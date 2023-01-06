Read full article on original website
WWE Has Hired JPMorgan To Advise The Company On A Potential Sale
CNBC.com has a new article up looking at Vince McMahon’s return to WWE by being reinstated to the WWE Board and the company’s potential sale. The report says that WWE has hired JPMorgan to advise the company on a potential sale. Three categories of potential buyers for WWE...
"Very first bill": McCarthy pledges repeal of IRS funding meant to target wealthy tax cheats
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Soon after the U.S. House reconvenes Monday to vote on the rules package containing many of the concessions House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made to secure to votes of far-right Republicans, the party is also expected to introduce what the new leader said early Saturday would be its "very first bill": a proposal repealing new Internal Revenue Service funding meant to help audit the wealthiest Americans.
