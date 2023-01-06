Read full article on original website
CNET
Car Companions, Pee Readers and Aroma Showers: The Weirdest Tech at CES 2023
There's a lot to get excited about at CES. This year's edition of the world's biggest consumer tech show brought us countless dazzling TVs, some fascinating concept devices and an actual flying car. But beyond all the glitz lies one of CES' delightful hallmarks: a whole crop of jaw-dropping, quirky or just plain weird gadgets.
CNET
Best of CES 2023: 7 Stunning Tech Innovations to Watch for This Year
After a two year lull, CES returned in fighting fit form. The world's biggest tech companies descended on Las Vegas once more, and they brought with them some remarkable goods. Among other things, we saw an $800,000 flying car, a huge wireless TV (more on that one below) and, yes, a pee sensor for your toilet at home (definitely more on that below).
CNET
How CES 2023 Killed My Fear of the Techpocalypse
It's the final day of CES, which means in addition to the unveiling of massive TVs, impossibly thin laptops and shape-shifting screens, the consumer tech world is also abuzz over the likelihood -- and dystopian consequences -- of some of the wackier, more futuristic vaporware introduced. The perennial question, at...
CNET
Top 10 Worst CES Products of the Last 25 Years
It's a wrap on CES for another year, and together we've seen our share of both weird and wonderful devices in 2023, but... mostly weird. Flying cars and obscure robots are so old hat now, and so I wondered if CES could do anything less practical and even more completely bonkers. Turns out it can! Over the past 20-plus years, I've seen gadgets so stupefying that sometimes they exist purely because journalists like me will write about them. But it's time to call out the really awful ones, the worst of the worst. Vacuum shoes, toilet paper robots, MP3 weapon holsters, it's your time to shine!
CNET
Save $250 On Samsung's Powerful S7 Plus Tablet Today Only at Woot
Slimmer and lighter than a typical laptop, tablets are great for scrolling through social media, streaming movies and even taking care of some light work while you're on the go. And if you're looking to get your hands on one at a discount, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Today only, Woot is offering a whopping $250 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, dropping the price down to $450. Plus, it comes with an S Pen stylus, a $60 value on its own. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, or until it sells out, so be sure to get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
CNET
Elon Musk Updates the Timeline for Starship to Finally Launch to Space
It's been over a year-and-a-half since we've seen a SpaceX Starship prototype fly and the first flight of the full stack of the vehicle paired with a Super Heavy first stage booster has been perpetually pushed back during that time. Now company founder Elon Musk has another update on when we might see Starship make its first flight to space.
CNET
This Fascinating Wireless TV Sucks, But in a Good Way
Wireless TVs dominated CES, with some giant options truly making an impression. But one TV stood out above the rest -- by sticking to walls like Spider-Man. Created as a startup project, Displace TV has a 55-inch OLED screen that fastens to your wall or window entirely using suction cups the size of your forearm.
CNET
We Were Amazed by LG's Wireless 97-Inch OLED TV
I've been covering TVs at CES for years, so it takes a lot to surprise me. I've seen some wild screens, ones that roll up and ones so big they're basically video walls, but these typically come after a few rounds prototypes, which dull the shock. When I walked into LG's suite at a hotel in Las Vegas, however, the thing I saw across the room came as a big surprise.
CNET
Save Up to 47% On Lamicall Phone Holders, Tablet Stands and More
Between your laptop, phone, tablet, smartwatch, earbuds and other devices you use regularly, your desk or nightstand can quickly turn into a chaotic nest of charging cables. And if you're tired of untangling cords every time you need to recharge, it may be time to upgrade your setup. Lamicall makes tons of stylish device stands to help you stay organized, and right now you can pick some up at a discount. Amazon is offering up to 47% off select Lamicall stands for phones, tablets and laptops, with prices starting at just $8 right now. There's no set expiration for this sale, so get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
CNET
LG's Wireless 97-Inch OLED TV Comes With a Massive Surprise
I've been covering TVs at CES for years, so it takes a lot to surprise me. I've seen some wild screens, ones that roll up and ones so big they're basically video walls, but these typically come after a few rounds prototypes, which dull the shock. When I walked into LG's suite at a hotel in Las Vegas, however, the thing I saw across the room came as a big surprise.
CNET
Best Buy Is Offering a Rare Chance to Save Up to $400 on MacBooks
Apple's sleek and powerful MacBooks remain some of our favorite laptops out there, claiming multiple spots on our list of the best laptops for 2023. But because Apple almost never discounts its own products directly, it can be difficult to find one at a good price. But right now, Best Buy is offering a rare opportunity to snag one of these popular laptops for less, and is offering up to $400 off select MacBook models. There's no set expiration date for this sale, but some models have already sold out, so we'd recommend you get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
CNET
The Best EVs, Electric Bikes and Rideables We Saw at CES 2023
Each year at CES the world's biggest and most innovative companies showcase exciting (and sometimes very strange) tech for your house, from impressive TVs to clever kitchen gadgets. But CES is also where the giants of automotives come to show their wares, and 2023 was a particularly fun show for car enthusiasts.
CNET
Most Amazing Gaming Laptops at CES for Every Type of Player
CES 2023 in Las Vegas is in full swing. It's especially spectacular if you're into gaming laptops and other PC gaming gear. There are new high-performance processors from Intel and powerful mobile discrete graphics from Nvidia, and more of both were announced by AMD, too. Add to those components things like OLED and Mini-LED displays with screaming-fast refresh rates and it's already shaping up to be an exciting year for laptop gamers.
CNET
The Best TVs We Saw at CES 2023
If there's one thing you can count on at CES, it's to be a showcase for dazzling TVs. This year's show brought the goods, introducing plenty of interesting TVs. However, some caught our eye more than others. LG shocked us with an OLED and wireless model, while Samsung continued to innovate with its use of MicroLEDs. If you want to know what the next year has in store, here are the best TVs of CES. (And if you're looking for weird and wonderful CES gadgets, we've got those too.)
CNET
The OnePlus 11 5G Had My Curiosity, but Now Has My Attention
To no one's surprise, OnePlus' next phone is called the OnePlus 11 5G. Last week, OnePlus started taking preorders for the new phone in China, and it will be available there on Monday, Jan. 9. The phone is set to launch globally on Feb. 7 and follows last year's pretty great OnePlus 10 Pro. It also comes on the heels of the OnePlus 10T which left a bad taste in our mouths because of its questionable compromises and a confusing value proposition.
CNET
Snag Some Spare Anker Charging Cables, Power Banks and More for Up to 46% Off
Your phone also functions as your watch, your GPS, your calendar and much more, so getting caught with a dead battery while you're out and about can throw a serious wrench into your day. Fortunately, that's easy to avoid with some extra charging gear, and right now you can pick some up at a discount. Amazon is offering up to 46% off Anker charging accessories, including cables, wall chargers, power banks and more. There's no set expiration for these deals, so there's no telling how long they'll be available. Get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
CNET
This Dual-Basket 9-Quart Digital Air Fryer Is Down to Just $80 Right Now (Save $100)
Air fryers have exploded in popularity thanks to their ease of use and ability to fry a wide range of foods at home without all the oils of traditional frying, making digital air fryers a healthier and less messy alternative. If you've been considering investing in a quality air fryer without paying a hefty price tag, you'll want to check out this great deal on the Bella Pro Series 9-quart digital air fryer. This large-capacity stainless steel digital air fryer features dual baskets, so you have the flexibility you need to make multiple foods -- like fries and wings -- at the same time. And right now it's discounted by $100, bringing the price down to just $80 at Best Buy. But act fast if you want to snag one at this price -- this offer will expire tonight.
CNET
Apple Hires India Workers Ahead of First Physical Store Opening
Apple has begun hiring employees for upcoming physical stores in India. The tech giant currently has a dozen live job listings for brick-and-mortar stores at "various locations" across the South Asian country. According to a Financial Times report at least five people confirmed that they've been hired to work at upcoming stores via posts on LinkedIn.
CNET
Join Apple's Beta Software Program to Try iOS Features Before Others
When Apple releases an iOS software update, users can usually expect new features to come to their iPhone. Apple usually releases an iOS update once every month or two, but if you don't want to wait you can sign up to be a part of Apple's Beta Software Program. This...
CNET
Microsoft May Back ChatGPT Creator With $10 Billion Investment
Microsoft is in talks to invest a further $10 billion into OpenAI, creator of the wildly popular ChatGPT chatbot, according to Semafor report published Tuesday. The report, which cites people familiar with the matter, says the proposal currently calls for Microsoft to inject money over multiple years. If the deal goes through, it is expected to value OpenAI, an AI research lab founded by Elon Musk and Sam Altman among others, at $29 billion.
