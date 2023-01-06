ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

The Real Deal: CT job industries see wage changes with manufacturing pay taking a hit

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b9j0V_0k5Uv5TG00

The amount on average that people are getting paid for some industries in Connecticut is changing.

GUIDE: Looking for a new job? These 8 tips could help get you hired.

Caleb Silver with Investopedia says some industries in Connecticut are seeing a major wage change while others saw a drop.

Industries with major wage changes in Connecticut include professional and business services, leisure and hospitality, and manufacturing.

Professional and business services are paying on average 7.6% more per hour compared to earnings from November 2021 - 2022.

Leisure and hospitality are also up 7.2% in hourly wages compared to the same timeframe, Silver says.

Silver says though, manufacturing wages in Connecticut are down 2.8% when compared to hourly pay rates over the past year.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

WEATHER TO WATCH: Light rain and light snow expected for Monday morning commute in New Jersey

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says New Jersey will see light rain and light snow for the Monday morning commute. WHAT'S NEW: Tracking a weak low that will develop and slide south overnight into Monday. This will spread some light rain and even some snow showers across New Jersey and the tri-state area. There is not a lot of moisture tied to this system and there still is some uncertainty as to how far north this precipitation falls. With some drier air in place, some of the northern most counties may see very little, especially north of New Jersey.
NEW JERSEY STATE
News 12

News 12

131K+
Followers
44K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy