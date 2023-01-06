ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho State Journal

Winter storm could bring several inches of snow to much of East Idaho starting today

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for East Idaho calling for snow and 35 mph winds. The winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting late Monday morning and continuing through Tuesday morning. More snow is possible as the week progresses so check the local forecast for updates, especially if you plan to travel. The winter weather is expected to make for hazardous driving conditions throughout...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

After longtime shuttle service on Idaho’s Salmon River closes shop, outfitters left ‘scratching our heads’

A mainstay of river trips on the Middle Fork and main stem of Idaho’s Salmon River is closing up shop. Caldwell Transportation Company is closing after 20 years of shuttling boaters of all stripes to put-ins and take-outs on the Middle Fork Salmon River and River of No Return section of the Salmon River, both of which cut through the 2.4-million-acre Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness, according to a news release.
IDAHO STATE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Roof collapses at Idaho resort, injuring seven

MARSING, Idaho — Half the wooden roof at Given Hot Springs fell into the geo thermal pool while people were soaking on Saturday, seven people were hurt, they are in stable condition after a trip to the hospital. As KIVI-TV reporter Steve Dent reports, it happened around two in...
MARSING, ID
Post Register

Fish and Game increasing patrols for dog off-leash this winter

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Fish and Game are increasing patrols on the Boise River Wildlife Management Area for dogs off-leash. “We have a number of issues that continue to come up on the Boise River Wildlife Management Area, and a couple of them are related to people using the trail system with their dogs,” said WMA manager Ann Moser. “The biggest issue we continue to see is people ignoring the requirement for dogs to be leashed between Nov. 16 and April 30. We also see people leaving pet waste bags on the trail, instead of packing them out.”
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Research Says The Best Happy Hour in Idaho is in Boise

I'm no scientist or anything but is there anyone who doesn't like a happy hour? You know what I'm talking about - tasty drinks at a discount and shoot... sometimes you get lucky and find some tasty bites to go with it. Anything can happen at a happy hour: learning...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

U.S. Thunderbirds at Gowen Thunder Airshow This YEAR

The Idaho Air National Guard is working out plans to bring back the super popular Gowen Thunder air show. The last show brought in over 100,000 people one weekend. You may remember Gowen Thunder with the U.S. Thunderbirds was supposed to happen on August 28 and 29 of 2021. The pandemic was too persistent and problematic for a multitude of reasons at the time and well this happened...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

California deluge forces mass evacuations, boy swept away

LOS ANGELES (AP) — As another powerful storm walloped California, a 5-year-old boy was swept away by floodwaters Monday on the state’s central coast and an entire seaside community that is home to Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey and other celebrities was ordered to evacuate on the fifth anniversary of deadly mudslides there.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Could Legalize This Federally Banned Drug Before Marijuana

You could call it a "heated debate" but these days, it seems like it has fizzled out a little: legalization of marijuana in Idaho. We've see the wave of legalization happen all around us-- Washington and Oregon, perhaps our closest neighbors, have legalized for recreational sale and use. In regards to medicinal use, a total of 37 out of our 50 states have legalized.
IDAHO STATE
koze.com

Idaho Gas Prices Continue Slide

Gasoline prices in Idaho continue to drop. According to the American Automobile Association, the Gem State’s price for a gallon of regular is now $3.40 – pushing Idaho out of the top-10 for most expensive fuel prices in the nation. Today’s current average price is three cents less than a week ago and 46 cents less than a month ago. Meanwhile, the national average currently sits at $3.28 per gallon, which is six cents more than a week ago and just four cents less than a month ago. The two averages are now just 12 cents apart.
IDAHO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Idaho governor rolls out ‘Idaho First’ plan in 2023 State of the State and Budget Address

BOISE, Idaho — In Monday’s State of the State and Budget Address, Idaho Governor Brad Little spoke on several topics he is promising to deliver to Idahoans in 2023. Topics included education, property tax relief, fighting fentanyl and more. In the address, Little’s office said he is planning to fulfill the $330 million invested in K-12 schools, targeting starting teacher...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise man dies in a crash near Jerome

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho — On Monday morning, a 43-year-old man from Boise died after a crash on I-84 near milepost 173 in Jerome County around 10 a.m. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the man was driving a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck that went off the highway, jackknifed and rolled. He was headed east and no other vehicles were involved.
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy