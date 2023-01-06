Read full article on original website
informnny.com
Watertown City Hall flags at half mast for former Mayor T. Urling Walker
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A former leader is being mourned in the City of Watertown. At the age of 97, Former Watertown Mayor T. Urling “Tom” Walker died on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Walker, known for his leadership served as the Mayor of Watertown from 1983 to...
informnny.com
Watertown City School District Superintendent finalist sessions set for Jan. 19
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Community members will have the opportunity to meet final candidates for the Watertown City School District superintendent position. The District is set to host three community sessions in the Watertown High School auditorium on Thursday, January 19 for each of the three candidates, according to a press release from the District.
informnny.com
Are changes coming to zoning laws in the City of Watertown?
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Does the new year mean new zoning laws for the City of Watertown?. The City of Watertown’s Planning Department is currently in its review phase for a proposed zoning ordinance. This draft was first proposed in August 2022 and was created after the City...
These Central NY counties are among top 10 shortest, longest life expectancies in NY
Multiple Central New York counties appear on new lists of the New York counties with the shortest and longest life expectancies in New York. The lists, published by Stacker, use data from the 2022 County Health Rankings and Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Mortality data comes from the National Vital Statistics System.
‘Deceitful’ Pet Zone in Upstate forced to Reimburse Vet Bills from 2014
If you bought an animal from Pet Zone anytime after 2014, you may be entitled to a full reimbursement of vet bills as a result of the company's misleading and deceptive business practices. New York Attorney General Letitia James didn't hold back on social media today when an agreement was...
cnycentral.com
We have a few opportunities for some minor snowfall accumulation this week
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As a lot of us are aware of central New York is far below average with respect to snowfall so far this 2022-2023 winter season. While we do NOT foresee any MAJOR SNOWSTORM on the horizon, there will be a few chances for lighter snow this week. What...
cnyhomepage.com
Special Weather Statement by the National Weather Service
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Binghamton has issued a Special Weather Statement advising of possible slippery road conditions overnight. The Special Statement is for Oneida County. The NWS office in Albany issued the same statement for Southern Herkimer County. A mix of snow...
Wait A Minute- These Are Illegal On Roads In Upstate New York?
While driving through out the Utica, Rome and Upstate New York region, have you ever wondered if red light cameras were legal or illegal? We have the answer. What Are The Laws On Traffic Cameras In New York State?. Honestly, this law is pretty easy to follow. Outside of New...
cnyhomepage.com
National Weather Service issues Winter Weather Advisory
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for areas that include Oneida, Herkimer and Otsego Counties until 1:00AM Tuesday. Freezing drizzle, mixed with light snow is falling across the region. Ice accumulations of a light glaze are possible. Areas of freezing drizzle...
informnny.com
Samaritan Medical Center updates emergency department visitor guidelines
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new visitor’s policy has been put into place at Samaritan Medical Center. Beginning January 9, patients will be permitted to designate two support persons for their emergency care visit within Samaritan’s Emergency Department, according to a press release from the Medical Center.
Central NY church where 2 brothers brutally abused by pastor, family set on fire, man charged
New Hartford, N.Y. — The Word of Life Church in Oneida County where two brothers were brutally beaten by family members and a pastor was set on fire this weekend, police said. Mark E. Palmano, 43, of New Hartford, was arrested Monday in connection with the fire in the...
informnny.com
Lisbon man ticketed after 20 goats block traffic on Nelson Road
LISBON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Lisbon man was ticketed following an animal complaint, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they received several complaints regarding approximately 20 goats blocking a portion of Nelson Road in the Town of Lisbon. Authorities identified 44-year-old Michael Chambers as...
wwnytv.com
North Country veteran celebrates his 100th birthday!
HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - “It is with great pleasure that the Saint Lawrence County joins your family and friends in wishing you a happy 100th Birthday.”. Bill Plantz: Uncle, WWII veteran, and now Centenarian. ”Mr. Plantz led such a full life and served his country very well as...
pv-magazine-usa.com
New York approves siting for upstate solar projects with 309 MW output
The New York State Office of Renewable Energy approved the site permitting of three upstate utility-scale solar projects with 309 MW of total power capacity. The projects are developed by EDF Renewables North America and AES Corporation. Three projects are set for construction in Cortland and Jefferson County, N.Y. and...
Pet stores tricked buyers into purchasing sick pets
According to Attorney General James, customers received incomplete medical records in order to hide past illnesses.
informnny.com
NYSP investigator involved in 3-vehicle Jefferson County crash
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police has released details regarding a three-vehicle crash on Thursday in Jefferson County involving a State Police investigator. Police said State Police Investigator Felix P. Castro, 44, was in his State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation vehicle waiting in the northbound lane to turn into the parking lot of the police station located on State Route 37 when his vehicle was hit in the rear.
wwnytv.com
Terri L. Abar, 39, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Terri L. Abar, 39, of Ogdensburg passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 26, 2022. Arrangements are entrusted with Fox & Murray Funeral Home. She is survived by her father Jeffrey Abar of Ogdensburg, mother Susan Gauthier of Heuvelton, sisters Hollie (Brian Francia) Abar of Heuvelton...
wwnytv.com
Man allegedly steals idling pickup
PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man is accused of stealing a pickup truck that was idling in a town of Pamelia driveway. State police arrested 32-year-old Wallace Gibbs III, after patrols stopped him on Washington Street in Watertown after he eluded patrols from city police, state police, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
flackbroadcasting.com
Sheriff's Office, DEC Officers investigating case where man suffered an accidental self-inflicted gun-shot wound in Remsen
REMSEN- Police say a man was taken to a Utica area hospital after suffering from an accidental, self-inflicted gun-shot wound over the weekend in Oneida County. It happened Saturday afternoon at around 1:00 p.m. on Old Stage Road, town of Remsen. 9-1-1 dispatchers received calls over a male subject, who...
Man accidentally shoots himself while hunting in CNY, deputies say
Remsen, N.Y. -- A man accidentally shot himself while hunting in Oneida County Saturday afternoon, deputies said. Around 1 p.m., deputies received a report of a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen in the woods off Old Stage Road in the town of Remsen, according to a news release from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. The man was walking to the nearest road, deputies said.
