Saint Joseph, MN

1520 The Ticket

Plow Truck Plunges Through Ice On Northern Minnesota Lake

Man, this has been a bad year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. Frustrated anglers across the state have been dealing with slushy, sloppy, and sometimes thin ice. Record snowfall in December created major problems when it comes to ice fishing. The feet of snow most of Minnesota received in December act as an insulator for the ice. This has prevented it from being as thick as it normally would be this time of year.
CASS COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Accumulating snow to impact central and west central Minnesota tonight

(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that some accumulating snow will be likely across the state of Minnesota later tonight into early Wednesday. Officials say that one to two inches of snow could fall across central and west central Minnesota. The roads could be slippery at times. For more on the...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

‘I Was Heartbroken’ Minnesota Business Owner After Customer ‘Challenged’ Staff

Most of the time people are great. I worked in the service industry for about 4 years. I met my wife working that job, I've made some great friends from that job, and I also learned more about myself and what people are capable of working in the service industry. But reading what one Minnesota business owner wrote about a recent exchange between an employee and a customer seems to have really hurt not only the employee but the business owner as well.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Icy meditations in Minnesota: Cold water dippers tout benefits

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - This winter has already brought enough snow and cold weather to make some question their choice of living in Minnesota. But in the land of 10,000 lakes we are known for embracing the cold; and on Sunday, some Minnesotans took that passion to another level. They...
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Park Named One of Best Places in World For Stargazing

Sure, Minnesota has some great, remote places to check out the stars in the sky, but one park was just named one of the best places in the WORLD for stargazing. If you ask me, one of the best things about heading up north or to the North Shore here in Minnesota is being able to get away from all the hectic hustle and bustle of everyday life and get out and enjoy nature and the vast wilderness that makes up that part of the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

6 arrested after funeral for Mall of America shooting victim

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police have arrested six men following the funeral for a 19-year-old man who was shot at the Mall of America last month. Johntae Hudson’s funeral was held Friday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. Officers at the service noticed a man with a handgun and another man wanted for a nonfatal shooting Dec. […]
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities woman dies in St. Louis County snowmobile accident

MORCOM TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Police say a Twin Cities woman died in a snowmobile accident Saturday afternoon in northern Minnesota.First responders were dispatched to a report of a snowmobile accident shortly after 1 p.m. on the Bearskin snowmobile trail about 30 miles north of Hibbing.The 55-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene, the St. Louis County Sheriff's office says. She was the only occupant of the snowmobile when it lost control, hitting a tree.The accident is under investigation.Two people also died as a result of a snowmobile accident in Isanti County earlier this week.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Is This Minnesota Town Really The ‘Most Unusual’ In The Entire State?

I really hate being sucked into something online, wondering if the answer that I am thinking is right, only to be let down by what the answer is. That was kind of what happened when I came across an online list that states it has the 'most unusual' town in every state. So, of course, I had to see what town was listed in Minnesota. Having lived here pretty much my entire life there are plenty of options for towns that could be called 'most unusual'. Autoreviewhub.com listed Kensington Minnesota, up in Douglas County as the most unusual, really? So what made it the 'most unusual' in Minnesota?
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

There Are Seventeen Kinds of Snakes that Call Minnesota Home

Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

"Blue sky and sunshine": Minnesotans bask in snow after winter storm

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – For the first time since the start of the year, Minnesotans are taking time to relax. The streets have been plowed, the snow has been shoveled and the cars have been scraped. On Saturday, all that was left was enjoying what mother nature left behind. "I decided with all new snow, come out here and have some fun with my coworkers," said Alex Roettger of New Hope, who spent Saturday skiing at Theodore Wirth Regional Park in Minneapolis. "[This past week], my workout was basically just shoveling my driveway," he said. "Then I was tired, then I was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

All Minnesota workers could take paid leave under DFL plan

Alyshia Jackson bent to wring out her sopping mop and then with broad strokes, swooshed it across the concrete floor of a St. Paul apartment building lobby. It's the sort of movement that caused complications in the weeks after her gallbladder removal surgery in September, forcing her to take more time off work to heal. The small-business owner and single mother is still catching up on credit card debt she accumulated.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KIMT

Above normal temperatures expected through mid-January

2023 kicked off with a mess of wintry weather, but also mild temperatures for January. Many days have featured high temperatures about 5-15 degrees above normal and these mild temperatures will continue into the middle of the month. Across North Iowa and southern Minnesota, average highs are around the lower...
MINNESOTA STATE

