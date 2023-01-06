ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buena Park, CA

Comments / 18

Janie D
4d ago

How do you molest children when they are "with" their parents? Don't get me wrong. I hope we lock the guy up for good and throw away the key as there is no such thing as "rehabilitation" for this sick instinct, but wouldn't it have been accurate to say two of these kids had gone to Walmart with their parents but were alone at the time of the attack??? The way it's written makes it sound like their parents may have been in on it.

Reply(1)
7
Guest
4d ago

I don't understand how did he get the girls when they were with their parents. Did he run with them?

Reply
9
Kristina Yeh
4d ago

Sick! I hope he gets it in prison! Kids r not even safe with their parents now!

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

Man accused of molesting minors at Orange County shopping mall

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in Buena Park on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts, as well as annoying and molesting minors, officials announced Monday. The suspect, Adam Reeves, was taken into custody after officers with the Buena Park Police Department responded to reports of “someone molesting children” at a Walmart located in the Buena Park Mall on Dec. 26, 2022.
BUENA PARK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Orange County officers kill bloodied man holding a knife

TUSTIN, Calif. – Tustin police officers killed a bloodied, knife-wielding man Sunday. The officers responded at about 8:35 a.m. to a call about a suspicious subject holding a large knife with blood on his hands and clothing in the area of Warner and Red Hill avenues, according to Tustin police Sgt. Colt Kirwan.
TUSTIN, CA
Fontana Herald News

Chino sergeant will not be charged after shooting unarmed Fontana man in 2019, report says

Back in 2019, an unarmed Fontana man was shot to death by a sergeant from the Chino Police Department during an incident at a suspected illegal marijuana grow house in Chino. Last month, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office released its final report on the case and concluded that Sergeant Derek Bishop (who is now retired) will not face criminal charges in connection with the shooting of 49-year-old Li Xi Wang.
CHINO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman fatally stabbed in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA (CNS) – A knife-wielding man who was shot to death by sheriff’s deputies at the same Santa Clarita intersection where a woman was found stabbed to death a few hours earlier was identified Tuesday. The stabbing victim was identified as Sheila Ashley, 49. The shooting occurred...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Man allegedly holding knife shot, killed by Tustin PD

TUSTIN, Calif. - One man was killed Sunday after police shot at a man allegedly holding a knife in the Tustin area, according to officials. Tustin Police received calls about a man walking in the area of Warner Avenue and Red Hill Avenue just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday. According to reports, the man was seen holding a large knife and allegedly had blood on his hands and clothes.
TUSTIN, CA
oc-breeze.com

Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest two men for homicide in Stanton

TOn Saturday, January 7, 2023, at around 12:45 a.m., deputies were called to the 7000 block of Katella Avenue in the city of Stanton regarding an assault. Deputies arrived and discovered the victim, a man in his 40s, who appeared to have multiple stab wounds. He was quickly transported to a nearby hospital; however, the victim was later pronounced deceased.
STANTON, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Two arrested in stabbing death

Two men have been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Stanton. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of Katella Avenue (east of Knott Street) at around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday in reference to an assault. Upon...
STANTON, CA
KTLA.com

Man killed by deputies near Castaic was in ‘dating relationship’ with woman found stabbed to death

More details have been released regarding a day of violence in the Castaic Canyons area Sunday that resulted in two deaths and multiple intertwining investigations. Authorities now say that the man shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies was in a “dating relationship” with the woman who was found stabbed to death earlier in the morning.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally shot in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Police sought the public’s help Monday to find the gunman who killed a man in Long Beach. Jaevion Tasby, 30, of Long Beach, was shot at about 9:55 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Daisy Avenue, and he died at a hospital, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Deputies kill man in Santa Clarita, Sheriff Luna silent

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. – A knife-wielding man was shot to death by sheriff’s deputies Sunday at the same Santa Clarita intersection where a woman was found stabbed to death a few hours earlier. The shooting occurred at about 7:40 a.m. at Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Elderly pedestrian killed in fatal hit-and-run in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A woman in her 80s was struck by a vehicle and killed Monday while crossing a street in East Hollywood, and authorities sought the public’s help to find the hit-and-run motorist. The woman was injured at about 7 a.m. in a crosswalk at Sunset Boulevard...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

11 people arrested at Bellflower DUI checkpoint

BELLFLOWER, Calif. – Nearly a dozen people were arrested at a DUI checkpoint in Bellflower, authorities announced Monday. The checkpoint operation was conducted on Jan. 6 on Rosecrans Avenue near the intersection of McNab Avenue between the hours of 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. Of the 11 total arrests,...
BELLFLOWER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man arrested in connection with fatal Orange County crash that killed toddler

WESTMINSTER, Calif. – A 26-year-old man turned himself in to Westminster police following a crash that killed a 3-year-old girl, police said Saturday. Bautista Decastilla of Westminster was booked into the Orange County Jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter after he appeared at the Westminster police station and spoke with investigators, Commander Kevin MacCormick said.
WESTMINSTER, CA
Motorious

Camaro Fleeing California Police Causes Fatal Accident

Police chases are dangerous and sadly they sometimes end in one or more fatalities. What’s even worse is when an innocent bystander is killed, like what happened to the driver of a BMW in Orange County, California recently. A suspect in a Camaro was fleeing from Orange County Sheriff’s deputies at what we assume was a high rate of speed when he hit the BMW in an intersection.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Thousand Palms shooting leaves one person with gunshot wound

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department reported a shooting out of Thousand Palms, which left one man hurt with a gunshot wound Friday morning. Deputies from the Palm Desert station received a report from Indio Police officers that a shooting may have occurred off Varner road near Washington. Indio police officers apparently were out with a The post Thousand Palms shooting leaves one person with gunshot wound appeared first on KESQ.
THOUSAND PALMS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy