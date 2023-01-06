Read full article on original website
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Look Inside This Historic Detroit Church Victim of An Arson Fire
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This one is a bit sad to see in ruins, as it does hold some history in the Detroit area. The story of how the fire started itself, is a little crazy as well.
wemu.org
Downtown Ypsilanti investment surging with ownership changes, Michigan Medicine addition
With some ownership changes, the western part of downtown Ypsilanti is beginning the process of getting a makeover. The Ypsilanti institution Abe’s Coney Island closed last year. It will become Dos Hermanos Mexican Grill. It’s the restaurant version of the grocery store on the same block. A couple doors down, Earthen Jar will open up a restaurant.
Chick-fil-A is opening another metro Detroit restaurant
The fried-chicken-sandwich slinger’s latest store is coming to Livonia
ClickOnDetroit.com
Fast and Furious: Michigan State Police spots car involved in 40 vehicle drag race
A Michigan State Police chopper spotted one of the 40 vehicles involved in a midnight drag race in Highland Park over the weekend. Detroit Lieutenant Mike Shaw stated that drag racing usually happens in neighborhoods making it all the more dangerous. MSP Second District, Jan. 8, 2023. One of the...
Shocking Video: Michigan Man Hit In The Head With Bowling Ball
Bowling is supposed to be a fun game everyone can enjoy from young to old. You can ask the staff to set up the bumpers as I do so you don't keep throwing gutter balls. Fun fact: it's still possible to throw gutter balls with the bumpers. Shocking Video: Michigan...
Michigan Seafood Restaurant Gets National Attention As The State’s Best
Michigan is filled with so many incredible places to eat. One of those is a seafood restaurant that's getting national attention after being named the state's best. Admittedly, I'm not the biggest seafood fan. Growing up, the closest I came to seafood would be those shrimp rings with cocktail sauce...
Activists dig in for potential standoff over woman’s eviction in Detroit
Taura Brown is being kicked out of a home that is part of a community of tiny houses
Michigan Lottery Winner Didn’t Want to Cause a Scene – So He Screamed in His Car
An Oakland County man managed to contain his excitement and waited until he got into his car to let out a scream after he found out he'd just won a huge lottery jackpot. The 54-year-old lottery player won $557,137 on a Michigan Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket. Oakland County Man Thought...
Say What? This Double-Wide Home in Lapeer County is Over $500K?
You'll be scratching your head when you see the price of this double-wide (manufactured) home in North Branch that is currently on the market for $539,000. Yes, the house that you'll see in the photos below is over half a million dollars. After you have a look in the garage,...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Lottery: $1.15 million Lotto 47 winning ticket sold at Livingston County Kroger
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A lucky person bought a $1.15 million winning Michigan Lottery ticket at a Livingston County Kroger store. The Lotto 47 ticket with the numbers drawn Saturday, 02-09-20-22-24-39, was purchased from the Kroger at 9700 Chilson Commons Circle in Pinckney. It's the first jackpot won...
Firefighters revive pedestrian hit by car outside Ann Arbor’s Veterans Park
ANN ARBOR, MI – A pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a car near an Ann Arbor park. Rescue crews were called at 5:50 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, to the 2000 block of Jackson Avenue in front of Veterans Memorial Park in Ann Arbor for a reported crash involving a pedestrian, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department.
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soon
A major discount retail store chain is expected to open another new store location in Michigan soon. Read on to learn more. If you love saving money on brand-name clothing, shoes, and household items, you may be interested to learn that the popular discount retail store chain Burlington is expected to open another new Michigan location in Ann Arbor.
Customers line up at Avalon Bakery's flagship store on bittersweet day
Sunday was a bittersweet day for Jackie Victor as she helped her employees make coffee drinks and serve loafs of bread and sweet treats to a seemingly unending line of customers at Avalon International Bakery in Midtown Detroit. "This is a really hard, really almost a tortured decision, to be honest," said Victor, as she prepared herself for the permanent closure of the flagship store that she opened in 1997 on Willis Street, long before Midtown became...
Charger flees 40-car drag racing scene, MSP troopers track suspects on I-94 all the way to Ypsilanti
Three people are in custody after Michigan State Police busted up a large drag race near Detroit early Sunday morning, leading to a wild chase along I-94.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: RJ’s Corned Beef Deli
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – This week for Tasty Tuesday, we’re stopping at RJ’s Corned Beef Deli in Macomb County. They’re serving up mountains of locally-sourced corned beef that’s brined, trimmed and sliced in house. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor man still missing 45 years after family last saw him
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – This year marks 45 years since a 21-year-old man vanished in Ann Arbor. Jeffrey Lee Stinnett, also known as “Jeff,” was last seen by his mother on Jan. 15, 1978. He was not reported missing until April 19, 1978. Someone he lived with...
ClickOnDetroit.com
17-year-old from Macomb County arrested after speeding in stolen car
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A 17-year-old boy from Macomb County was arrested after police said they saw him speeding in a stolen car while he was on probation for a weapons charge. Michigan State Police troopers said they saw the driver of a Kia speeding at 11:40 p.m. Monday...
3 women wanted for stealing $150K in merchandise from Ulta Beauty stores in Metro Detroit
Felony charges have been filed and arrest warrants issued for three women accused of robbing Ulta Beauty locations across Metro Detroit – getting away with around $150,000 worth of perfumes and fragrances.
Detroit News
Financial concerns prompt oversight at National Shrine of the Little Flower
Concerns about administrative and financial practices at a Royal Oak Catholic parish has led the Archdiocese of Detroit to bring in a financial administrator for six months. In a letter Sunday to parishioners of the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, Auxiliary Bishop Arturo Cepeda said that the Rev. Walter Hurley, bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Grand Rapids and former auxiliary bishop of Detroit, would serve as a delegate of fiscal affairs through June, "with the possibility his appointment may be extended."
ClickOnDetroit.com
Toledo police chase ends with fatal crash in Monroe County, officials say
DUNDEE, Mich. – A police chase originating in Toledo ended in a fatal crash in Monroe County on Friday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, one woman, the passenger, is dead after a vehicle crashed to end a police chase at the intersection of West Monroe and Tecumseh Streets in the Village of Dundee at approximately 9:53 p.m. on Friday.
