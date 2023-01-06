ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osborn, MO

One Tank Trips: Shatto Milk Company cheese cave

By Daisha Jones
 4 days ago
The Shatto Milk Company in Osborn, Missouri, has been in operation since 2003, but the dairy farm has been in the same family for more than 100 years.

From tours to cow milking and samples to education, visitors can get an inside look at how the farm works.

New this year, Shatto is opening their cheese cave to the public, which showcases cheese produced on their farm using only milk from their herd of cows.

Depending on the time of year, they may have five varieties of aged cheese, four cheese curds and two different cheese spreads.

The cheese cave holds approximately 10,000 pounds of cheese every year and is temperature controlled to ensure each cheese ages to its specifications.

At the farm, Shatto's store offers plenty of products as well as an ice cream bar.

Visitors can also schedule a hayride and bonfire, available Friday and Saturday evenings by reservation.

Besides visiting the farm, you can try their home delivery service, which offers fully prepared meals, meats, candles, dog food, Andres chocolates, Roasterie coffee and more.

kchi.com

Local Winner In Missouri Soybean Yield Contest

A local producer is a winner in The Missouri Soybean Association Yield Contest – Non-Irrigated Conventional Tillage category. Mike Daniels of Daniels’ Custom Farm in Hale raised 122.74 bushels per acre of soybeans. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Missouri’s soybean harvest averaged approximately 48...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Area Auctioneer Continues Family Tradition

Chris Arnaman of Cameron continued a family tradition Wednesday when he was among six Missourians in the field of 45 competing at the World Livestock Auctioneer Championship qualifier in Windsor. Arnaman, who now presides over sales at the Tina Livestock Auction, says his start to livestock auctions came at a...
CAMERON, MO
nodawaynews.com

Mosaic welcomes new babe of 2023

Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville’s first baby of the new year arrived at 5:34 am, Tuesday, January 3. Dutton was welcomed into the arms of his mother, Dayna Rowen of Sheridan. Dutton weighed eight pounds, 15 ounces and measured 21 inches long. Dayna and Dutton were gifted a basket of goodies supplied by local businesses including White Elm, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville Gift Shop, Hy-Vee, Walmart, Starbucks Coffee and Scooter’s Coffee.
MARYVILLE, MO
territorysupply.com

9 Must-Hike Trails in Kansas City, Missouri

As surprising as it may sound for a landlocked city, Kansas City’s best hikes all have something in common: water. Some hikes follow creeks past waterfalls and swimming holes. Other trails circumnavigate lakes created by the Army Corps of Engineers. In fact, Kansas City itself sits at the meeting place of two mighty rivers – the Kansas and Missouri.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas City, MO
Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

