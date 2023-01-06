The Real Deal: CT job industries see wage changes with manufacturing pay taking a hit

The amount on average that people are getting paid for some industries in Connecticut is changing.

GUIDE: Looking for a new job? These 8 tips could help get you hired.

Caleb Silver with Investopedia says some industries in Connecticut are seeing a major wage change while others saw a drop.

Industries with major wage changes in Connecticut include professional and business services, leisure and hospitality, and manufacturing.

Professional and business services are paying on average 7.6% more per hour compared to earnings from November 2021 - 2022.

Leisure and hospitality are also up 7.2% in hourly wages compared to the same timeframe, Silver says.

Silver says though, manufacturing wages in Connecticut are down 2.8% when compared to hourly pay rates over the past year.