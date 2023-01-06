ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Here’s what you need to know about new workplace protections for pregnant, nursing workers

By Casey Quinlan
Colorado Newsline
Colorado Newsline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1laGgV_0k5UwsA300

Advocates, legislators, and pregnant workers rallied in support of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act on Dec. 1, 2022 in Washington, D.C. The amendment was included in the federal spending bill signed by President Joe Biden at the end of the year. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images for A Better Balance)

The $1.7 trillion federal spending bill President Joe Biden signed last week ushers in expanded protections for workers who are pregnant or nursing.

Proponents of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act and the PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act — both included as amendments to the spending bill — say the measures clarify rights for these workers, who weren’t properly covered under existing laws.

Sens. Bob Casey (D-PA) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) co-sponsored the measure strengthening pregnant workers’ rights. The law, which goes into effect in June, requires a business with 15 or more employees to make reasonable accommodations for pregnant workers unless doing so puts an undue hardship on the employer. That means a pregnant worker can’t automatically be denied additional bathroom breaks, be required to lift heavy items or be denied the opportunity to sit while working or other such accommodations. And it means an employer can’t discriminate against a pregnant job applicant who needs such accommodations.

Supporters of the amendment said that neither the existing Pregnancy Discrimination Act (an amendment to the Civil Rights Act) nor the Americans with Disabilities Act provided the accommodations that pregnant workers needed for a healthy pregnancy. Because those measures didn’t offer enough protections, 30 states enacted their own laws for pregnant workers, according to Bloomberg Law.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The Supreme Court’s standard for assessing pregnant workers’ rights and their needs for accommodations made the bill necessary, said Dina Bakst, co-founder of A Better Balance, a nonprofit focused on litigation, legislative advocacy and education on labor issues.

Bakst, in testimony to Congress in favor of the bill, said the Court’s 2015 decision in Young v. UPS “laid out an overly complicated, burdensome standard requiring pregnant workers to jump through legal hoops and prove discrimination” to get accommodations. The court held that pregnant workers could only have the same accommodations as workers who were limited by injury or disability.

Bakst also testified that a 2019 report by her organization found that as a result of the court’s decision, pregnant workers lost 29 out of 43 pregnancy accommodation cases in lower courts. Elizabeth Gedmark, vice president of A Better Balance, told States Newsroom, said that doesn’t capture the number of workers who never made it to court because of the stress and financial issues related to taking legal action.

“You shouldn’t have to look around and find another coworker or jump through all these hoops or prove that you are disabled under the ADA,” she said. “You should just simply be able to have that reasonable accommodation when you need it, especially to prevent problems and health issues before they even start.”

For far too long, pregnant workers have gone without the critical protections many people need to maintain a healthy pregnancy.

– Jocelyn Frye, of the National Partnership for Women & Families

As recently as August, the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit decided that Wal-Mart did not violate the law when it said pregnant workers were not included in a policy at a distribution center in Wisconsin that allowed workers injured on the job to be assigned work that would not aggravate their injuries, Bloomberg reported. The court said Wal-Mart did not need to provide any justification for why the policy was limited to only those workers, the argument made by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission which brought the suit on behalf of female workers.

Jocelyn Frye, president of the National Partnership for Women & Families said the passage of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act was a win for gender and racial equity. She added, “For far too long, pregnant workers have gone without the critical protections many people need to maintain a healthy pregnancy: protections like the ability to take bathroom breaks during a shift, sit down while working a cash register, or pause to take a drink of water to stay hydrated.”

The legislation, which passed with bipartisan support, was also endorsed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Retail Industry Leaders Association, Society for Human Resource Management and National Retail Federation.

Vania Leveille, senior legislative counsel at the ACLU also celebrated the passage of the PUMP Act for Nursing Mothers, sponsored by U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), which was also included in the spending bill.

The measure was needed, advocates said, because the Affordable Care Act, which required workers be given break time to pump breast milk and the privacy to do so, did not cover employees considered exempt from overtime. That left out 9 million women workers of childbearing age, according to a report released in 2019 from the Center for WorkLife Law, out of the University of California.

The PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act is supposed to fill those coverage gaps, according to the ACLU and Center for WorkLife Law. It also extends the time breastfeeding parents can benefit from these accommodations from one year to two years .

“The PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act is so transformational because it expands the coverage of federal laws that provide break time, and space that is not in the bathroom and has to be hygienic for breastfeeding workers,” Gedmark said.

Businesses with 50 or more employees must provide the time and space for pumping immediately, but the ability to bring a complaint against an employer and take legal action doesn’t begin until April.

Transportation workers are treated differently under the PUMP Act, with bus drivers for long-distance bus companies and some railroad workers having a three-year delay in the bill applying to them. There is also an exemption for air carriers and a difference in how the law affects some railroad workers. Employers do not have to provide breaks for railroad workers in train crews if it would be too expensive for the employer and if it created unsafe conditions for another rail worker who has the right of way, the amendment’s language explains.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Here’s what you need to know about new workplace protections for pregnant, nursing workers appeared first on Colorado Newsline .

Comments / 0

Related
Colorado Newsline

Boebert bill would bar government help for immigrants seeking out-of-state abortion

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado introduced a bill this week that would block the federal government from transporting immigrants across state lines to receive an abortion, and she has co-sponsor support from fellow Colorado Republicans in the House, Reps. Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn.  The No Taxpayer Funds for Illegal Alien Abortions Act would […] The post Boebert bill would bar government help for immigrants seeking out-of-state abortion appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Lauren Boebert is more dangerous than ever

Colorado Democrats have been so consumed with celebrating their abundant success and historic claim on power after last month’s midterm elections that scant attention has been paid to a massive loss among all the wins. Voters in the 3rd Congressional District returned Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert to Congress. Plenty of coverage followed her unexpectedly close […] The post Lauren Boebert is more dangerous than ever appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

How Democrats won the West

This commentary originally appeared in The Conversation. U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s win in Nevada guaranteed that Democrats would retain control of the Senate after the 2022 midterm elections. It also confirmed the strength of the Democratic Party in the West. Since 1992, Democrats have flipped the region away from Republican control, a shift that […] The post How Democrats won the West appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Colorado Newsline

Low staffing at prisons in Colorado leads to unsustainable working conditions

High job vacancy rates have plagued many industries since the onset of the pandemic almost three years ago, but for those working in corrections, being understaffed can quickly lead to being overworked in a stressful and potentially dangerous environment.  At both federal and state prisons in Colorado, recruiting and retaining staff across the board has […] The post Low staffing at prisons in Colorado leads to unsustainable working conditions appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Boebert emerges as leading opponent of McCarthy for House speaker

As the U.S. House of Representatives proved unable to elect a speaker Tuesday after three votes, Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado emerged as one of the Republicans leading the charge against Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s candidacy.  Boebert, the only Colorado Republican in the House who did not support McCarthy, voted for Republican Rep. Jim Jordan […] The post Boebert emerges as leading opponent of McCarthy for House speaker appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Denver mayor issues emergency declaration to support migrant arrivals

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock issued an emergency declaration so the city can more easily free up resources to support the ongoing influx of migrants into the city, having already spent upwards of $800,000 in city funds on the efforts. At a news conference at the city’s Emergency Operations Center Thursday, Hancock said 247 more migrants […] The post Denver mayor issues emergency declaration to support migrant arrivals appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO
Colorado Newsline

Huge $1.7 trillion spending package passes in U.S. Senate, backed by both parties

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate passed a massive $1.7 trillion funding package Thursday that carries emergency aid for natural disaster recovery and the Ukrainian war effort, pushing past disputes over immigration policy and barely meeting a Friday deadline when current funding runs out. The bill, supported by both Democrats and Republicans, now goes to the […] The post Huge $1.7 trillion spending package passes in U.S. Senate, backed by both parties appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Colorado Newsline

Homes that survived the Marshall Fire hid another disaster inside

This commentary originally appeared on The Conversation. On Dec. 30, 2021, one of the most destructive wildfires on record in Colorado swept through neighborhoods just a few miles from our offices at the University of Colorado Boulder. The flames destroyed over 1,000 buildings, yet when we drove through the affected neighborhoods, some houses were still […] The post Homes that survived the Marshall Fire hid another disaster inside appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
LOUISVILLE, CO
Colorado Newsline

Over 200 migrants still sheltered in Denver, with increased need for clothing donations

Denver is still housing a large number of migrants as they continue to arrive in the city, helping connect them to their loved ones and resources to support their transition.  As of Monday, Denver’s emergency shelter housed 153 migrants, while another 48 were relocated to a church-run shelter. An additional 52 migrants stayed at local […] The post Over 200 migrants still sheltered in Denver, with increased need for clothing donations appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO
Colorado Newsline

Colorado Springs police accused of excessive force against Black man they beat during traffic stop

Civil rights attorneys are calling for a criminal investigation into a group of Colorado Springs police officers who the attorneys say brutally beat their client during a traffic stop.  Body camera footage from the Oct. 9 arrest of Dalvin Gadson, a 29-year-old Black veteran, shows the original responding officer calling for backup shortly after pulling […] The post Colorado Springs police accused of excessive force against Black man they beat during traffic stop appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Newsline

Enough power in a heat wave in 2025? State officials wonder.

This commentary originally appeared in Big Pivots. It got hot last summer across Colorado. Denver had 67 days of temperature that hit 90 and above, the third most in a century and a half of thermometer-watching. What if it got much hotter, say 115 degrees for several days? And instead of being relatively isolated, like […] The post Enough power in a heat wave in 2025? State officials wonder. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Voters embraced affordable housing initiatives. Advocates say Congress should do the same.

Voters in Colorado approved a statewide affordable housing initiative in November; while voters in nine cities across the country OK’d measures to finance the construction of affordable housing, preserve existing rental properties and support renters. But as housing costs soar, analysts and advocates say more needs to be done and argue that federal action is […] The post Voters embraced affordable housing initiatives. Advocates say Congress should do the same. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Scientists announce a fusion breakthrough with big implications for clean energy

Scientists at a U.S. national laboratory announced Tuesday that they achieved fusion ignition, a breakthrough decades in the making that could have major implications for clean energy.  Researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory near San Francisco said that on Dec. 5, for the first time anywhere in the world, they managed to produce more […] The post Scientists announce a fusion breakthrough with big implications for clean energy appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
LIVERMORE, CA
Colorado Newsline

The Ghost of an Idea: A reflection on Charles Dickens and the history and meaning of the season

This commentary originally appeared in the Ohio Capital Journal. Since the stone age, winter festivals have bestowed their warming glow of fire and light and bountiful feast in nearly every culture of human civilization drudging through the cold, dark, biting months surrounding the solstice. Using the stars and sun as a guide for monitoring the […] The post The Ghost of an Idea: A reflection on Charles Dickens and the history and meaning of the season appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Colorado Newsline

Who would refuse to help a woman in labor?

This commentary originally appeared in the Iowa Capital Dispatch. When I read the Christmas story, I always wonder: How was it that Mary came to give birth in a barn? The Gospels say simply: “There was no room in the inn.” But could it be that the real reason was there wasn’t enough room in […] The post Who would refuse to help a woman in labor? appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
IOWA STATE
Colorado Newsline

U.S. House Jan. 6 panel refers Trump for criminal charges, including inciting insurrection

The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in a historic vote agreed unanimously Monday to refer former President Donald Trump and others to the Justice Department for potential criminal charges, including inciting or aiding an insurrection. Trump associates, including attorneys John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro and White House Chief […] The post U.S. House Jan. 6 panel refers Trump for criminal charges, including inciting insurrection appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
GEORGIA STATE
Colorado Newsline

We need real oil and gas reform to solve the orphaned well crisis

In 2022, we finally started addressing the orphaned well crisis in Colorado. Our state has thousands of non-producing wells for which no owner can be found or there is no legally responsible party to plug the well due to bankruptcy. For years, companies have left them unplugged while many of these sites leak pollutants that […] The post We need real oil and gas reform to solve the orphaned well crisis appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Inflation, threat of recession continue to impact Colorado economic outlook

State economic forecasters told Colorado lawmakers Tuesday that they are expecting positive — but slow — economic growth that will continue to be heavily impacted by inflation through 2023. Analysts with the nonpartisan Legislative Council Staff expect a national 2% growth overall for 2022 and a 1.2% growth in 2023. “Really, the No. 1 story […] The post Inflation, threat of recession continue to impact Colorado economic outlook appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Colorado Newsline

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
627K+
Views
ABOUT

Colorado Newsline is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, independent source of online news. It launched in July 2020. It provides fair and accurate reporting on politics, policy and other stories of interest to Colorado readers. Newsline is based in Denver, and coverage of activities at the Capitol are central to its mission, but its reporters are devoted to providing reliable information about the environment, health care, education, the economy, the justice system, the functioning of state government, and other topics that concern readers in all parts of the state, from Lamar to Dinosaur, from Durango to Sterling. All Newsline content is free to view.

 https://coloradonewsline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy