BBC
Amazon to close Gourock distribution centre with loss of 300 jobs
Amazon has confirmed plans to close its distribution centre in Gourock, putting about 300 jobs at risk. The online retail giant has launched a consultation with staff, but has yet to provide details of when the base will close. The Inverclyde site is one of three fulfilment centres earmarked for...
BBC
Amazon warehouse closures put 1,200 jobs at risk
Online retail giant Amazon has said it plans to shut three warehouses in the UK, putting 1,200 jobs at risk. However, the company also said it planned to open two new centres creating 2,500 jobs over the next three years. The three warehouses being closed are in Hemel Hempstead, Doncaster...
BBC
Humber pilot Francisco Galia died in fall while boarding vessel
A Humber pilot who died while attempting to board a ship in the estuary has been named as Francisco Galia. Mr Galia fell from a rope ladder as he tried to board the vessel, bound for King George Dock in Hull, shortly after midday on Sunday, a colleague said. Rescue...
