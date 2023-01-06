Read full article on original website
Related
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Man charged with failure to register
A 25-year-old Faribault man faces felony charges for failing to fulfill registration requirements as a predatory offender. According to the complaint, the property manager of Lakeside Apartments notified the Windom Police Department, stating that Allen Vandekieft had been living there for several months. The manager added that Vandekieft was a felon and was not allowed to live there.
kduz.com
Fatal Chippewa Co Crash
A 19-year-old from Clara City died in a two-vehicle crash in Chippewa County Saturday morning. The State Patrol says Haley Burghuis died at the scene. The Patrol says Both vehicles were driving on highway 7 when they collided near the intersection of 30th Avenue Southeast between Montevideo and Clara City.
KEYC
A registered offender has a new address in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city says Dwayne Qutez Irving, a level three predatory offender who was registered as homeless in Mankato, is now residing on the 1400 block of Second Avenue in Mankato. Authorities held a community notification prior to Irving’s release in October. They stress Irving has served...
kduz.com
Meeker Co House Fire
A house was extensively damage by fire in Meeker County early this morning (Tuesday). The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office says at 1:48am, they received a report of a house fire in the 65200 block of 225th Street in Darwin township. Meeker County deputies, Litchfield fire, Dassel fire, and Mayo...
willmarradio.com
Fentanyl seized, three arrested in Willmar drug bust
(Willmar MN-) Three people were arrested and fentanyl pills were seized after a drug bust in Willmar Monday. Commander Ross Ardoff of the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force says agents arrested three individuals during a traffic stop in the City of Willmar Monday. During the investigation, Agents located over 200 fake oxycodone pills that field tested positive for the presence of fentanyl, close to a half ounce of powdered fentanyl and a large amount of cash. One of the parties arrested had a warrant for his arrest out of Meeker County for theft and was currently out on bail in Kandiyohi County for a 2nd Degree Assault charge and Controlled Substance charges.
3 arrested after 200 fentanyl-laced pills found during Willmar traffic stop
WILLMAR, Minn. -- Three people in central Minnesota were arrested on Monday, after police found they were carrying 200 pills that tested positive for fentanyl.Law enforcement arrested the suspects during a traffic stop in Willmar. They also found close to a half ounce of powdered fentanyl, along with cash. One of the suspects had a warrant out for his arrest for theft. He also was out on bail for a second-degree assault charge and controlled substance charge.
kduz.com
One Injured in New Ulm House Fire
(KNUJ/New Ulm, MN) One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in New Ulm Sunday evening. The New Ulm Fire Department was called out around 5:30 pm to 1111 South Franklin. Fire officials say the fire started in the kitchen, although a cause has not been determined.
kduz.com
Mary Ann Rannow
Mary Ann Rannow, age 81, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of Family and Friends will be held Friday, January 13, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. with a Prayer Service at 6:30 P.M. at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Gathering will continue one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Memorials preferred to an animal shelter of donor’s choice.
willmarradio.com
Clara City woman killed in Saturday morning crash
(Clara City MN-) A young Clara City woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash west of Clara City Saturday morning. The state patrol says a mini-van driven by 19-year-old Hailey Ann Berghuis and an SUV collided on Highway 7 near 30th Avenue Southeast, about 3 miles west of Clara City, at 9:47 a.m. Saturday. Berghuis was killed. The driver of the SUV, 65-year-old Eric Heimer of Spearfish South Dakota, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Montevideo Hospital. His passenger, 75-year-old Gwendolyn Heimer of Spearfish, suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to North Memorial Hospital in The Twin Cities.
kduz.com
Roger C. Schiroo
Roger C. Schiroo, age 75, of Buffalo Lake, Minnesota, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson, Minnesota. Funeral service will be Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 11:00 A.M., at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake with interment in the spring. Visitation will be at the church two hours prior to the service. Memorials are preferred. Arrangements are with the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel of Hector, Minnesota.
kduz.com
Irene Rozeske
Irene Rozeske, age 96, of Winsted, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023 at The Cokato Manor. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 11:30 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Winsted. Inurnment will be at a later date at Holy Trinity Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023 from 9:30 A.M. until the time of Mass at the church. Arrangements are by The Chilson Funeral Home in Winsted.
kduz.com
Clemens Kosek
Clemens Kosek, age 88, of Glencoe, Minnesota and formerly of Silver Lake, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Glencoe Regional Health Services. Memorial Service will be held Friday, January 13, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. at The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at The Maresh Funeral Home.
kduz.com
Illegal dumping continues at Mcleod County Recycling sites, changes coming
Illegal dumping problems are persisting at drop off recycling sites in McLeod County. County staff checked the bins on Friday afternoon and found items that are prohibited from being dumped in the bins. Marc Telecky with McLeod County Environmental Services says this kind of dumping has been going on for some time now. Telecky says he will be working with the McLeod County Board of Commissioners soon to ask for changes to the rural collection bins program. He hopes these rule changes will stem the tide of illegal dumping in these recycling bins. A complete list of what is acceptable to dump in these bins is available at the McLeod County Website.
kduz.com
New Year/New School Board Members and 1st Meeting
With the new year, two new Hutchinson School Board members took the oath of office Monday. As part of the school district’s organizational meeting, Mayor Gary Forcier gave the oath of office to Garrett Luthens and Danny Olmstead. Both were elected in the November election. Erin Knudtson was re-elected...
Man found dead in small town west of Twin Cities
Police in Watertown said a man was found dead on Christmas Day. The Carver County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Jamison "Jamie" Royce Soland, of Watertown, was found unresponsive lying on the ground at about 4:44 p.m. Sunday in Evergreen Park near 500 State St. NE. Police don't suspect any foul...
kduz.com
Patrick “Shanny” Shanahan
Patrick “Shanny” Shanahan, age 61, of Norwood Young America, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 at M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center. Memorial service will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Pauls Ev. Reformed Church in Hamburg, Minnesota. Gathering of family and friends will be held Friday, January 13, 2023 from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. with a prayer service at 8:00 P.M. at the church. All attending the visitation on Friday are encouraged to wear a flannel shirt in memory of Shanny. Visitation will continue Saturday, one hour prior to the service, also at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, Minnesota.
kduz.com
Schedule for January 10
Jan 10- Girls BB-GSL at Annandale KGLB. B Hockey-Hutchinson at SW Christian/Richfield KDUZ.
Comments / 0