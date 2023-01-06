ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Mayor Duggan on decline in unemployment rate for Detroit

By Kimberly Craig
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=260ANd_0k5UvcJs00

"Detroit is the epicenter of job creation in Michigan," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan Thursday against the backdrop of the lowest unemployment rate the city has seen in over 20 years.

The unemployment rate in Detroit is currently sitting at 6.4% - the first time since 2000 that it has dropped below 7%.

The 6.4% represents 15,469 people. Compare that to the summer of 2009 when the unemployment rate in the city was 28.3%, which represented 111,135 people.

Much of the progress, Duggan said, is thanks to programs, including Detroit At Work .

“Detroit at Work currently has more than 8,400 jobs available today. For the first time in my lifetime, we have a job available for every Detroiter who wants one," said Duggan.

There are nine Detroit At Work career centers around the city.

"If you never finished high school or you want to brush up on math and reading, we can help you there too," said Detroit At Work Chief Strategy Officer Dana Williams.

The program aims to remove any barrier, including childcare and transportation issues, that may be preventing someone from gaining employment, including careers they're passionate about pursuing.,

On January 30, the City of Detroit will be unveiling details around another program called Jumpstart that will start with giving eligible participants $600 a month for six months to help them jumpstart their future as they pursue training or new employment.

The money is in addition to whatever the person is being paid through their job or training program.

After the first six months, participants will receive $400 a month for the next six months, and then $200 a month for the third three-month period.

Duggan said American Rescue Plan money, which needs to be spent by 2026, will be used to support the program

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Broken pipe causes massive damage at Detroit high school

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Southeastern High School in Detroit will be closed for an estimated two months after a pipe burst in the facility, causing massive damage to the building and forcing students online. According to a note sent to families, the busted pipe flooded a majority of the classrooms...
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

New Midwest Coalition Prioritizes BIPOC Health for Seniors

That’s how many COVID cases have cropped up around the United States since March 2020 with a total number of deaths of over 1 million, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many people are well aware that many Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) members...
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

Detroit's going to restart water shutoffs. Here's how you can avoid one.

Tens of thousands of households in Detroit could find themselves with a water shutoff notice for non-payment, now that the city's moratorium has lifted after nearly three years. But Detroit Water and Sewerage Department officials say that won’t happen to anyone who enrolls in an assistance program or gets on a payment plan.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Voluntary departures save Detroit Free Press from forced layoffs

The Free Press will narrowly avoid forced layoffs later this month because eight employees have volunteered to leave their jobs, including some top editors, staff members were told Friday. The newspaper had been facing the possibility of as many as 14 layoffs amid financial challenges at its parent company, Gannett. This week was the deadline for employees to volunteer to leave. ...
DETROIT, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

43K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy