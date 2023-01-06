Gasoline prices in Idaho continue to drop. According to the American Automobile Association, the Gem State’s price for a gallon of regular is now $3.40 – pushing Idaho out of the top-10 for most expensive fuel prices in the nation. Today’s current average price is three cents less than a week ago and 46 cents less than a month ago. Meanwhile, the national average currently sits at $3.28 per gallon, which is six cents more than a week ago and just four cents less than a month ago. The two averages are now just 12 cents apart.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO