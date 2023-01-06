ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westland, MI

The Detroit Free Press

Customers line up at Avalon Bakery's flagship store on bittersweet day

Sunday was a bittersweet day for Jackie Victor as she helped her employees make coffee drinks and serve loafs of bread and sweet treats to a seemingly unending line of customers at Avalon International Bakery in Midtown Detroit. "This is a really hard, really almost a tortured decision, to be honest," said Victor, as she prepared herself for the permanent closure of the flagship store that she opened in 1997 on Willis Street, long before Midtown became...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: RJ’s Corned Beef Deli

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – This week for Tasty Tuesday, we’re stopping at RJ’s Corned Beef Deli in Macomb County. They’re serving up mountains of locally-sourced corned beef that’s brined, trimmed and sliced in house. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player...
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF CLINTON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor man still missing 45 years after family last saw him

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – This year marks 45 years since a 21-year-old man vanished in Ann Arbor. Jeffrey Lee Stinnett, also known as “Jeff,” was last seen by his mother on Jan. 15, 1978. He was not reported missing until April 19, 1978. Someone he lived with...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Financial concerns prompt oversight at National Shrine of the Little Flower

Concerns about administrative and financial practices at a Royal Oak Catholic parish has led the Archdiocese of Detroit to bring in a financial administrator for six months. In a letter Sunday to parishioners of the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, Auxiliary Bishop Arturo Cepeda said that the Rev. Walter Hurley, bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Grand Rapids and former auxiliary bishop of Detroit, would serve as a delegate of fiscal affairs through June, "with the possibility his appointment may be extended."
ROYAL OAK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Toledo police chase ends with fatal crash in Monroe County, officials say

DUNDEE, Mich. – A police chase originating in Toledo ended in a fatal crash in Monroe County on Friday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, one woman, the passenger, is dead after a vehicle crashed to end a police chase at the intersection of West Monroe and Tecumseh Streets in the Village of Dundee at approximately 9:53 p.m. on Friday.
TOLEDO, OH

