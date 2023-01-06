Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Fed Chair Powell: Bringing down inflation requires 'measures that are not popular'
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell made his first public appearance of the year on Tuesday, stressing the importance of central bank independence and his commitment to bringing down inflation. The painful rate hikes the Fed is implementing to tackle high prices don't make officials particularly popular, Powell said during a...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Has inflation finally peaked?
It may be a new year. But for investors, consumers and the Federal Reserve, inflation remains a major economic concern, just as it was in 2022. With that in mind, Wall Street will intensely scrutinize the December Consumer Price Index data for December that is set to be released Thursday. The hope is that the pace of price increases will continue to slow.
Inflation and low interest rates are gutting America’s savings accounts
Massive losses in the real value of savings over the last 13 years amount to a silent tax imposed on savers to fund the economic recovery.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
French workers can retire much younger than most. That's about to change
The French government is planning to raise the official retirement age by two years as part of a long-delayed reform to the country's pension system that prompted labor unions to call for nationwide strikes next week. New legislation will require French citizens to work until 64, from 62 currently, to...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Coinbase to lay off 20% of staff as crypto winter continues
The crypto winter is apparently not over yet. Coinbase announced Tuesday that it was laying off 950 people, about 20% of its staff. The job cuts come only a few months after another major round of layoffs. The crypto brokerage firm let 1,100 people go in June, about 18% of its headcount at the time.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Goldman Sachs will lay off up to 3,200 workers this week
Goldman Sachs will lay off as many as 3,200 employees this week as an uncertain economic and market climate pushes the bank to hunt for cost savings, according to a person familiar with the matter. More than a third of the job cuts are expected to be from the firm's...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US consumers increased their borrowing by $28 billion in November
US consumers' credit-hungry approach to spending continued in November, with borrowing rising by nearly $28 billion, according to Federal Reserve data released Monday. The monthly increase, which was driven by higher rates of revolving credit, was below the $29.12 billion jump seen in October but extends a historic stretch of reliance on debt during a year with soaring inflation.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Macy's says its holiday sales will be lower, citing inflation pressures
Turns out inflation may have put a damper on the holidays. Macy's chair and CEO Jeff Gennette said lulls during the non-peak holiday weeks "were deeper than anticipated" and that consumers will continue to feel pressured into 2023, in a Q4 update Friday. Macy's said Friday its net sales from...
Comments / 0