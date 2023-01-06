ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

informnny.com

Watertown City School District Superintendent finalist sessions set for Jan. 19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Community members will have the opportunity to meet final candidates for the Watertown City School District superintendent position. The District is set to host three community sessions in the Watertown High School auditorium on Thursday, January 19 for each of the three candidates, according to a press release from the District.
WATERTOWN, NY
informnny.com

Are changes coming to zoning laws in the City of Watertown?

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Does the new year mean new zoning laws for the City of Watertown?. The City of Watertown’s Planning Department is currently in its review phase for a proposed zoning ordinance. This draft was first proposed in August 2022 and was created after the City...
WATERTOWN, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Special Weather Statement by the National Weather Service

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Binghamton has issued a Special Weather Statement advising of possible slippery road conditions overnight. The Special Statement is for Oneida County. The NWS office in Albany issued the same statement for Southern Herkimer County. A mix of snow...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

National Weather Service issues Winter Weather Advisory

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for areas that include Oneida, Herkimer and Otsego Counties until 1:00AM Tuesday. Freezing drizzle, mixed with light snow is falling across the region. Ice accumulations of a light glaze are possible. Areas of freezing drizzle...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Samaritan Medical Center updates emergency department visitor guidelines

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new visitor’s policy has been put into place at Samaritan Medical Center. Beginning January 9, patients will be permitted to designate two support persons for their emergency care visit within Samaritan’s Emergency Department, according to a press release from the Medical Center.
WATERTOWN, NY
informnny.com

Lisbon man ticketed after 20 goats block traffic on Nelson Road

LISBON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Lisbon man was ticketed following an animal complaint, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they received several complaints regarding approximately 20 goats blocking a portion of Nelson Road in the Town of Lisbon. Authorities identified 44-year-old Michael Chambers as...
LISBON, NY
wwnytv.com

North Country veteran celebrates his 100th birthday!

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - “It is with great pleasure that the Saint Lawrence County joins your family and friends in wishing you a happy 100th Birthday.”. Bill Plantz: Uncle, WWII veteran, and now Centenarian. ”Mr. Plantz led such a full life and served his country very well as...
HAMMOND, NY
pv-magazine-usa.com

New York approves siting for upstate solar projects with 309 MW output

The New York State Office of Renewable Energy approved the site permitting of three upstate utility-scale solar projects with 309 MW of total power capacity. The projects are developed by EDF Renewables North America and AES Corporation. Three projects are set for construction in Cortland and Jefferson County, N.Y. and...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

NYSP investigator involved in 3-vehicle Jefferson County crash

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police has released details regarding a three-vehicle crash on Thursday in Jefferson County involving a State Police investigator. Police said State Police Investigator Felix P. Castro, 44, was in his State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation vehicle waiting in the northbound lane to turn into the parking lot of the police station located on State Route 37 when his vehicle was hit in the rear.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Terri L. Abar, 39, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Terri L. Abar, 39, of Ogdensburg passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 26, 2022. Arrangements are entrusted with Fox & Murray Funeral Home. She is survived by her father Jeffrey Abar of Ogdensburg, mother Susan Gauthier of Heuvelton, sisters Hollie (Brian Francia) Abar of Heuvelton...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Man allegedly steals idling pickup

PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man is accused of stealing a pickup truck that was idling in a town of Pamelia driveway. State police arrested 32-year-old Wallace Gibbs III, after patrols stopped him on Washington Street in Watertown after he eluded patrols from city police, state police, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
WATERTOWN, NY
Syracuse.com

Man accidentally shoots himself while hunting in CNY, deputies say

Remsen, N.Y. -- A man accidentally shot himself while hunting in Oneida County Saturday afternoon, deputies said. Around 1 p.m., deputies received a report of a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen in the woods off Old Stage Road in the town of Remsen, according to a news release from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. The man was walking to the nearest road, deputies said.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY

