat 102-101 on Sunday night in a game where Durant left in the third quarter with a right knee injury.
Oklahoma State at Kansas State odds, picks and predictions
The Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-6, 1-2 Big 12) battle the No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats (14-1, 3-0) on Tuesday. Tip from Bramlage Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
