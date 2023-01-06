Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Captivating Light Pillars Display in Minnesota Night Sky on Thursday Explained by Experts
Experts describe the "light pillars" phenomenon that lit up the night sky in Graceville, Minnesota. As seen on social media, the display put on an amazing show early on Thursday morning. Carol Bauer recorded the peaceful scene and shared images and videos of the magnificent performance on Twitter. Light Pillars.
fox9.com
Deadly weekend on Minnesota snowmobile trails
With a large influx of snow the past few weeks, many Minnesotans are out snowmobiling – leading to several fatal accidents. FOX 9’s Rob Olson has the latest.
Plow Truck Plunges Through Ice On Northern Minnesota Lake
Man, this has been a bad year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. Frustrated anglers across the state have been dealing with slushy, sloppy, and sometimes thin ice. Record snowfall in December created major problems when it comes to ice fishing. The feet of snow most of Minnesota received in December act as an insulator for the ice. This has prevented it from being as thick as it normally would be this time of year.
“Most Haunted Road In Minnesota”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Minnesota is known for its beautiful forests, lakes, and parks, but it is also home to some of the most haunted roads in the United States. From eerie ghost towns to haunted bridges and abandoned hospitals, these roads are sure to send a shiver down your spine.
voiceofalexandria.com
Accumulating snow to impact central and west central Minnesota tonight
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that some accumulating snow will be likely across the state of Minnesota later tonight into early Wednesday. Officials say that one to two inches of snow could fall across central and west central Minnesota. The roads could be slippery at times. For more on the...
St. Cloud Multi-Family Home Damaged in Kitchen Fire
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A multi-family home was damaged in a fire Friday night. The St. Cloud Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in the 1000 block of 10th Avenue South around 8:00 p.m. Authorities arrived at the two-story home and found the main floor kitchen...
boreal.org
Longer-term forecast: Will Minnesota stay stormy? Cold or mild?
It is not common that every single long-range model agrees on much, but they do all agree on a warmer than normal January which seems to fit considering our pattern so far and what the models are pointing at for the next 7-10 days. To read the full story, visit...
PEE-EW! These are the Three Smelliest Towns in Minnesota
The Land of Ten Thousand Lakes has some of the most beautiful and majestic spots to call home in the entire United States. Anyone who lives in the Boundary Waters area can attest to that. But it's also home to a few notable exceptions, that for one reason or another,...
‘I Was Heartbroken’ Minnesota Business Owner After Customer ‘Challenged’ Staff
Most of the time people are great. I worked in the service industry for about 4 years. I met my wife working that job, I've made some great friends from that job, and I also learned more about myself and what people are capable of working in the service industry. But reading what one Minnesota business owner wrote about a recent exchange between an employee and a customer seems to have really hurt not only the employee but the business owner as well.
fox9.com
Icy meditations in Minnesota: Cold water dippers tout benefits
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - This winter has already brought enough snow and cold weather to make some question their choice of living in Minnesota. But in the land of 10,000 lakes we are known for embracing the cold; and on Sunday, some Minnesotans took that passion to another level. They...
Minnesota Park Named One of Best Places in World For Stargazing
Sure, Minnesota has some great, remote places to check out the stars in the sky, but one park was just named one of the best places in the WORLD for stargazing. If you ask me, one of the best things about heading up north or to the North Shore here in Minnesota is being able to get away from all the hectic hustle and bustle of everyday life and get out and enjoy nature and the vast wilderness that makes up that part of the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
6 arrested after funeral for Mall of America shooting victim
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police have arrested six men following the funeral for a 19-year-old man who was shot at the Mall of America last month. Johntae Hudson’s funeral was held Friday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. Officers at the service noticed a man with a handgun and another man wanted for a nonfatal shooting Dec. […]
Twin Cities woman dies in St. Louis County snowmobile accident
MORCOM TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Police say a Twin Cities woman died in a snowmobile accident Saturday afternoon in northern Minnesota.First responders were dispatched to a report of a snowmobile accident shortly after 1 p.m. on the Bearskin snowmobile trail about 30 miles north of Hibbing.The 55-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene, the St. Louis County Sheriff's office says. She was the only occupant of the snowmobile when it lost control, hitting a tree.The accident is under investigation.Two people also died as a result of a snowmobile accident in Isanti County earlier this week.
Cute & Chubby Minnesota Bear Cubs Caught On Trail Camera Before Taking It Down
Sometimes you just need to see something that will make you smile. This might do the trick. The Voyageurs Wolf Project up in Northern Minnesota recently shared a video of some bear cubs playing with each other along a trail. Then they decided to turn their attention to the camera that was watching them.
Is This Minnesota Town Really The ‘Most Unusual’ In The Entire State?
I really hate being sucked into something online, wondering if the answer that I am thinking is right, only to be let down by what the answer is. That was kind of what happened when I came across an online list that states it has the 'most unusual' town in every state. So, of course, I had to see what town was listed in Minnesota. Having lived here pretty much my entire life there are plenty of options for towns that could be called 'most unusual'. Autoreviewhub.com listed Kensington Minnesota, up in Douglas County as the most unusual, really? So what made it the 'most unusual' in Minnesota?
krforadio.com
Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And Was Owned By Minnesota Twins Player (PHOTOS)
Every year, I look back at some of my favorite stories that I've ever written and this, by far, is #1. If this house ever goes back on the market, I am calling dibs! It truly is the perfect Minnesota home. Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And...
There Are Seventeen Kinds of Snakes that Call Minnesota Home
Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
"Blue sky and sunshine": Minnesotans bask in snow after winter storm
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – For the first time since the start of the year, Minnesotans are taking time to relax. The streets have been plowed, the snow has been shoveled and the cars have been scraped. On Saturday, all that was left was enjoying what mother nature left behind. "I decided with all new snow, come out here and have some fun with my coworkers," said Alex Roettger of New Hope, who spent Saturday skiing at Theodore Wirth Regional Park in Minneapolis. "[This past week], my workout was basically just shoveling my driveway," he said. "Then I was tired, then I was...
redlakenationnews.com
All Minnesota workers could take paid leave under DFL plan
Alyshia Jackson bent to wring out her sopping mop and then with broad strokes, swooshed it across the concrete floor of a St. Paul apartment building lobby. It's the sort of movement that caused complications in the weeks after her gallbladder removal surgery in September, forcing her to take more time off work to heal. The small-business owner and single mother is still catching up on credit card debt she accumulated.
KIMT
Above normal temperatures expected through mid-January
2023 kicked off with a mess of wintry weather, but also mild temperatures for January. Many days have featured high temperatures about 5-15 degrees above normal and these mild temperatures will continue into the middle of the month. Across North Iowa and southern Minnesota, average highs are around the lower...
