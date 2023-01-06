ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Stoll re-elected county commission chair in split vote

By Don Reid, Coldwater Daily Reporter
 4 days ago

BRANCH COUNTY — In a split 3-2 vote, county commissioner Tim Stoll was elected to another two years two as chairman of the five-member board.

Commission Jon Houtz nominated Randall Hazelbaker; Tom Matthew nominated Stoll.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lpIRG_0k5UxYNk00

The deciding vote was cast by newly elected commissioner Alan McClelland.

McClelland, of Quincy Township, replaced Leonard Kolcz of Bronson on the board after recent redistricting.

Stoll, Matthew and Kolcz held a majority on many votes over the last two years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39jqtE_0k5UxYNk00

Jon Houtz nominated Hazelbaker for vice chairman, while Stoll nominated Matthew. After the three in the majority cast votes for Matthew, Houtz and Hazelbaker also did to make it unanimous.

Stoll and Matthew then took 20 minutes to make assignments for liaison posts for other boards and commissions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CmgSy_0k5UxYNk00

Three committee chairs changed:

  • Houtz took over Personnel, Plans, and Policy, replacing Matthew.
  • Matthew will head Sheriff and Public Safety, which Kolcz headed.
  • McClelland will chair the House committee in place of Houtz.

Hazelbaker continues to head Finance with Stoll as chair of the Legislative Committee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wkkr2_0k5UxYNk00

The commission adopted its rules and continued official meetings on the second and fourth Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m.

Work sessions will continue Thursdays before a regular meeting at 9 a.m.

With conflicts with the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Health Agency board and the four-county WorkForce Development board on eight dates, those work sessions will start at noon.

This will allow Houtz and Matthew to attend the health agency meetings and Hazelbaker to attend the WorkForce employment development group sessions.

— Contact Don Reid: dReid@Gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter: @DReidTDR .

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Stoll re-elected county commission chair in split vote

